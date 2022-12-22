ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Delays, cancellations begin to mount at MSP as winter storm continues

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities' latest winter storm continues to take a toll on those attempting to fly in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.The FAA issued a "Ground Stop" at the airport Wednesday evening, halting planes from landing and departing for less than an hour. Ahead of Wednesday's winter storm, multiple airlines began offering flight waivers to anyone willing to consider changing their flight. "The weather is that unknown factor," said MSP Spokesman Jeff Lea. "We sort of have a general range of what may happen, but what will happen remains to be seen." Lea says MSP projected...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES

MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Firefighter injured in Minneapolis fire Saturday morning

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Fire Department said one firefighter was injured Saturday morning while battling a two alarm fire in a boarded-up home. Fire crews responded to the fire at a boarded-up 2 ½ story home just before 7:15 a.m. on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North. When crews arrived at the scene, they removed the boards and battled the fire from the outside.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mall of America shooting: 'Whoever did this, we will catch them'

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America went into a lockdown after a shooting Friday evening that left one person dead after an altercation. FOX 9 confirms one person was shot and killed after two groups of males appeared to be fighting, according to police. "This is just...
CBS Minnesota

School bus tips over on snow-covered Carver County road

CHASKA, Minn. – Twenty-two children were aboard a school bus that tipped over Wednesday afternoon west of the Twin Cities, with no injuries reported.The Carver County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:30 p.m., snowy conditions caused the bus driver to not see the edge of the road on 74th Street in Camden Township, which is about 10 miles west of Waconia.The bus then went into a ditch and flipped onto the driver's side. The district's bus transportation company sent several buses to the scene to help take students home.The driver was also not hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

5 arrested in connection with deadly Mall of America shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn (FOX 9) - Bloomington Police announced the arrest of five people Saturday morning in connection with a shooting at the Mall of America that left a teenager dead on Friday night. SWAT teams from Saint Louis Park, Edina and Minnetonka raided a residence at 275 Shelard Parkway in...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

