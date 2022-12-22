Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors?
Could it really be? Could Klay Thompson actually leave the Golden State Warriors? At this point, it’s hard to imagine the five-time All-Star wearing a different jersey other than that of the Dubs. However, one particular league executive believes that this is actually a distinct possibility. At the moment, Thompson is still under contract with […] The post RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Draymond Green’s looming Warriors exit fueled by league execs
At this point in the season, it seems like Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have moved past the former Defensive Player of the Year’s infamous knockout punch on teammate Jordan Poole during the summer. However, it seems that the issue has left a lasting mark on Green’s tenure with the Dubs.
Derrick Rose’s hilarious matching gift to wife, baby mama
New York Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose has social media in stitches this holiday season, gifting his wife and baby mama matching pyjama sets for Christmas, according to RaphouseTV. In a video posted to the account’s Twitter page, the two women are seen posing in the matching pyjamas, seemingly...
Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks
The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction
James Wiseman was held scoreless in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. He didn’t even take a single shot. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to mind too much. The Warriors head coach was asked about what he thought of Wiseman’s performance. Kerr was effusive in his praise […] The post James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice
The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo is not getting discouraged despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ disastrous showing against the Boston Celtics in their Christmas Day game. Instead, the Greek Freak is taking it as a learning experience as usual. The Bucks trailed from start to finish, even going down by as much as 22 points as Jayson Tatum exploded and […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach LaVine reveals key driving force behind recent brilliance
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine said his rhythm and timing are returning after playing 28 games this season, according to a Monday report from NBC Sports Bulls Insider KC Johnson. “That’s what I felt,” LaVine said. “I felt I just needed to get back in rhythm and the timing. Because...
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s disrespectful poster slam on Bucks’ Giannis has NBA Twitter going nuts
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics came up with a statement win on Sunday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 139-118. It was an absolute blowout in this Christmas day spectacle, and for good measure, Tatum came out with arguably the play of the game with a filthy poster dunk on Giannis.
Celtics star Marcus Smart gets his ring on Christmas Day
Marcus Smart just had the best Christmas ever. Not only did the Boston Celtics trashed the Milwaukee Bucks, but he also got his ring on the same day. It’s not an NBA championship ring, of course. He and the Celtics are still working on that. What he got is even better, though, as he finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum.
Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal
Ja Morant’s brand new Nike signature shoe was unveiled on Sunday, Christmas Day, and the Memphis Grizzlies superstar will be debuting the kicks on the court against the Warriors. The announcement of his new shoe, the Nike Ja 1, prompted a great response from Kevin Durant, who congratulated Morant on the achievement, while expressing he […] The post Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry hyped up after monster Moses Moody slam
Coming into Christmas Day, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies Western Conference Semifinal rematch had lost some of its luster with Warriors star Stephen Curry sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Curry is actually on pace to return soon, but once the game began the rest of the Warriors made sure they gave their home fans something to cheer about as they showed up in a big way against their Western Conference foe. Although Jordan Poole managed to get himself ejected after having a big game, that didn’t seem to affect the Warriors much as they continued the beat-down of the Grizzlies. One of the top plays of the game came early in the fourth quarter when Draymond Green threw a length of the court pass to Jonathan Kuminga who, as he was falling out of bounds, tipped the ball to a streaking Moses Moody who finished off the play with a thunderous slam.
3 reasons Rockets must not pursue James Harden reunion in free agency
Well, ain’t that surprising? A couple of years after requesting a trade, James Harden is reportedly considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency. The rumblings began last week, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski then blowing it up on Christmas. It’s certainly an intriguing idea, bringing back the former hero of the franchise for one more run.
Jalen Rose Sounds Off On James Harden Reportedly Wanting To Return To The Houston Rockets
Jalen Rose had a lot to say about James Harden reportedly considering a return to the Houston Rockets.
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Nets stinker
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA this 2022-23 season, but they are far from perfect. As seen in their latest loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. continue to struggle to start games. On Friday in their highly anticipated showdown with Kevin...
LeBron James single-handedly carrying Lakers in Christmas day loss vs. Mavs has NBA Twitter pissed
The Los Angeles Lakers wasted a vintage LeBron James performance on Christmas day as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks marched on to a 124-115 victory. LeBron looked like a man on a mission in this one, dropping a game-high 38 points as he did all he can to carry his team to victory. In the end, it was all for nothing.
LeBron James caught lying again during search for new Santa in ‘The Association’ Christmas special
Has LeBron James been naughty or nice this year? Based on some of his rather, erm embellished stories of late, the Los Angeles Lakers star might get a lump of coal for Christmas from Santa Claus this year. Art imitates life in the latest episode of “The Association” as the...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG
Thursday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets had no shortage of action. At one point, Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with Nets big man Nic Claxton as the pair ended up down on the floor after a botched layup attempt by the former back-to-back MVP. Claxton did not appreciate the […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0