Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Warming trend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning freezing temperatures in the 30s this morning. Temps should increase into the upper 50s with sunny skies a high of 63.One more chilly night a low of 37 with mostly clear skies . Tomorrow patchy fog in the early morning hours , in...
kgns.tv
Cool today with a drastic drop in temps Thursday evening.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy with temps in the upper 40s increasing into the upper 50s. Today cool temperatures and partly sunny skies a high of 60 with ENE winds. Tonight chilly and partly cloudy a low of 49. Tomorrow patchy fog before 10AM a cool morning then warming...
kgns.tv
It’s not even April Fools’ day but weather is going to pull one on us .
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning temps in the low 50s with cloud skies. It’s going to be a tricky one temperatures are expected to increase into the 60s partly to mostly sunny a high of 71. Then in the afternoon around 5PM wind will shift to the north with...
kgns.tv
Fire breaks out at south Laredo home on Christmas morning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A family is lucky to be alive after their mobile home caught fire on Christmas morning. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to a house fire at the 4600 block of Invierno Lane at around noon Christmas Day. Firefighters arrived and found a mobile home engulfed...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Mines Road
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on Mines Road is causing some temporary road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at the intersection of Mines Road and World Trade. This has prompted the closure of the southbound lanes of travel. Authorities are advising drivers headed...
Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map. The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 1:35...
kgns.tv
Pillar offering counseling for those dealing with holiday blues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holidays might be the most wonderful time of the year for some, but for others it can be a time of stress and sorrow. The non-profit organization Pillar is helping those who may be experiencing the holiday blues also known as Seasonal affective disorder. Much...
kgns.tv
Don’t get grounded this holiday season!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several airports in the U.S. are dealing with flight cancellations and delays. When it comes to flights in the Laredo area, the Laredo International Airport said there are no flight cancellations as of now. However, a flight arriving from Dallas was delayed around 20 to 30...
kgns.tv
Registration for 27th Annual Menudo Bowl Competition Underway
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Crime Stoppers reminds the community applications for their biggest cook-off competition are now open. The 27th annual Menudo Bowl completion will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Webb County Fairgrounds on Highway 359. Collen Rodriguez with Laredo Crime Stoppers explains the earlier...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo and Webb County to be closed for the holidays
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While everyone is simply having a wonderful Christmas time, several City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed. The City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed on Friday and on Monday. All Laredo Public Library branches will also be closed on...
kgns.tv
South Laredo house catches fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A house catches fire in south Laredo Friday morning. The fire happened before 9 a.m. at the 5700 block of San Sebastián. Firefighters with the Laredo Fire Department were seen putting out the flames before it spread to any other areas. According to a neighbor, the...
Tragedy strikes Laredo with fatal shooting on West Del Mar Boulevard
LAREDO, Tex. - On Friday morning, tragedy struck the city of Laredo, Texas, when authorities were called to investigate a fatal shooting at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard.
kgns.tv
Laredo business catches on fire on Spingfield Avenue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A structure fire is causing some road closures in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the fire is reported at the intersection at the Springfield Avenue and Saunders Street. This has prompted the temporary closure of Springfield Avenue. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officer busts a move while directing traffic
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement officer busts a move during a minor traffic jam. On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer was stalled at the intersection of Jacaman Road and Bartlett Avenue. While directing traffic, Laredo Police Officer Argentina Rodriguez broke out a couple of dance moves. Officer...
Houston Chronicle
Laredo health leader discusses rising COVID cases
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During this holiday, reports of COVID cases around the world have risen significantly. The World Health Organization said just days ago that it was "very concerned" about rising cases in China as many countries are growing more concerned at the virus' resurgence.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police advise against shooting into the air for New Year’s
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a dangerous habit some people have demonstrated in Laredo while ringing in the new year: firing guns into the air at the stroke of midnight. According to the Laredo Police Department, not only is it dangerous but it’s also a crime -- one that can come with serious consequences, especially for innocent victims who may not be involved at all.
kgns.tv
Shooting outside Laredo nightclub leaves one man dead
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one-man dead Friday morning. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Police say the incident happened outside of the business and a man in his 30s...
kgns.tv
Laredo family says people are stealing from house that was damaged in fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family continues to deal with the aftermath of a fire damaging their home. Not only is the family struggling to rebuild, but they are also now faced with criminals taking advantage of their situation. For the past several days, Krystelle Zamarripa and Danny Arce...
kgns.tv
What stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and shoppers have until Saturday to squeeze in those last-minute gifts as shopping centers adjust their store hours for the Christmas holiday. On Friday, many places will have extended store hours to meet with the demands; however, Christmas Eve will be a different...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police investigating Sunday’s fatal accident on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo authorities continue to investigate a fatal vehicle crash that claimed the life of one man and left another in serious condition. The accident happened early Sunday morning at the corner of Loop 20 and Saunders. According to Laredo Police, the vehicle crashed into a light...
Comments / 0