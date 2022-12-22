ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa mom wanted on child endangerment charges caught in Minnesota

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after almost two years on the run. Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Tik Tok ban presents balancing act

Some state agencies deeply connected to popular social media platform. Illinois courts are immune to Freedom of Information Act requests. There’s a push to change that. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent order to ban Tik Tok from state devices could have consequences. It was not a good...
IOWA STATE

