Alachua County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Ocala courts: Two men facing separate charges sentenced by judges

Two men who recently pleaded guilty to criminal charges were sentenced recently in Ocala. Ocala courts:Man withdraws plea in sex case; another has bail reduced on weapons charge. Bail denied:Man out on bail in pending murder case arrested on federal gun charges. Bear abuse:Final two people sentenced in bear torture...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for threatening bouncer with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Eli Miller, 32, was arrested early this morning after allegedly displaying a gun to a bouncer who was trying to remove him from SIlver Q. At about 1:39 a.m., a Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of a man threatening a bouncer with a gun at Silver Q, 225 W. University Avenue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

APD arrests man connected to Alachua shooting

Alachua Police Department (APD) officials arrested a suspect connected to a Dec. 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Thursday, APD announced the arrest of Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, in connection with shooting Jaquan Robinson, 22, of Fort White at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. Calhoun was charged with second-degree...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police arrest murder suspect in apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the City of Alachua nearly two weeks ago. Alachua Police Department officials say they arrested Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, on Thursday in connection to the Dec. 9 shooting at One 51 Apartments. Jaquan Robinson, 22, was killed in what officials describe as a “drug deal gone foul.”
ALACHUA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man on pre-trial release arrested for firearm theft and drug trafficking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Devon Quinn, 31, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft of a firearm, drug trafficking, multiple counts of drug possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling drugs, and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a convenience store.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of threatening woman with knife during argument over text messages

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of threatening a woman with a knife during an argument over text messages. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with Antonyo Vincent Jackson and the female victim, and both individuals stated that the disturbance was only verbal.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

New picture released: GPD searching for missing 13-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is searching for Ean Stephens, 13, who was last seen last night at 10:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of SW 30th Terrace, in the area of Serenola Pines and Oak Glade Apartments. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black shorts, a black oversized hooded sweatshirt (current photo of Ean in the sweatshirt shown above), and possibly black shoes. He is a white male, 5’4”, and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and may be riding a teal bicycle. He also has a scar on his forehead and speaks with a slow southern accent. Ean is not familiar with the area.
WESH

Missing Florida teenager found safe, police say

Police said a teenager who'd gone missing has been found. A missing child alert had previously been issued after a 13-year-old boy went missing in Gainesville. In an update on Sunday, the Gainesville Police Department said the teen was found safe.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

LCSO arrested a man who stole a front loader

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 50-thousand dollar front loader is back in the right hands after deputies arrested a man who stole it from a job site. Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Anthony Ralph stole a John Deere 5-44 front loader off a construction site in Dunnellon. Deputies...
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages

Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Live Oak man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after a crash in Suwannee County Sunday. A vehicle was traveling west on US Highway 90 near the intersection of 193rd drive. The vehicle left the roadway to the left resulting in the front of the car striking...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman and smashing her phone

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javon Lemand Coney, 25, was arrested last night and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was sitting in a friend’s parked car by herself when...
GAINESVILLE, FL

