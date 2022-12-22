Read full article on original website
Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Catches Fire—Again
A fire broke out on board Russia’s only aircraft carrier on Thursday, sparking an evacuation of around 20 people on board, according to state media reports. The heavy cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov was undergoing repairs in Murmansk, northwestern Russia, at the time of the incident. United Shipbuilding Corporation head Alexey Rakhmanov told the Russian TASS news agency: “The ship’s damage control system was promptly activated and there is no damage.” Local emergency services said no one was injured in the blaze. The news comes after another fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov in 2019 left two people dead and over a dozen injured during a refit at a floating dock. The vessel was also damaged in 2018 when a floating dock sank and one of its cranes crashed down on the ship’s flightdeck. Local reports differ about when the Admiral Kuznetsov will return to service with the Russian Navy.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Leonardo hands over the final batch of four M-346 aircraft to Polish Air Force
With 16 M-346 jets at the nation’s service, The Polish Air Force currently operates the second-largest fleet of Leonardo’s advanced jet trainers in Europe. Leonardo has announced the delivery of the third batch of four M-346 advanced jet trainer aircraft to the Polish Air Force on a pre-agreed schedule. The latest handover brings the size of Poland’s M-346 fleet to 16. With 16 M-346 jets at the nation’s service, The Polish Air Force currently operates the second-largest fleet of Leonardo’s advanced jet trainers in Europe. Having logged over 100,000 flight hours, the M-346 fighter jet has demonstrated excellent performance in terms of fleet availability and reliability.
India Sends More Troops to Disputed Chinese Border After Recent Clash
India has scaled up security along a disputed border with China to push back against what an India defense official called an encroachment of its territory, following a brawl between the two countries’ troops earlier this month. The first major flare-up in a year, the Dec. 9 clash fueled...
maritime-executive.com
UN Calls for Rescue for 190 Drifting Rohingya, 180 More Feared Dead
Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees aboard an unseaworthy vessel are believed to be adrift at sea and governments in the region refuse to rescue them, according to a UN agency. Meanwhile, another refugee vessel is believed to have sunk with the loss of 180 lives. Since early December, the United Nations...
navalnews.com
Japanese MoD releases further details about its future BMD destroyers
For the record, as Naval News previously reported, the ASEV is a vessel that has been decided to be built as an asset to defend Japan from the threat of ballistic missile attacks, mainly by North Korea, as an alternative to the Aegis Ashore, which has been canceled its deployment in 2020. In Japan, especially since 2016, the threat of ballistic missiles by North Korea has been widely recognized, and since then, Aegis destroyers of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) have been deployed in the Sea of Japan at all times to be on the alert for ballistic missile launches by North Korea.
maritime-executive.com
Snails Force Coral Princess to Skip Ports in New Zealand to Clean Hull
An infestation of snails, and not the type considered a dining delicacy, is interrupting a cruise from Australia to New Zealand. Passengers were left puzzled by a sudden announcement that their cruise ship, Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess, “must complete unplanned additional hull cleaning in advance of our calls into New Zealand.”
maritime-executive.com
Head of Russia's Admiralty Shipyards Dies Suddenly
Russia’s Admiralty Shipyards has announced the “sudden” death of its director general, Alexander Buzakov, a day after he presided over the floating-out of a fourth generation Lada-class submarine. The Russian defense executive, who has been the head of Admiralty Shipyards for 11 years, died at the age...
maritime-executive.com
When China Shanghais Your Port
(Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2022 edition.) Do foreign purchases of critical global infrastructure constitute a security risk?. Hamburg’s 883-year-old port has a history of state ownership. That state has hitherto been the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg. Soon, it may instead, in part, be the People’s Republic of China.
coingeek.com
South Korea ‘metaverse’ province eyes expansion in Vietnam
South Korea’s Gyeongbuk province wants to open new bilateral trade routes with Vietnam to improve trade and commerce between countries. Lee Cheol-woo, the province’s governor, made the disclosure to the public after an official visit commemorating the 30th anniversary of Korea-Vietnam diplomatic ties. In a meeting at the Korea-Vietnam Economic Forum, Lee unveiled ambitious plans to use the metaverse to stimulate commercial activities between the nations.
navalnews.com
Admiralty Shipyard launches 3rd Lada-class submarine “Velikie Luki”
Admiralty Shipyard press release – Translated by Naval News. JSC “Admiralty Shipyards” (a part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched the Lada-class submarine “Velikie Luki” of Project 677 on December 23, 2022. During the event, Alexander Buzakov, General Director of JSC Admiralty Shipyards, stated that Project...
travelphotodiscovery.com
Bangkok street food
Bangkok street food (the best markets, food areas and street foods to try) The Bangkok Street food scene is really amazing to experience and try some delicious and cheap foods to eat on the streets. The city is literally associated with street food experiences which you can find at almost every corner around the city with a local vendor something tempting to eat.
