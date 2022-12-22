Read full article on original website
Moon’s wobble blamed for killing tens of millions of trees on Earth in new scientific discovery
THE Moon destroyed a forest on Earth just by wobbling, according to a new study. The theory solves a mystery from 2015 which involved tens of millions of mangrove trees dying in Australia. The dead trees had made up almost 10% of the forest along northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria....
Phys.org
Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say
Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
Meteorite found in Somalia turns out to contain two minerals that are not found on Earth
A meteorite that fell in Somalia in 2020 is home to at least two minerals that are not found on our planet. The two minerals were identified by researchers at the University of Alberta, a press release said. Tons of space material enters the Earth's atmosphere every day and burn...
Scientists have provided a solution for humans to achieve immortality and come back from the dead
Artist rendering of the Dyson SpherePhoto byKevin Gill; CC-BY-2.0 A Dyson Sphere is a megastructure that has not yet been built. Scientists conceive of it as a giant shell that encloses the sun.
myscience.org
’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System
Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
A time traveler claimed, humans have to leave Earth due to World War III
A self-proclaimed ‘time traveler’ has posted images of World War III and claimed that due to the destruction, humans will have to leave Earth. A TikToker claimed to be a real-time traveler in a video and said that they were now allowed to post images from the future. The TikToker also disclosed that the war will eventually force humans to leave Earth and settle on a new planet called ‘Planet Delta.’ By posting alerts about impending events, a TikToker has amassed thousands of followers.
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
'Moment of darkness' engulfed the earth today, and more is coming
Dark days are at hand. It's December, and solstice is right around the corner: The shortest day of the year happens on Dec. 21. But Tuesday made history, too, in the darkness department: almost 85% of people on Earth -- 6.88 billion out of 8 billion worldwide -- experienced a "moment of...
Human Teleportation is Possible and 'Your Great Grand Children Will Do It', claims scientist
A scientist claims that human teleportation is possible and will be available to people three generations away. Dr. Michio Kaku, a renowned scientist and the author of the best-selling book THE GOD EQUATION: The Quest for a Theory of Everything revealed that human teleportation will be possible by the end of the century.
How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events
Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Horrifying map reveals how many people will die if a 1,500-foot iron asteroid hits any point on the Earth
AN INTERACTIVE map has been released showing exactly what would happen if different kinds of asteroids hit any point on the Earth's surface. Browser app Asteroid Launcher visualizes our worst apocalyptic nightmares with horrifying statistics - you don't want to know how many people would die if a space rock struck Central Park.
NASA’s Viking 1 May Have Discovered an Ancient Martian Megatsunami
Named for the Roman god of war, Mars is a desolate wasteland of dust and rust-colored rock – at least, it is now. Actually, scientists believe that it was once Earth in miniature. Through decades of study, researchers at NASA have discovered that the surface of Mars used to feature water, possibly even life.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
Freethink
What the new Earth-threatening asteroid means for humanity
Looming over Earth lies a great extinction-level threat: asteroid impacts. The K-Pg extinction event from 65 million years ago reminds us of this grave threat. A ~kilometer-sized or greater object could wipe out every human on Earth. Our greatest hope for survival relies on early detection and successful intervention. NASA’s...
Could an Intelligent Species have Existed on Earth besides Humans?
The Silurian hypothesis, named after the geological period known as the Silurian, proposes that advanced alien civilizations existed on Earth during that time. This idea is based on the notion that intelligent life may have existed on Earth prior to current civilization.
Scientists may have finally figured out why Venus is such a hellscape
Ancient Venus may have looked more like Earth than previously imagined. New research suggests that Earth’s neighbor may have once looked more like our own planet and less like the hellish landscape we now know it to be. Though technically closer to our Sun than Earth, Venus may have...
