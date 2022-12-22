ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Chronicle

Five-Year State of Emergency for Housing, Homelessness Comes to an End in Cowlitz County

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday rescinded the state of emergency in housing and homelessness declared more than five years ago in part to avoid adopting stormwater regulations required by the state. Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he proposed taking the declaration off the books because it has been in place for...
Chronicle

Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High

A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Dec. 24, 2022

• RICHARD M. WEBER, 87, Chehalis, died Dec. 19 at his residence. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pe Ell with a celebration of life at Boistfort Community Church at noon and a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Toledo City Staff Resign Due to ‘Difficult’ Working Conditions

Any calls or emails to the City of Toledo are currently going unanswered as the city deals with the sudden departure of its office staff following months of tension within the office. After some significant turnover in the city office over the last eight months, both of the city’s remaining...
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

City of Chehalis Declares Emergency to Pay for New Water Main Line

A water main line break was discovered underneath Interstate 5 at 13th Street on Dec. 14 around 8 a.m. The main line ruptured and caused a leak of an estimated 1,700 gallons per minute. This leak affected Chehalis residents on city water in the surrounding area, including Green Hill School,...
Chronicle

Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon

The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Major Western Washington Drug Bust Nets $10M Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin

BURIEN — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff's detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington.
BURIEN, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Post Office Closures Are Unethical and Unprofessional

I am a resident of the town of Salkum affected by the postal service issues. In The Chronicle’s article about post office closures, the postal service failed to disclose that there are more problems than just locking the door of the post office and hanging up a sign. The...
SouthSoundTalk

Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley

Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
TACOMA, WA

