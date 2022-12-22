Read full article on original website
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
This Undiscovered Hudson Valley Hamlet is Only About 2 Square Miles Big
The Hudson Valley is one of the most magical places in New York state. Each season brings a new beginning and something unique to explore. There's something for everyone in the Hudson Valley. Whether you're a nature lover, foodie, beer, cider, or wine enthusiast, or someone who admires art, you can find it in different counties.
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?
In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
‘Horrific Crash:’ Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Hudson Valley
First responders rushed to the scene near a local airport after an SUV collided with a dump truck carrying gravel. On Wednesday, first responders rushed to the scene of what's described as a horrific crash in Orange County, New York. Rockland Video was on the scene and tells Hudson Valley...
Luxury building residents contend with no gas or heat, even as developer reaps millions in tax breaks
Residents of the seven-story building say they've been complaining of gas leaks for years. The saga has left tenants cooking with hot plates and using space heaters to keep warm. [ more › ]
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
When was the coldest day ever in NYC?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
‘Missing’ poster circulates asking where Eric Adams is during storm
Have you seen this mayor? A New York nonprofit has skewered hizzoner for being absent from the five boroughs during a historic winter storm. New York Communities for Change posted a tongue-and-cheek missing poster in response to a city tweet earlier this week showing city leaders — sans Adams — briefing the press about the weather. “Have you seen this man? Retweet to help us find our city’s Mayor! WheresEric #MissingMayor,” the nonprofit wrote above a “Missing Mayor” flyer which also included Adams’ height, age and weight. “LAST SEEN: Thursday, December 22nd leaving his city in the midst of a natural disaster,” the...
Curbed
The Would-Be Salt Kings of New York City
The Bucci family has been in the salt-mining business in New York’s Livingston County for four generations, beginning in 1908, when salt was primarily used for preserving food. As refrigerators overtook salt preservation, America started using that same salt to de-ice its new highways, which is when the next Bucci, Joseph Edward, stepped into the tunnels, climbing the ranks to become head plant engineer before he was killed in a 1975 mining accident.
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
boropark24.com
National Grid Issues Urgent Request to Residents to Reduce Natural Gas Usage
As a result of the present extreme temperatures resulting in increased energy demand and unexpected interstate pipeline disruptions, National Grid has requested assistance from Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island residents to prevent potential natural gas outages by reducing their consumption until this evening. National Grid claims that owners...
Harrowing Videos Show Once-in-a-Generation Storm Slam NY Amid Arctic Blast
Some parts of the country are experiencing threatening cold temperatures as Winter Storm Elliot strikes ahead of the Christmas weekend.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
New York's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Manhattan this week
NEW YORK - New York state's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens this week. Thursday is the opening for a recreational cannabis store in Manhattan operated by the nonprofit organization Housing Works. Located near St. Marks Place in the East Village, it's the first spot in the state to get its adult use retail license. It'll be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
