mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with drugs and illegal gun also charged with threatening officer and his family
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Keith Lamar Hopkins, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with four felonies and five misdemeanors after allegedly threatening the officer who arrested him and his family after being arrested for possession of drugs and a gun with an altered serial number. A Santa Fe College Police...
HaLeigh Cummings’s father arrested again, accused of drug possession, violently resisting officer
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of HaLeigh Cummings went back to jail on Christmas Day after being released from prison only a few months ago due to being accused of drug possession and violently resisting an officer. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office jail records showcased he was arrested...
YAHOO!
Ocala courts: Two men facing separate charges sentenced by judges
Two men who recently pleaded guilty to criminal charges were sentenced recently in Ocala. Ocala courts:Man withdraws plea in sex case; another has bail reduced on weapons charge. Bail denied:Man out on bail in pending murder case arrested on federal gun charges. Bear abuse:Final two people sentenced in bear torture...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for threatening bouncer with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Eli Miller, 32, was arrested early this morning after allegedly displaying a gun to a bouncer who was trying to remove him from SIlver Q. At about 1:39 a.m., a Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of a man threatening a bouncer with a gun at Silver Q, 225 W. University Avenue.
mainstreetdailynews.com
APD arrests man connected to Alachua shooting
Alachua Police Department (APD) officials arrested a suspect connected to a Dec. 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Thursday, APD announced the arrest of Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, in connection with shooting Jaquan Robinson, 22, of Fort White at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. Calhoun was charged with second-degree...
WCJB
Alachua Police arrest murder suspect in apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the City of Alachua nearly two weeks ago. Alachua Police Department officials say they arrested Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, on Thursday in connection to the Dec. 9 shooting at One 51 Apartments. Jaquan Robinson, 22, was killed in what officials describe as a “drug deal gone foul.”
alachuachronicle.com
Man on pre-trial release arrested for firearm theft and drug trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Devon Quinn, 31, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft of a firearm, drug trafficking, multiple counts of drug possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling drugs, and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a convenience store.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with knife during argument over text messages
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of threatening a woman with a knife during an argument over text messages. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with Antonyo Vincent Jackson and the female victim, and both individuals stated that the disturbance was only verbal.
alachuachronicle.com
Arrests made in December 9 armed robbery that led to fatal shooting at Crossings at Santa Fe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., and his team would like to announce the arrest of all individuals responsible for the fatal shooting that occurred at the Crossings at Santa Fe on December 9, 2022. The details of the case are as follows:. On the night of December...
Inmate death at Marion County Jail prompts FDLE investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of inmate Scott Whitley III, 46, who died in custody while on suicide watch at the Marion County Jail after a confrontation with officers. Whitley was being held on a felony charge of resisting an officer with violence and a...
alachuachronicle.com
New picture released: GPD searching for missing 13-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is searching for Ean Stephens, 13, who was last seen last night at 10:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of SW 30th Terrace, in the area of Serenola Pines and Oak Glade Apartments. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black shorts, a black oversized hooded sweatshirt (current photo of Ean in the sweatshirt shown above), and possibly black shoes. He is a white male, 5’4”, and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and may be riding a teal bicycle. He also has a scar on his forehead and speaks with a slow southern accent. Ean is not familiar with the area.
WESH
Missing Florida teenager found safe, police say
Police said a teenager who'd gone missing has been found. A missing child alert had previously been issued after a 13-year-old boy went missing in Gainesville. In an update on Sunday, the Gainesville Police Department said the teen was found safe.
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
WCJB
LCSO arrested a man who stole a front loader
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 50-thousand dollar front loader is back in the right hands after deputies arrested a man who stole it from a job site. Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Anthony Ralph stole a John Deere 5-44 front loader off a construction site in Dunnellon. Deputies...
WCJB
Homicide investigation underway after 26-year-old man found dead on the side of a road in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are handling a homicide investigation. On December 22nd at around 8:23 am, officers were notified about a person who was found on the side of this road. Officer arrived at North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Upon arrival, officers tried to help the person but determined the individual was dead.
WCJB
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
villages-news.com
Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages
Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
WCJB
Live Oak man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after a crash in Suwannee County Sunday. A vehicle was traveling west on US Highway 90 near the intersection of 193rd drive. The vehicle left the roadway to the left resulting in the front of the car striking...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman and smashing her phone
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javon Lemand Coney, 25, was arrested last night and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was sitting in a friend’s parked car by herself when...
