Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killedEdy ZooGilbert, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport seeing dozens of flight cancellations and delays
PHOENIX - Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's website is showing many delayed and canceled flights on Dec. 26. According to the website, at least 50 flights departing from Sky Harbor were canceled or delayed in a time period between 8:30 a.m. to around 1:25 p.m. The website also shows one flight...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix's Sky Harbor experiences almost 100 cancelations on Christmas, more than 200 delays
Flightaware.com shows there’s been 93 cancelations at Sky Harbor on Christmas Day, with well over 200 delays, leaving many travelers feeling anything but jolly. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has the story.
Yahoo Sports
Christmas in Arizona: Weather service says Sunday was warmest Christmas since 2010
Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 8:15 p.m. Sunday: Weather service says Sunday was warmest Christmas since 2010. The high temperature this afternoon at Sky Harbor was 74 degrees, which is 9 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix. It was only 4 degrees shy of the daily record of 78 degrees, set in 1980.
fox10phoenix.com
Sky Harbor packed with travellers from colder climates
With much of the country in a freeze for Christmas, Arizona is the perfect place to be for a warmer holiday season. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is filled with people coming to the Valley from colder climates.
AZFamily
While many face flight delays and cancellations in Phoenix, others worried about getting sick
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The days leading up to Christmas are always some of the busiest of the year at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. This year, travelers are dealing with cancellations and delays, plus an increase in health concerns. On top of simply getting to their destination on Friday, we saw the return of many masks. They’re also worried about getting sick and infecting loved ones.
kjzz.org
New Sky Train station could help with airport's holiday travel rush
If you’re catching a flight this holiday season, Eric Everts with Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport says you’re in luck because flight delays are minimal in Phoenix and the recently opened extension of the Sky Train is making moving between terminals and the rental car center easier than ever.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storms cancel several flights at Sky Harbor
Winter storms just before Christmas are causing travel nightmares across the country, including at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
Flights affected at Phoenix Sky Harbor as ‘bomb cyclone’ sweeps across US
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday, leaving travelers facing delays and cancellations during one of the busiest times of the year. More than 3,200 Friday flights have already been canceled as of 8 a.m. ET, after nearly 2,700 cancellations...
fox10phoenix.com
1st ever polar plunge takes place in Phoenix
It's common to see polar plunges during the winter months, but on Dec. 23, a polar plunge event took place in the Phoenix area, with a big purpose behind it. FOX 10 Photojournalist Tom Fergus has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories
This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs. Here are the. from Dec. 18 to 24. 1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say...
fox10phoenix.com
The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season
Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Last minute Christmas shoppers out in full force: 'Every year on the 24th, I’m here'
PHOENIX - With only a few more hours left until Christmas Day, some shoppers pushed it until the last minute to get what they need to celebrate. It appears there are two kinds of people in the world. Those who get everything done days, even weeks, beforehand, and then people like Ernie Mariano.
AZFamily
‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
scottsdale.org
Railroad park chugs along despite staff shortage
Getting the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park was no walk in the park when it came to converting it first to a spooky space for Halloween and then to a holiday wonderland. When the order couldn’t grow much taller, the park was dealt the blow of low staffing. “The initial challenge...
bestattractions.org
Fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona
There are many fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona. The city offers a lot, from breathtaking desert landscapes to incredible wildlife. So you’ll find plenty to choose from whether you want to take a hike, explore the area’s history, or relax by the water. If you’re an...
The Best City To Live In If You Love Sunny Days
If you dread snow-covered streets and cloudy days the majority of the week, consider moving to a city that has nothing short of sunny days all year round.
KTAR.com
Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments
Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Phoenix Sky Harbor Becomes First Airport in the World to Offer Waymo Rider-Only Autonomous Vehicle Service
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, has set a milestone with Waymo launching fully autonomous vehicle service to the general public at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Last week, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrived at the 44th Street and Washington PHX Sky Train Station via a Waymo vehicle to launch the new service. This set a global milestone as Phoenix Sky Harbor became the first airport in the world to offer travelers the ability to take a Waymo autonomous vehicle as a means of transportation to and from the airport.
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second Location
A new seafood restaurant is now open.Photo byJonas Albert/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes it’s just not possible to decide if you’re hungry for steak or for seafood ahead of time. If they both sound good, why not head over to a restaurant where you can have a little bit of both? In metro Phoenix, there are a handful of restaurants that cater to this, and one in particular, has now officially opened a second location, which is ready to handle all of your end-of-the-year events and restaurant eating needs.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Flights From Phoenix to Hawaii On Sale | $129
Get a 2023 winter Hawaii vacation deal on flights from Phoenix to Hawaii today. Compared with normal prices, huge savings are available on travel to the Big Island! This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in some time!. This unusual sale from Hawaiian Airlines indicates one of...
Comments / 1