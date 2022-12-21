ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown

WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC311 adds Go-Go music into customer service calls

D.C.’s 311 phone service will now play the District’s homegrown Go-Go music in the background while people navigate the service menu. DC311 provides a one-stop service experience for residents and visitors looking for services and information 24 hours a day and 365 days a year in the District.
WASHINGTON, DC
stjohnsource.com

Grant Prompts Look at Public Safety in Light of Racism

How has racism impacted the safety of Black communities, even when they are the majority, not minority communities?. A joint program by two Virgin Islands groups hopes to answer that question. The Caribbean Exploratory Research Center (which is part of the University of the Virgin Islands) and the ARCH Institute...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

WSSC Water Reports 48 Leaks and Breaks on Christmas Eve

WSSC Water has reported that there have been 48 breaks and leaks in Montgomery and Prince George’s County on Christmas Eve as of 8:40pm. Crews are “moving from one job to the next as quickly as possible” and additional contractors are also out repairing breaks, according to WSSC.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC311 integrates Go-Go music into service request call line

WASHINGTON - 3-1-1 looking to hear the sounds of D.C. are about to be pleased! DC311 is integrating Go-Go music into its 3-1-1 caller experience. D.C.'s Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) made the announcement on Friday. The addition of Go-Go, means that...
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage

BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park

WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Double Shooting in Park View

“Metro trip planning applications impacted by frigid temperatures”. photo by Bekah Richards From WMATA: “A Metro data center is seeing firsthand effects of weather-related issues due to multiple days of frigid temperatures, causing sporadic outages of busETA and…. Shooting near Convention Center Saturday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 8:25am.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Says Lack of Statehood Cost D.C. Tens to Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Earmarks in Final Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said the District of Columbia was shortchanged tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in earmarks in the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 appropriations bills because D.C. has no senators. An earmark is funding requested by members of the House and Senate for local governments and nonprofits to carry out specific projects in members’ respective districts and states.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area

It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy