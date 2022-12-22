ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

North Carolina man wins $120,000 lottery jackpot with numbers inspired by son

By Dolan Reynolds
Queen City News
 4 days ago

WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Joseph Gardner Jr., of Wilson, who uses inspiration from his son to pick his numbers, won a $120,000 jackpot after buying a $1 ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’ve been playing a combination of my son’s birthday and the sports jersey numbers he used to wear,” Gardner said.

Gardner, 60, matched all five white balls in the Dec. 6 Cash 5 drawing to win the jackpot. He bought his lucky ticket from The Grocery Door on Nash Street Northwest in Wilson.

He said he first realized he won when he scanned his ticket at a convenience store, but he didn’t know how much until he got home and checked the numbers online.

“I was totally shocked,” he said. “It was a pretty good night to say the least.”

Gardner arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $85,213.

He said he will use his winnings to pay some bills and do some home repairs.

North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

