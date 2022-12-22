Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Sooners Bowl Game Preview Versus Florida State
Dean Blevins, John Holcomb and Dusty Dvoracek preview the Sooners bowl game versus Florida State. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
Horrific, But Hilarious: Oklahoma DT Isaiah Coe Recounts Gruesome Thumb Injury
Coe injured his thumb against Iowa State in late October, but didn't miss any time returning the following Saturday against Baylor.
Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition
Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
Oklahoma RB Gavin Sawchuk 'Prepared' For Bigger Role in Cheez-It Bowl
Opt outs and injuries have cleared the path for the Sooner freshman to make an impact in the season finale in Orlando.
wdnonline.com
Oklahoma signs 24 to 2023 team
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Of Oklahoma’s 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale...
As Oklahoma Preps for Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando Will be Flush With Future Sooners
Four incoming freshmen will actually practice with the OU football team, while a handful of players who just signed live in Florida and eight others are in town for their own game.
Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul
NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
Oklahoma football: Where does OU fall among most ‘valuable’ college programs?
When you consider the most successful or winningest college football programs on record, Oklahoma football is right there among the very best. If you change the evaluation basis, however, to most valuable, based on revenue creation, how do the Sooners stack up against the best of the best?. The top-25...
kosu.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
For nearly two years, a group of Native American community members, activists and artists have gotten input from people across the state to envision an Indigenous-led Land Run monument in Oklahoma City. Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier,...
Fast Casual
Pickleman's makes Oklahoma City debut
California-based Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is continuing its Midwest expansion, opening this week in Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Ave. It's the fourth Pickleman's in Oklahoma —other locations are in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond — and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills. "We're thankful for...
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
US News and World Report
Oklahoma Lawmaker From Edmond Charged With Felony
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has been charged with a felony crime of being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following his October arrest outside an Edmond, Oklahoma, bar. Rep. Ryan Martinez, 37, was charged Thursday in Oklahoma County with actual...
AutoGuide.com
Oklahoma City Entices Canoo With $1 Million Of Incentives
Canoo could get a boost from Oklahoma City’s coffers. Canoo, the US EV startup aspiring to make and sell its LTV and LDV electric vans, hasn’t been in great straits this year. The company has openly struggled with cash flow. In early 2022, the brand said that it wasn’t sure if it had the money to continue operating.
This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news
OKC Fire Dept Public Information Officer Benny Fulkerson is retiring. He has been a skilled spokesperson who will be missed by reporters. The post This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
‘It’s ridiculous’: Choctaw engine repair shop keeps customer’s car for nearly two years
For almost two years, X Power Racing Engines has been rebuilding an engine for a Newalla customer, but that customer says they've been left in the dark for the last several weeks and are now unsure if they'll ever get their car back.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
chickashatoday.com
OKLAHOMA CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CAUSING TWO DEATHS DURING DUI HIT-AND-RUN IN INDIAN COUNTRY
OKLAHOMA CITY – ANTONIO MARQUES MITCHELL, 25, of Oklahoma City, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On December 20, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Mitchell with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The indictment...
news9.com
Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel
Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
Oklahoma County Detention Center marks 16th inmate death of 2022 after 39-year-old detainee found unresponsive
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now recorded 16 deaths at the jail in 2022 after a detainee on the medical floor was found unresponsive Wednesday evening.
Comments / 1