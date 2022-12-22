Read full article on original website
Related
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Detroit News
These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm
A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
michiganradio.org
Blizzard shuts down roads and highways as snow flies and temperatures drop in Michigan
Several stretches of state and interstate highways were closed Friday afternoon and evening in Michigan as vehicles slid off roadways and authorities warned of worsening weather conditions. Michigan State Police shut down a section of I-94 in Berrien County and US-131 in Allegan County Friday afternoon because of crashes, including...
Golf.com
The 25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Michigan. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Michigan. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes
Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
michiganradio.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Slow down: MSP report multiple crashes as winter storm strikes Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - As Michiganders travel through a winter storm Friday, Michigan State Police are reminding everyone to be safe after reporting multiple crashes throughout the state.According to MSP's Fifth District in West Michigan, a total of nine semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near mile marker 44 in Berrien County. Police also say a patrol vehicle was hit near mile marker 48, and a semi-truck on the freeway in Van Buren County is blocking the road following a crash.In Southeast Michigan, westbound I-96 at Telegraph is closed after a semi-truck crash. In a video on Twitter, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw is urging drivers to slow down on the road."If you're going out today, make sure you are bundling up with a hat, gloves. Any exposed skin can cause frostbite pretty quick," Shaw said.In Grand Rapids, troopers assisted a jackknifed semi-truck on I-96 near M-6."If you have to travel, do so slowly and safely. Otherwise, please just stay home," MSP said in a tweet.Also in Grand Rapids, MSP responded to a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a postal vehicle and a semi-truck.
WZZM 13
Christmas Eve Blizzard | West Michigan continues the barrage of wind, snow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Friday was a busy day of crashes, closed roads, and slow travel in West Michigan, and things are going to continue this way as we head into Saturday as well!. Snowfall totals were hard to come by Friday, as winds that gusted over 50 mph...
Warm Up With The Best Soup Mid Michigan
These bitter cold temperatures have me saying something that I don't normally say, "a hot cup of soup sounds damn good right now",. I am not a soup guy. I have never been the one to crave soup for a meal, unless I am sick of course. If I am sick it's Mrs. Grass all day long. With the predicted temperatures for the next few days not going above 20 degrees I might be getting some soup. Yes, I said it.
Whitmer OKs expansion of Michigan’s tuition free college program
A chance to improve a statewide tuition-free college program and create a better job market by way of revising the Michigan Reconnect Grant Act could soon be a reality after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a pair of bipartisan bills looking to make that happen. House Bills 6129 and...
wrif.com
Michigan Travel Will Be ‘Impossible’ in These Areas Due to Storm
Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
Holiday Storm Puts the Brakes On DoorDash Delivery
DoorDash is suspending their delivery service in parts of Michigan because of the impending winter storm. Thursday night through at least Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be no food delivery in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Traverse City and Benton Harbor. “This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel...
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522. Weather conditions will gradually improve for this...
WZZM 13
13 Weather 4 PM Update: Travel Remains Difficult To Impossible In West Michigan!
Lakeshore counties continue to report impassable roads and impossible travel in spots. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest!
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist
If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
Comments / 0