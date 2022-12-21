Read full article on original website
mississippicir.org
Army Corps greenlights Louisiana’s $2.2 billion sediment diversion to combat land loss
WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio. In a historic decision, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has signed off on Louisiana’s $2.2 billion plan to divert muddy Mississippi River water into Plaquemines Parish’s degraded wetlands to rebuild land. The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion approved Monday would be the first...
wwno.org
What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
theadvocate.com
Lake Maurepas carbon capture project faces backlash over test wells: 'Give us a break'
About 50 residents of Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and other parishes flocked to Baton Rouge for a hearing on a global gas supply company’s application for a test well permit in Lake Maurepas. The stratigraphic test well is set to be built on the lake’s south side in St. John...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Expansion of container shipping on the river is great news for Louisiana
First, there was the river. And the Mississippi River will be part of Louisiana’s future, as will its current status as a world-class trade center. A critical expansion of container shipping capacity in the Mississippi River will help to make the river even more relevant to the economic health of Louisiana in years to come.
Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?
The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
kalb.com
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
whereyat.com
Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana
There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
Plaquemines Parish farmer could lose 1,500 trees worth of citrus to potential hard freeze
"Whatever we cannot get off I think by Friday night will be frozen on the tree," said Ben Becnel. "I don't think it will be any good." With a potential hard freeze on the way Becnel is worried he may lose 1,500 trees worth of citrus.
utilitydive.com
Entergy: Grand Gulf nuclear plant’s viability threatened by FERC move to advance state, city complaint
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s decision to move forward with a complaint on the prudence of an $875 million capacity expansion at Entergy’s Grand Gulf nuclear plant a decade ago and its operating performance threatens the facility’s survival, Entergy said in a filing at the agency Friday.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
ALOHA COURT 703: $262,000, Everett Leonard Bond and Patricia Cooke Bond to Jeffrey Schilling and Emily Beck Schilling. ALOHA COURT 717: $228,300, Peggy L. Sholar to Ryan C. Johnston and Hannah M. Johnston. EAGLE ST. 73433: $12,000, Ernesto Abdo and Ramona M. Abdo to Walter Noe Hernandez, Jose Carlos Mendoza...
mageenews.com
NASA Stennis Project Focuses on Refurbishing Waterway Lock System
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. For almost 60 years, a lock system connecting the Gulf of Mexico and Pearl River to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, has provided critical waterway passage for flight hardware and other infrastructure deliveries on site.
wwno.org
Fixing Claiborne — the highway that split a Black neighborhood — could come down to 2 proposals
Louis Charbonnet III’s family prides themselves on having one of the biggest Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans – and the prettiest. They’ve had their business in the Tremé for over a hundred years, and the building is elegant: The chapel has tall ceilings, and families meet in rooms with ornate furniture and polished wood mantels to discuss plans for their lost loved ones.
tiremeetsroad.com
Driver on Lake Pontchartrain Causeway forced to pit maneuver a truck trying to squeeze into a lane in front of him
Is this a forced lane change on the U.S. Causeway gone too far? Commenters are divided on who’s mainly to blame. A dashcam video shared by West St. Tammany Traffic and Donuts Facebook member Amanda Perkins is getting a lot of attention, the video shows a driver on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway (aka The Causeway) effectively pit maneuvering another truck as the truck tried to force his way into his lane.
NOLA.com
I-10 East reopens after fiery crash over Bonnet Carre Spillway, traffic officials say
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway were reopened Friday morning after being closed for more than an hour due to a vehicle fire, traffic officials said around 11 a.m. The bridge was closed at mile marker 213 heading into New Orleans and traffic was backed...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish urges certain residents to avoid running faucets during freeze
With freezing temperatures on the way, Jefferson Parish is urging residents to not run their faucets unless their home is raised off the ground. “Homes that are built on a concrete slab have the added protection … and don’t require running taps for an extended period of time,” Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said at a briefing Thursday.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
What to do if your pipes burst?
NEW ORLEANS — So, you think you did everything you were supposed to do. But your pipes froze and burst anyway. Rodney Faucett, a master plumber at Natal, says it’s inevitable that someone will find themselves with a frozen pipe mess. “In these raised homes, you’re going to...
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
NOLA.com
Here are the coldest days in New Orleans history. Will 2022 break the record?
Cold? Yes. A record cold? No. The National Weather Service forecasts that the polar vortex now pushing toward southeast Louisiana will sink temperatures as low as 23 degrees Friday night. Residents are moving to protect their pets, outdoor plants and exposed water pipes. In New Orleans, the average low in...
