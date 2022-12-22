Zelensky speech watch live: Ukrainian leader addresses special session of Congress

Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Congress adds $140M to Hanford cleanup budget
(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “It’s a big step toward getting the resources we need to finish the cleanup safely, effectively and efficiently,”...
Putin Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Russian President Vladimir Putin exposed the reality of the situation in Ukraine, something he's been avoiding for the past 10 months.
The most underdiscussed fact of the 2022 election: how historically close it was
(CNN) — A lot of people have tried to draw lessons from the 2022 elections, which ended earlier this month. Whether it be Democrats’ historically strong performance for a party in power during a midterm or the lack of Senate incumbents losing, the takes have been aplenty. But perhaps the most important lesson as we head into the 2024 cycle hasn’t […] The post The most underdiscussed fact of the 2022 election: how historically close it was appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Prehn steps down from DNR board, Democrats want Evers appointees voted on
(The Center Square) – It’s the latest sign that the second Tony Evers administration could be different. Fredrick Prehn, who was first appointed to Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board under Gov. Scott Walker, on Friday resigned his seat. Prehn fought any and all efforts to force him out over the past two years, arguing that he could stay on the board until the Wisconsin Senate approved his replacement. ...
Washington Examiner
Biden begins Christmas with Mass and Italian dinner at White House
President Joe Biden and his family celebrated Christmas Eve at the White House, where he attended evening Mass. The White House said Biden and first lady Jill Biden had a traditional Christmas Eve Italian dinner following Mass. The president, first lady, and their children and grandchildren gathered in the executive mansion for a pasta dinner and a sleepover, both Biden family Christmas Eve customs.
Washington Examiner
'Absurd and discredited story': Trump bashes Jan. 6 panel in new video address
Former President Donald Trump released video bashing the Jan. 6 "witch hunt," in one of his first public addresses of the Jan. 6 Committee since the release of its final report. In the video, Trump derided the committee itself, Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, President Joe Biden, and the Democratic Party,...
Washington Examiner
'Forgotten Jan. 6?’: Pelosi slams McCarthy's 'most shameful act' comment on omnibus
Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pushed back on Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) claim that the omnibus spending bill was “one of the most shameful acts,” inquiring if he’d forgotten about the Capitol riot in 2021. “This will probably be my last speech as speaker of...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Washington Examiner White House reporters face off in trivia contest
Before the year is over, relive some of the Biden administration's most talked-about moments in 2022 with Washington Examiner White House reporters Christian Datoc and Haisten Willis. Watch the two experts face off in a head-to-head trivia contest hosted by Sarah Westwood to see who's really been paying attention to...
Washington Examiner
Immigrants dropped outside Kamala Harris's DC residence on Christmas Eve
Three busloads of immigrants arrived in the nation’s capital on Saturday evening from Texas, including one that unloaded passengers outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence late Saturday night, according to multiple reports. The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network was on hand to transport immigrants to a local church...
China ending mandatory quarantine for travelers entering country
Chinese officials have announced they will lift the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine requirement for travelers entering the country. The current mandatory quarantine measure implemented by the Chinese government will phase out on Jan. 8, multiple news outlets reported on Monday. Since the start of the global pandemic in March 2020, travelers from other countries were required…
Washington Examiner
White House says Abbott 'abandoned children' in latest immigrant drop off
The White House condemned Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) for dropping the latest busload of immigrants, which includes children, outside of Vice President Kamala Harris's residence on Christmas Eve. The White House claimed that the move was a "cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt,” according to CNN, after three more busloads of...
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: What Republicans should learn from 2022
The past year was supposed to be a Republican revival of sorts, yet it turned out to be an utter disappointment. Republicans barely clinched a House majority and failed to take back the Senate, even handing Democrats an extra seat in the upper chamber, despite President Joe Biden’s record low approval ratings, growing economic pain, a historic border crisis, and the Left’s continued lurch toward cultural insanity.
Washington Examiner
Twitter Files: White House pushed Twitter to censor COVID-19 'misinformation'
The White House pressured Twitter to suppress tweets that included "misinformation" about the COVID-19 pandemic, even when Twitter users shared information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the latest string of bombshells from the Twitter Files, the current White House "rigged the COVID debate" by censoring information...
Washington Examiner
Biden thanks troops deployed overseas in Christmas phone calls
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent part of Christmas Day calling units from each branch of the military deployed around the world to thank them for their service, the White House said Sunday. The Bidens spoke to the Army's 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade in...
Washington Examiner
Year three of the Biden border crisis will be the worst yet
Sometime next year, the Department of Homeland Security will finally be forced to stop using Title 42 to stop some immigrants from illegally entering the United States. When it happens, it will ensure that year three of the Biden presidency will be the worst year ever for illegal immigration. As...
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: The media's biggest lie in 2022
One of the benefits of the political upheaval of the past several years is that no one is surprised anymore when the legacy media act more like partisan activists than objective journalists. In fact, such bias is what most of the public has come to expect from the news industry and is also why the vast majority of people disapprove of it.
Washington Examiner
Twittergate: 63% want FBI ‘censorship’ of social media investigated
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has lost the confidence of half the nation, with even more now calling for an investigation into allegations the agency teamed with liberals to police top social media sites in order to benefit Democrats and President Joe Biden. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 63%...
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: Democrats rack up series of legislative wins
After high-profile failures early in the year, Senate Democrats were able to deliver on major elements of President Joe Biden's agenda, racking up a series of legislative wins in 2022. Two centrist Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ), who went on to become an independent —...
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: A landmark year for the Supreme Court and conservative jurisprudence
The past judicial term has been the most memorable in recent memory, especially insofar as it advanced conservative jurisprudence. The Supreme Court made several landmark decisions that will shape future policymaking for years to come, and they did so without once straying from the original text and meaning of the law.
Comments / 0