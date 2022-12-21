ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wwno.org

What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?

The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kalb.com

Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
MADISONVILLE, LA
whereyat.com

Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana

There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
LOUISIANA STATE
mageenews.com

NASA Stennis Project Focuses on Refurbishing Waterway Lock System

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. For almost 60 years, a lock system connecting the Gulf of Mexico and Pearl River to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, has provided critical waterway passage for flight hardware and other infrastructure deliveries on site.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wwno.org

Fixing Claiborne — the highway that split a Black neighborhood — could come down to 2 proposals

Louis Charbonnet III’s family prides themselves on having one of the biggest Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans – and the prettiest. They’ve had their business in the Tremé for over a hundred years, and the building is elegant: The chapel has tall ceilings, and families meet in rooms with ornate furniture and polished wood mantels to discuss plans for their lost loved ones.
CLAIBORNE, LA
tiremeetsroad.com

Driver on Lake Pontchartrain Causeway forced to pit maneuver a truck trying to squeeze into a lane in front of him

Is this a forced lane change on the U.S. Causeway gone too far? Commenters are divided on who’s mainly to blame. A dashcam video shared by West St. Tammany Traffic and Donuts Facebook member Amanda Perkins is getting a lot of attention, the video shows a driver on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway (aka The Causeway) effectively pit maneuvering another truck as the truck tried to force his way into his lane.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

What to do if your pipes burst?

NEW ORLEANS — So, you think you did everything you were supposed to do. But your pipes froze and burst anyway. Rodney Faucett, a master plumber at Natal, says it’s inevitable that someone will find themselves with a frozen pipe mess. “In these raised homes, you’re going to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy