Chronicle
Five-Year State of Emergency for Housing, Homelessness Comes to an End in Cowlitz County
The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday rescinded the state of emergency in housing and homelessness declared more than five years ago in part to avoid adopting stormwater regulations required by the state. Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he proposed taking the declaration off the books because it has been in place for...
Chronicle
Attacks on Three Western Washington Electrical Substations Affect Thousands — Investigation Underway
Three power substations in East Pierce County operated by Tacoma Public Utilities and Puget Sound Energy were attacked and vandalized early Sunday, resulting in power outages affecting thousands of customers. The affected area was centered in Graham. The attacks were preceded by a warning from federal law enforcement citing a...
Chronicle
Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High
A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
WGAU
Chronicle
Death Notices: Dec. 24, 2022
• RICHARD M. WEBER, 87, Chehalis, died Dec. 19 at his residence. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pe Ell with a celebration of life at Boistfort Community Church at noon and a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
Chronicle
Toledo City Staff Resign Due to ‘Difficult’ Working Conditions
Any calls or emails to the City of Toledo are currently going unanswered as the city deals with the sudden departure of its office staff following months of tension within the office. After some significant turnover in the city office over the last eight months, both of the city’s remaining...
Chronicle
City of Chehalis Declares Emergency to Pay for New Water Main Line
A water main line break was discovered underneath Interstate 5 at 13th Street on Dec. 14 around 8 a.m. The main line ruptured and caused a leak of an estimated 1,700 gallons per minute. This leak affected Chehalis residents on city water in the surrounding area, including Green Hill School,...
Chronicle
Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon
The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
Chronicle
Driver Injured After Crashing Car in Grays Harbor County Saturday Night
A 32-year-old Lacey man was hurt Saturday night in a single-vehicle wreck on state Route 8, according to Washington State Patrol. The injured man, who troopers say is suspected of driving under the influence, was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. About 10:40 p.m. Saturday, the man was...
Chronicle
Major Western Washington Drug Bust Nets $10M Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin
BURIEN — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff's detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington.
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
Chronicle
Still No Updates in Investigation of Death of Aron Christensen, Authorities Report
While the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office insists it is still investigating the August deaths of Aron Christensen and his dog in East Lewis County, no new information has been released since the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office sent the case back to the sheriff’s office in early November.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Post Office Closures Are Unethical and Unprofessional
I am a resident of the town of Salkum affected by the postal service issues. In The Chronicle’s article about post office closures, the postal service failed to disclose that there are more problems than just locking the door of the post office and hanging up a sign. The...
Chronicle
Washington Bible College Linked to Alleged 'Cult' Loses GI Bill Approval After FBI Raid
A Tacoma seminary program associated with a chain of churches raided by the FBI earlier this year has lost approval to receive federal Veterans Affairs education funds. Former members have described the chain as a cult that defrauds soldiers. In late June, the FBI served search warrants at several House...
Chronicle
Sirens: Criminal Impersonation; Vandalized Park Bathrooms; Unattended Children; Bad Checks
• A minor, non-injury collision was reported at the intersection of East Reynolds Avenue and North Pearl Street just after 1:05 p.m. on Dec. 21. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 22. Theft. • Sakoya L....
SouthSoundTalk
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
Chronicle
Roofer Accused of Scamming State Out of $54K in Workers' Comp by Faking Injury
A 63-year-old Lakewood man is facing criminal charges for taking tens of thousands of dollars in workers compensation payments over nearly seven years for a shoulder injury while he allegedly continued to work on roofs. Investigators with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries took photographs of the man,...
