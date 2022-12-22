ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say

Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
CALIFORNIA STATE
myscience.org

’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System

Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
Maya Devi

A time traveler claimed, humans have to leave Earth due to World War III

A self-proclaimed ‘time traveler’ has posted images of World War III and claimed that due to the destruction, humans will have to leave Earth. A TikToker claimed to be a real-time traveler in a video and said that they were now allowed to post images from the future. The TikToker also disclosed that the war will eventually force humans to leave Earth and settle on a new planet called ‘Planet Delta.’ By posting alerts about impending events, a TikToker has amassed thousands of followers.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
CBS Denver

How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events

Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Outsider.com

NASA’s Viking 1 May Have Discovered an Ancient Martian Megatsunami

Named for the Roman god of war, Mars is a desolate wasteland of dust and rust-colored rock – at least, it is now. Actually, scientists believe that it was once Earth in miniature. Through decades of study, researchers at NASA have discovered that the surface of Mars used to feature water, possibly even life.
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
Freethink

What the new Earth-threatening asteroid means for humanity

Looming over Earth lies a great extinction-level threat: asteroid impacts. The K-Pg extinction event from 65 million years ago reminds us of this grave threat. A ~kilometer-sized or greater object could wipe out every human on Earth. Our greatest hope for survival relies on early detection and successful intervention. NASA’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy