Richmond, CA

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Organization in Need of Toy Donations Looks for Christmas Miracle

A Bay Area organization is looking for a Christmas miracle after receiving the lowest toy donations in at least 10 years. “There is urgency today. This is the last day of distribution and as of right now, we are short on toys,” said Demone Carter of Sacred Heart. ”For whatever reason, it's really tough to get toy donations. I know inflation is also a thing. We’re hopeful to have a Christmas miracle here.”
The Richmond Standard

Over 250 kids get toys, meet Santa at Richmond Metro By T-Mobile

Over 250 kids stopped by the Richmond Metro By T-Mobile on Sunday for the family-owned business’ annual holiday event. All kids received toys and a free photo with Santa Claus. “It was priceless to see the joy on kids faces while receiving the gifts,” owner Ian Taha said.
RICHMOND, CA
foxla.com

Oakland dealership gifts minivan to mother of five

OAKLAND, Calif. - A car dealership gifted a mother of five with a special surprise just before Christmas. Bryson Hicks, the general manager of Honda of Oakland, reached out to Storyline Church on Broadway Avenue next door to see if they had any families in need. The church let the...
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond Fire & Police Holiday Program spreads cheer to 500 families

The Richmond Fire & Police Holiday Food and Toy Program spread cheer to 500 families over the weekend at DeJean Middle School. Families who pre-registered in November received toys, bikes, food and frozen poultry from the annual community collaboration. City officials gave a special thanks to the hard-working volunteers who...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Lucky Three Seven restaurant serves holiday meals months after owner gunned down

OAKLAND -- A holiday food giveaway in Oakland took on a new meaning this year following the murder of the business's co-owner. Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was gunned down in front of his popular Fruitvale District restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, back on May 18 this year.On Friday, the restaurant moved forward with its annual Christmas event, giving out free food to feed neighbors and the community. Every order was free, instead of the $15 it would normally cost for each plate. "It was actually (Jun's) idea that started this thing. So I want to keep the tradition going,"...
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Three Women Caught Stealing Catalytic Converters

Police are on the hunt for a third suspect accused of stealing catalytic converters and other crimes in Santa Rosa. Two of the women were arrested on Friday after police found a stolen SUV partially resting on top of a Ford Mustang. Police say the women tried to drive the SUV through a closed gate blocked by the Mustang but got stuck on top of it. Cops later found two catalytic converters inside the SUV, one of which had been taken from the Mustang. Two of the three women were found hiding after making a run for it.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crowds come out for Christmas Eve festivities in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- 'Twas the night before Christmas and many folks were out and about in San Francisco tonight taking in all the sights. Hours after the stores closed this Christmas Eve, Union Square remained bustling with people taking in all of the holiday festivities.It was a big draw for tourists and locals. People took plenty of photos and enjoyed the ice skating rink. There were balloon animals for the kids and a sea of bubbles. We met San Francisco residents Casey Robbins and Chris Kahney in the crowd."We wanted to come down and see the lights, we got dinner in Union Square...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Delivery of millions of Christmas gifts caught up in severe weather

OAKLAND, Calif. - Severe winter weather across the country is threatening to delay millions of Christmas deliveries. Winter storms have hit several key hubs for major US shipping carriers, disrupted some cargo air travel, and caused numerous road closures. Delivery supply chain experts, say the storms could delay 10 to 15 percent of the 75 million packages scheduled for delivery through Christmas Eve.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

South San Francisco catalytic converter thieves arrested

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested by the South San Francisco Police Department over the weekend in relation to a catalytic converter theft Friday. Weekend dayshift officers with the department investigated the theft, which took place on the 300 block of Shaw Road, not far from SFO. According to a social media […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Breakfast for Bob: Honoring hero who died saving waitress

VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant honored a long-time customer who died saving one of its servers. Scotty's Restaurant on Tennessee Street hosted "Breakfast for Bob" to remember Bob Sundin, who was shot and killed after stepping in to protect a waitress from a man trying to steal her purse.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
