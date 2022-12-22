Read full article on original website
Iowa mom wanted on child endangerment charges caught in Minnesota
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after almost two years on the run. Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news...
Iowa health care providers urge flu shot as virus continues spreading
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the seasonal flu continues circulating, there is good news. This year’s flu shot is a good match for the virus’ common strains according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bad news is just 32.3 percent of Iowans have gotten...
Iowa Tik Tok ban presents balancing act
Some state agencies deeply connected to popular social media platform. Illinois courts are immune to Freedom of Information Act requests. There’s a push to change that. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent order to ban Tik Tok from state devices could have consequences. It was not a good...
