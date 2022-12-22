Read full article on original website
Related
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Former Dodger Shares Excitement for Reunion with Justin Turner
JT will be welcomed by several former teammates in Boston.
Dodgers Fans React to The Trevor Bauer News
Will fans welcome Trevor Bauer if the Dodgers choose to bring him back?
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Chris Cooley on Commanders offense: 'It's becoming an anemic offense'
As usual, former Washington tight end Chris Cooley provided good insight into the Commanders’ loss to the Giants in Week 15 in his appearance on the Kevin Sheehan Show podcast Friday. Here are some quotes from Cooley:. “The Heinicke fumble and Thibodeaux return from the 2-yard line is an...
NBC Sports
Chris Sale trade? Red Sox reportedly 'willing to listen' to offers
The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?. Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris Sale, and the Red Sox "are at least willing to listen and consider" their offers, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.
Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency
Should the Red Sox have made a move?
Dodgers News: Mets- Carlos Correa Deal in Jeopardy Due To Physical
Deja vu for Carlos Correa
NBC Sports
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco
The San Francisco Giants may have backed out of their deal with Carlos Correa, but there apparently aren’t too many hard feelings between them and Scott Boras. Boras, who represents Correa, reached a deal with the Giants for another one of his clients. On Friday, the Giants reached an agreement with outfielder Michael Conforto on... The post Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
NBC Sports
Twitter flames Tua Tagovailoa after fourth-quarter collapse
It was a Christmas to forget for the Miami Dolphins. Entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Miami was in prime position to make the postseason. But after a 26-20 loss dropped the Dolphins to 8-7 – their fourth straight loss – the playoffs are looking less likely. Miami still holds the final AFC wild card spot, though there are four teams lingering one game back (Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers).
Yardbarker
San Francisco Giants get nobody despite being in on everybody
On the evening of Dec. 13, the San Francisco Giants had a deal in place with star shortstop Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350M deal. One week later, he became the newest member of the New York Mets. In a free-agent market that has been volatile and unpredictable, anything is...
NBC Sports
Buccaneers win 19-16 in overtime
The Buccaneers played ugly football once again on Sunday night, but that didn’t stop them from getting a win in Arizona. After falling behind 16-6 in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers scored 10 straight points to tie the game and then forced a Cardinals punt on the first drive of overtime. Tom Brady completed five straight passes, including a 16-yard pass that moved the team to the fringes of field goal range. A 13-yard catch-and-run by Russell Gage moved Brady to six straight completions and set the stage for Ryan Succop‘s game-winning field goal attempt.
NBC Sports
Johnson reportedly out for rest of regular season
Eagles Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a torn tendon in his abdomen and is expected to miss the final two games of the regular season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The Eagles hope Johnson will be able to return for the playoffs. This is huge blow to the...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs: He stands for the right things, he wants to win
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings about the team after last Saturday’s loss to the Steelers. Jacobs said their latest close loss was “bullshit” and was critical of the team for not running the ball more on a cold night in Pittsburgh, calling it “a factor on everybody involved, top to bottom.” Jacobs went on to say he’s “tired of dealing with” coming in and busting “my ass and I see the guys busting their ass and the result is not there.”
NBC Sports
Purdy-Kittle connection leads to history for 49ers tight end
For the second straight week, the Brock Purdy-George Kittle connection produced two touchdowns, leading the 49ers to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. Since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in...
NBC Sports
Roob's Observations: Miles Sanders drops a hint about his future
Miles Sanders’ future, T.J. Edwards’ performance and the biggest snub in Eagles history. It’s a short week and Nick Sirianni didn’t want us to over-do it with the postseason coming up, so we only have six observations today!. No, just kidding! Here’s this weekend’s Eagles 10...
Comments / 0