DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
WJLA
DC DHS offering warming shelters, other resources for dangerously cold weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Department of Human Services will be operating warming shelters over the weekend, as temperatures are expected to dip to dangerous - and even deadly - levels for the Christmas weekend. City leaders are urging anyone stuck out in the cold to go to these...
WJLA
PHOTOS: DC homeless community and volunteers join for special Christmas Day breakfast
WASHINGTON (7News) — 80 people -- 50 homeless and 30 volunteers -- gathered at the 4th Street Seventh-day Adventist Church in Northwest D.C. Christmas morning for a special breakfast. The breakfast was held in light of Christmas but also as an opportunity to give the homeless community information about...
WTOP
DC311 adds Go-Go music into customer service calls
D.C.’s 311 phone service will now play the District’s homegrown Go-Go music in the background while people navigate the service menu. DC311 provides a one-stop service experience for residents and visitors looking for services and information 24 hours a day and 365 days a year in the District.
stjohnsource.com
Grant Prompts Look at Public Safety in Light of Racism
How has racism impacted the safety of Black communities, even when they are the majority, not minority communities?. A joint program by two Virgin Islands groups hopes to answer that question. The Caribbean Exploratory Research Center (which is part of the University of the Virgin Islands) and the ARCH Institute...
Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building
When the city demolished the Temple Courts complex, providing housing vouchers to residents, officials promised residents that a fully rebuilt development would welcome them back. The post Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
WSSC Water Reports 48 Leaks and Breaks on Christmas Eve
WSSC Water has reported that there have been 48 breaks and leaks in Montgomery and Prince George’s County on Christmas Eve as of 8:40pm. Crews are “moving from one job to the next as quickly as possible” and additional contractors are also out repairing breaks, according to WSSC.
fox5dc.com
DC311 integrates Go-Go music into service request call line
WASHINGTON - 3-1-1 looking to hear the sounds of D.C. are about to be pleased! DC311 is integrating Go-Go music into its 3-1-1 caller experience. D.C.'s Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) made the announcement on Friday. The addition of Go-Go, means that...
tennisuptodate.com
Tiafoe begins festive period with donation to Children's National Hospital in Washington
Frances Tiafoe is very big on giving back to the community as he came from a rather modest background himself and he started it off by giving a donation in his native D.C. area. Tiafoe prepared a donation for a children's hospital in Washington for the holiday season and he...
New Year, New Park: Construction for 11th Street Bridge Park Set to Begin in 2023
After more than a decade of planning and prep work, construction for the 11th Street Bridge Park is scheduled to begin in 2023. The post New Year, New Park: Construction for 11th Street Bridge Park Set to Begin in 2023 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Nottingham MD
Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage
BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
popville.com
Double Shooting in Park View
“Metro trip planning applications impacted by frigid temperatures”. photo by Bekah Richards From WMATA: “A Metro data center is seeing firsthand effects of weather-related issues due to multiple days of frigid temperatures, causing sporadic outages of busETA and…. Shooting near Convention Center Saturday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 8:25am.
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
Press Release: Norton Says Lack of Statehood Cost D.C. Tens to Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Earmarks in Final Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bills
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said the District of Columbia was shortchanged tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in earmarks in the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 appropriations bills because D.C. has no senators. An earmark is funding requested by members of the House and Senate for local governments and nonprofits to carry out specific projects in members’ respective districts and states.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
390-Unit Multifamily Complex to Open in White Oak
Joint developers CP Capital and The NRP Group have announced plans to develop the ‘White Oak’ multifamily complex at 2220 Broadbirch Dr. in the White Oak Science Gateway Area. The project, slated to break ground in the first quarter of 2023, is expected to consist of 390 units...
WJLA
After Fairfax case, new Va. bill aims to ensure schools are notified of employee arrests
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Virginia, a new bill aims to ensure school systems are properly notified in the event of a school employee's arrest. The proposed legislation, introduced this week by State Senator Scott Surovell, is in direct response to a recent case involving a school counselor in Fairfax County.
WJLA
Holiday travel: Hundreds of flights from DMV airports canceled; roads endure deep freeze
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — After a rough day Thursday, things turned disastrous Friday for air travelers in the D.C. area, as local airports saw hundreds of cancelations and delays on what was expected to be one of the busiest days of the year. Some travelers tell 7News Saturday will...
rockvillenights.com
Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area
It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
