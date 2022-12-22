Read full article on original website
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
fox9.com
Holiday travel rush continues at MSP
Many Minnesotans are braving the recent winter storm to travel for the holidays. FOX 9’s Paul Blume has the latest from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park residents without heat during single-digit temperatures
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some families in Brooklyn Park say they don't have a warm place to escape the cold. In Anne Okere's apartment, five space heaters are running because the heat is not. "The first night was really, really cold because I woke up to 44 degrees,"...
Delays, cancellations begin to mount at MSP as winter storm continues
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities' latest winter storm continues to take a toll on those attempting to fly in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.The FAA issued a "Ground Stop" at the airport Wednesday evening, halting planes from landing and departing for less than an hour. Ahead of Wednesday's winter storm, multiple airlines began offering flight waivers to anyone willing to consider changing their flight. "The weather is that unknown factor," said MSP Spokesman Jeff Lea. "We sort of have a general range of what may happen, but what will happen remains to be seen." Lea says MSP projected...
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
knuj.net
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
mprnews.org
At a Minneapolis tent encampment, a chosen family sticks together in the storm
Living outside is a matter of survival, regardless of what the weather’s like. From brazen summer heat to this week’s subzero temperatures and extreme wind, many communities of tent encampments in Minneapolis rely on one another to get through. That’s the case for Samira, Eric and Jaylin, three...
fox9.com
Down in the Valley announces location closing, asks where it should open next
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular record store and memorabilia shop has announced it will be closing its door in Crystal, while also soliciting input for where its followers think it should open next. Announced on its social media platforms and in an email to its VIP club members,...
One farmer set off a solar energy boom in rural Minnesota; 10 years later, here’s how it worked out
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. CENTER CITY, Minnesota—It sounded absurd, the idea of spending a large sum of money to install solar panels in...
Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days
The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The...
fox9.com
Firefighter injured in Minneapolis fire Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Fire Department said one firefighter was injured Saturday morning while battling a two alarm fire in a boarded-up home. Fire crews responded to the fire at a boarded-up 2 ½ story home just before 7:15 a.m. on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North. When crews arrived at the scene, they removed the boards and battled the fire from the outside.
A warning for drivers: Don't ignore those low tire pressure lights
An issue you may stumble across as the temps drop is low tire pressure which Thomas Westbrook at D & D Auto Works in St. Louis Park says many people ignore. And that’s a problem. Driving on low pressure tires is a bad idea.
fox9.com
1 person dead, 1 firefighter injured in Minneapolis house fire on Christmas Eve
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Fire Department said one firefighter was injured after falling through the floor, and a civilian died Saturday morning from a fire at a boarded-up home. Fire crews responded to the fire at a boarded-up 2 ½ story home just before 7:15 a.m. on the...
Car wedged in Minneapolis snowbank becoming tourist attraction
MINNEAPOLIS -- A car wedged in a south Minneapolis snowbank is becoming a tourist attraction. How do you think it got up there? More importantly, how would you get it out?Watch more in the video above.
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: 'Whoever did this, we will catch them'
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America went into a lockdown after a shooting Friday evening that left one person dead after an altercation. FOX 9 confirms one person was shot and killed after two groups of males appeared to be fighting, according to police. "This is just...
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked. Is this Done?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
School bus tips over on snow-covered Carver County road
CHASKA, Minn. – Twenty-two children were aboard a school bus that tipped over Wednesday afternoon west of the Twin Cities, with no injuries reported.The Carver County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:30 p.m., snowy conditions caused the bus driver to not see the edge of the road on 74th Street in Camden Township, which is about 10 miles west of Waconia.The bus then went into a ditch and flipped onto the driver's side. The district's bus transportation company sent several buses to the scene to help take students home.The driver was also not hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
fox9.com
5 arrested in connection with deadly Mall of America shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn (FOX 9) - Bloomington Police announced the arrest of five people Saturday morning in connection with a shooting at the Mall of America that left a teenager dead on Friday night. SWAT teams from Saint Louis Park, Edina and Minnetonka raided a residence at 275 Shelard Parkway in...
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: One person shot Friday evening, scene now secure
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America is in lockdown after a shooting Friday evening. FOX 9 confirms at least one person has been killed with two shot inside the mall. Bloomington Police initially responded to the site at Nordstrom. After a lockdown, the Mall of America confirms...
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
