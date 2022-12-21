ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridavacationers.com

14 Best Places to Celebrate New Years Eve in Florida!

Looking for the Best Places to Celebrate New Years Eve in Florida?. You’ve probably seen pictures of revelers bundled in coats and scarves waiting for the ball to drop in Times Square, New York on New Year’s Eve. Looks frigid, right?. What if we told you there are...
FLORIDA STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts

People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
porthole.com

BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS

“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
BOCA RATON, FL
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food and good service.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI, FL
Modern Globe

According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
DUNEDIN, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants

The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly praised for their food and service.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Florida gator spotted 'guarding' ball on golf course

BRADENTON, Fla. - A Florida golfer had to decide whether he was going to let a gator have at it with his golf ball or stand his ground. Mike Murphy had just finished hitting his shot on his third hole at the Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton. As...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

When do iguanas fall from trees in Florida (and will it happen on Christmas Day)?

MIAMI, Fla. - Although they may not be native to Florida, iguanas do have something in common with actual Sunshine State residents. They just aren't used to the cold weather. In previous years when the temperatures are forecast to drop into the low 40s, the National Weather Service Office in Miami issues a "falling iguana" warning to residents. The unique weather alerts have been issued in the last two Florida winters.
FLORIDA STATE

Community Policy