Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay gym fights back from theft to make Christmas happen for kids
PITTSBURG, Calif. - An East Bay boxing gym has fought back from a recent theft to put on a Christmas toy drive that almost never happened. Several dozen families and kids were gifted food and toys Saturday at a Toy Drive put on by The Lions Den in Pittsburg. One...
Pittsburg boxing gym's toy drive exceeds expectations despite burglary days earlier
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — It was a happy end to a hectic holiday week for a boxing gym in Pittsburg. On Monday, The Lion’s Den Boxing Gym was burglarized. The money stolen jeopardized the non-profit’s first toy drive, but the community stepped up with donations. The event ended up exceeding expectations — what seemed impossible […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Organization in Need of Toy Donations Looks for Christmas Miracle
A Bay Area organization is looking for a Christmas miracle after receiving the lowest toy donations in at least 10 years. “There is urgency today. This is the last day of distribution and as of right now, we are short on toys,” said Demone Carter of Sacred Heart. ”For whatever reason, it's really tough to get toy donations. I know inflation is also a thing. We’re hopeful to have a Christmas miracle here.”
The Richmond Standard
Over 250 kids get toys, meet Santa at Richmond Metro By T-Mobile
Over 250 kids stopped by the Richmond Metro By T-Mobile on Sunday for the family-owned business’ annual holiday event. All kids received toys and a free photo with Santa Claus. “It was priceless to see the joy on kids faces while receiving the gifts,” owner Ian Taha said.
foxla.com
Oakland dealership gifts minivan to mother of five
OAKLAND, Calif. - A car dealership gifted a mother of five with a special surprise just before Christmas. Bryson Hicks, the general manager of Honda of Oakland, reached out to Storyline Church on Broadway Avenue next door to see if they had any families in need. The church let the...
The Richmond Standard
Richmond Fire & Police Holiday Program spreads cheer to 500 families
The Richmond Fire & Police Holiday Food and Toy Program spread cheer to 500 families over the weekend at DeJean Middle School. Families who pre-registered in November received toys, bikes, food and frozen poultry from the annual community collaboration. City officials gave a special thanks to the hard-working volunteers who...
NBC Bay Area
Want to Live on a Private Island in the Bay? Richmond Lighthouse Looks for Keepers
On the surface, it may sound like a dream job. A charming bed and breakfast on a private island in the Bay is now looking for a pair of people to run the operation. The pair will have room and board, access to a boat, and split a six figure salary.
Oakland Lucky Three Seven restaurant serves holiday meals months after owner gunned down
OAKLAND -- A holiday food giveaway in Oakland took on a new meaning this year following the murder of the business's co-owner. Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was gunned down in front of his popular Fruitvale District restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, back on May 18 this year.On Friday, the restaurant moved forward with its annual Christmas event, giving out free food to feed neighbors and the community. Every order was free, instead of the $15 it would normally cost for each plate. "It was actually (Jun's) idea that started this thing. So I want to keep the tradition going,"...
ksro.com
Three Women Caught Stealing Catalytic Converters
Police are on the hunt for a third suspect accused of stealing catalytic converters and other crimes in Santa Rosa. Two of the women were arrested on Friday after police found a stolen SUV partially resting on top of a Ford Mustang. Police say the women tried to drive the SUV through a closed gate blocked by the Mustang but got stuck on top of it. Cops later found two catalytic converters inside the SUV, one of which had been taken from the Mustang. Two of the three women were found hiding after making a run for it.
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
2 women arrested, 1 at large after vehicle, catalytic converter theft in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested Friday, and one is at large after a vehicle and two catalytic converters were stolen, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in an alert. Around 9:34 a.m., officers responded to the 70 block of W. 3rd Street where they discovered three female suspects trying to […]
Crowds come out for Christmas Eve festivities in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- 'Twas the night before Christmas and many folks were out and about in San Francisco tonight taking in all the sights. Hours after the stores closed this Christmas Eve, Union Square remained bustling with people taking in all of the holiday festivities.It was a big draw for tourists and locals. People took plenty of photos and enjoyed the ice skating rink. There were balloon animals for the kids and a sea of bubbles. We met San Francisco residents Casey Robbins and Chris Kahney in the crowd."We wanted to come down and see the lights, we got dinner in Union Square...
KTVU FOX 2
Delivery of millions of Christmas gifts caught up in severe weather
OAKLAND, Calif. - Severe winter weather across the country is threatening to delay millions of Christmas deliveries. Winter storms have hit several key hubs for major US shipping carriers, disrupted some cargo air travel, and caused numerous road closures. Delivery supply chain experts, say the storms could delay 10 to 15 percent of the 75 million packages scheduled for delivery through Christmas Eve.
berkeleyside.org
Memorial honors the hundreds of unhoused people who died in Alameda County this year
Equal parts a call to action and an opportunity for catharsis, Alameda County’s annual memorial for people who’ve died while homeless drew some 150 mourners Wednesday. They gathered virtually to honor people whose lives ended on the streets, in cars, and in shelters this year, and to highlight the conditions that cause so much premature loss.
mendofever.com
Three Richmond Men Arrested in Cloverdale Possessing Burglary Tools and Stolen Catalytic Converters
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 24, 2022, the Cloverdale Police Department received several calls about a gold...
KTVU FOX 2
Motorcyclist dies in Oakland crash as he escorted deceased father to cemetery
OAKLAND, Calif. - A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of...
2 out-of-town suspects arrested, linked to numerous package thefts in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing packages from various homes throughout a Benicia neighborhood, the Benicia Police Department announced on Facebook. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a call around 4:48 p.m. of a report that two individuals linked to a gold SUV […]
South San Francisco catalytic converter thieves arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested by the South San Francisco Police Department over the weekend in relation to a catalytic converter theft Friday. Weekend dayshift officers with the department investigated the theft, which took place on the 300 block of Shaw Road, not far from SFO. According to a social media […]
KTVU FOX 2
Breakfast for Bob: Honoring hero who died saving waitress
VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant honored a long-time customer who died saving one of its servers. Scotty's Restaurant on Tennessee Street hosted "Breakfast for Bob" to remember Bob Sundin, who was shot and killed after stepping in to protect a waitress from a man trying to steal her purse.
Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
The Richmond Standard
Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
Comments / 1