Read full article on original website
Related
This Jaw-Dropping Deal on Lululemon’s ‘Cute, Sturdy & Incredibly Comfy’ Running Shoe Is One You Don’t Want to Miss
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though Christmas has passed, it’s still the most wonderful time of the year — for shopping, that is. We’ve caught the best sales pre-holiday. Now it’s time to start thinking about the end-of-the-year deals. One you don’t want to miss? All of the markdowns that Lululemon is offering right now. Of course, you can always shop the “We Made Too Much” section, but these running shoes are on sale as part of the brand’s end of the year finds. The...
yankodesign.com
This graceful coffee table will make you want to wrap yourself up in a comfy blanket
Coffee tables often serve as centerpieces in a living room, providing a visual focal point for anyone entering that space. It may indeed sometimes serve as a table for resting coffee or tea cups, and it’s also a place where homeowners display their favorite books, magazines, or other reading materials, whether or not they’re actually reading them. Given this purpose, coffee tables are designed to be eye-catching or at least visually pleasing to enamor guests without being overbearing. To some extent, this design concept for such a table does capture one’s attention, but it also evokes feelings of coziness and warmth that will almost make you feel like curling up beside it, along with a good book and a hot cup of cocoa.
yankodesign.com
This sleek, wireless connected Electrolux HumiTex ensures your garments stay dry for longer
Mildew and mold are the biggest enemies of your clothes in the wardrobe, particularly the ones stored away for a long time. Only when you take them out after a season (to the horrors) unwanted build-ups and smells plague your favorite clothes. This can be utterly irritating and grose, to...
WATCH: Hungry Black Bear Swipes Box of Bagels Off of North Carolina Porch
If there’s one thing we’ve learned about bears over the years, it’s that they love human food. If you’re camping in areas where they live, you have to protect your picnic baskets from any would-be Yogis in the vicinity. Sometimes, though, that’s not enough. In recent years, we’ve seen black bears break into houses to raid the fridge or get to food that hikers tried to hang in trees. Last week, a bear stole a North Carolina woman’s package containing bagels and all the fixings.
21 People Who Are Living In 3022, While The Rest Of Us Peasants Are Still In 2022
If we're all playing checkers, then these people are simultaneously playing chess and inventing a whole new board game.
yankodesign.com
GLARC window cleaner concept looks like an alien creature out to get dirt
Having glass windows is a rather common design in many residential and business structures. They can add a bit of class to a home or building while also helping a bit with the lighting. Few will probably complain about them, at least until it’s time to clean them. You might presume that cleaning glass windows is an easy task, but anyone who has done that chore before will quickly say otherwise. Of course, there are tools that try to make that task a little bit easier, but these are often uninspired and sometimes ineffective anyway. Unfortunately, it’s easy to take the glass window cleaner for granted until you’re faced with the harsh reality of its poor design. Fortunately, this concept does try to address those flaws by taking inspiration from a bird on Earth, though it ends up looking more like a spaceship or alien creature instead.
yankodesign.com
This modular handbag lets you mix and match parts to your needs and tastes
When we go on the hunt for bags, most of the time, we only find designs that have already been decided right from the start. Most often, they also come in a single piece, though some larger travel bags can split into different parts of different sizes. This practice of having fixed designs is more for practical purposes and efficiency since it’s easier to mass-produce objects with simpler designs. Very few bags allow you to personalize them aside from sticking pins or hanging accessories, but nothing that lets you change colors or even parts easily. This rather odd-looking handbag, however, tries to take the path less traveled to offer people some freedom to change the way the bag looks or even functions while still looking stylish and elegant regardless of the combination.
Laughter as Man Covers Parents' Home in Gift-Wrap: 'Best Christmas Present'
"How much did you pay for all that wrapping paper?" asked one TikTok user, while another suggested Millet "Do the outside" next.
LOOK: Stomach-churning Photo Shows Eel Escaping Heron’s Stomach in Mid-Air
In this incredible photo posted on both Twitter and Reddit, we see a heron flying through the air, its wings spread wide. However, that’s certainly not the focus of the photo. Right under the bird’s neck near its stomach, we see an eel has bursted through the bird and reaches for an escape below.
yr.media
Resell Culture: The Craze Behind Collectibles
In the last decade, resell culture has invaded various markets. For a really long time, it was mostly sneakers that were the craze. People would line up at dawn outside Foot Lockers to get their hands on highly anticipated Air Jordans, just to resell them for over double the price.
princesspinkygirl.com
Homemade Hot Pockets
This Homemade Hot Pockets recipe is quick and easy to prepare in 10 minutes and is so much better than the store bought microwavable meal. Stuff your cheesy sandwiches with pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella, or your favorite pizza toppings and brush them with melted butter after they bake golden brown.
yankodesign.com
‘Simple and clever’ slap-band bicycle lock takes inspiration from the fun children’s toy
Locks are useful. They’re also pretty boring. I don’t think I’ve ever come across an actual bicycle lock I’ve liked – they look incredibly archaic and utilitarian, and given the chance, you’d probably hide the lock away in a bag instead of letting it destroy your bicycle’s aesthetic. The Slapstick Smart Bicycle Lock, on the other hand, reinvents the entire bike lock category with its fun, fresh, and fast-deploying design. Inspired by the popular children’s toy, the slap-band, this smart lock literally snaps around your bicycle frame, with a belt-like locking mechanism that adjusts to match the size of your frame and the pole you’re attaching your bicycle to. Affixing the lock is as easy as just snapping it in place and watching the band automatically wrap around your bicycle. The lock’s smart hub helps you secure and remove the Slapstick without needing a key, making the entire process simple, fast, and intuitive!
petapixel.com
Creative Photo Series Imagines Dancers Performing Household Chores
A photographer’s creative series called Dancers at Home explores their grace and skill, even as they perform mundane domestic tasks. Eric Raeber tells PetaPixel that he was inspired by American dance photographer Lois Greenfield. “My daughter took ballet classes, and I had the opportunity to work first with student...
sneakernews.com
A Murky Nike Air Max 90 Explores Livened “Chlorophyll” Accents
While crisp white snow coats the ground and ice continues to pose slightly longer commutes, the past few months have instead seen the Nike Air Max 90 prematurely harken the disparate shades and toolings attributed to the warmer spring months. And as a number of cold fronts and winter weather warnings have touched down across the country, The Swoosh has now proffered a timely clad-black construction to combat the messy weather.
Candy canes now come in brisket, sardine flavors
Several companies are putting a new twist on candy canes with unconventional flavor offerings like hot dogs, brisket and sardines. While the holiday treat typically comes in a minty flavor, now other varieties such as ketchup, brisket, cherry, bubble gum, clove, mango chili, sour cream and onion, and Caesar salad have all hit shelves this year. After the 2021 peppermint shortage, many companies are attempting to produce candy canes with a variety of tastes, reported Axios. The shortage, which was caused by a drop in peppermint oil as well as supply chain issues, forced manufacturers to expand flavors and create a wide-ranging...
9 Best Amazon leggings (because what else would we wear?)
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. A cute and comfortable pair of leggings that arrive on your doorstep the next day… is there anything better? For lots of us busy moms (myself included) the answer is no. Leggings are our go-to favorite pants for exercise, for errands, for playing with our kids, and for binge-watching The White Lotus or Harry & Meghan on the couch. And even better is when we can find the best Amazon leggings to add to our carts because that means we can Prime them right to our doorstep or mailbox. Basically, we love leggings and we’ll always love leggings, and Gen-Z will never pry them from our clutches no matter how many times they say they are out of style.
Holiday stuffed bell peppers
Today, I am preparing my holiday ham dressing and holiday stuffed bell peppers. These aren't your typical stuffed peppers. Instead of using ground beef and rice, I am using my ham dressing to stuff inside the prepared halved bell peppers. These are so festive to serve as a side dish on the holidays and they're truly very delicious.
'Pizza Hut' in Man's Hometown Hasn't Changed Since the '90s and It's So Nostalgic
Take us back to the Pac-Man table days.
Comments / 0