Police are on the hunt for a third suspect accused of stealing catalytic converters and other crimes in Santa Rosa. Two of the women were arrested on Friday after police found a stolen SUV partially resting on top of a Ford Mustang. Police say the women tried to drive the SUV through a closed gate blocked by the Mustang but got stuck on top of it. Cops later found two catalytic converters inside the SUV, one of which had been taken from the Mustang. Two of the three women were found hiding after making a run for it.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO