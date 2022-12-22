Read full article on original website
Lewis County Seeks Volunteers for Boundary Review Board
The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking a volunteer to serve on the county’s Boundary Review Board. The Boundary Review Board is a five-member quasi-judicial administrative body that reviews proposals for boundary changes by cities, towns and special-purpose districts (such as fire districts) within Lewis County, including city or district annexations. The actions most commonly seen before the board are annexations.
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
A major county in Washington state was awarded an “Ebenezer Award” by a religious liberty advocacy group after it banned Christian and Jewish holiday decorations this year. King County, Washington, which is the state’s most populous county and home to Seattle, earned the Ebenezer Award from the Becket...
A Look Back in Time: Elderly Chehalis Man Brings Children Joy by Playing Santa Claus in 1952
Charles Sitton believed himself to be the oldest Santa Claus “helper” in the United States, The Chronicle reported on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1952. Sitton, 81 years old at the time, had been employed by the Chehalis Chamber of Commerce for the previous two years as Santa, a role he said enjoyed, particularly when hearing the Christmas requests of the youngsters.
Toledo City Staff Resign Due to ‘Difficult’ Working Conditions
Any calls or emails to the City of Toledo are currently going unanswered as the city deals with the sudden departure of its office staff following months of tension within the office. After some significant turnover in the city office over the last eight months, both of the city’s remaining...
Volunteers walk nearly an hour in ice storm to care for animals at Renton sanctuary
RENTON, Wash. — Some dedicated volunteers walked for nearly an hour to take care of animals amid Friday's ice storm. Road closures, flight cancellations and power outages complicated the busy holiday week. While many stayed off the roads, two volunteers in Renton decided they simply couldn’t stay home because there were animals in need.
Salvation Army Supplies 622 Lewis County Kids With Holiday Gifts
Thanks to donations, a toy drive and a few driven staff members at the Salvation Army, 622 children in Lewis County will each receive three presents this holiday season. For many, this will be the only set of gifts their parents can provide them. “Most of them are working families,”...
Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
Pierce County to raise sewer rates for higher maintenance costs
(The Center Square) – Pierce County residents will see a 3% increase in their sewer rates starting next year. In 2023, single-family customers will pay $59.06, multi-family customers will pay $51.59 per unit monthly and businesses customers will pay a basic service charge of $17.67 each month according to the county.
King County Announces First Residents Moving Into New Health Through Housing Building
King County Executive Dow Constantine recently announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will welcome the first residents later this month and is being operated by Chief Seattle Club, an organization with a local footprint in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.
Death Notices: Dec. 24, 2022
• RICHARD M. WEBER, 87, Chehalis, died Dec. 19 at his residence. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pe Ell with a celebration of life at Boistfort Community Church at noon and a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
Five-Year State of Emergency for Housing, Homelessness Comes to an End in Cowlitz County
The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday rescinded the state of emergency in housing and homelessness declared more than five years ago in part to avoid adopting stormwater regulations required by the state. Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he proposed taking the declaration off the books because it has been in place for...
Attacks on Three Western Washington Electrical Substations Affect Thousands — Investigation Underway
Three power substations in East Pierce County operated by Tacoma Public Utilities and Puget Sound Energy were attacked and vandalized early Sunday, resulting in power outages affecting thousands of customers. The affected area was centered in Graham. The attacks were preceded by a warning from federal law enforcement citing a...
4 Pierce County utility substations vandalized, cutting power to more than 14K on Christmas
GRAHAM, Wash. — Over 14,000 people in Pierce County celebrated Christmas in the dark. The Sheriff’s Department says four utility substations were vandalized early Sunday morning. “I woke up and the power was out,” said Thomas Morisada. “We live right over there off of 224th and we...
Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon
The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
City of Chehalis Declares Emergency to Pay for New Water Main Line
A water main line break was discovered underneath Interstate 5 at 13th Street on Dec. 14 around 8 a.m. The main line ruptured and caused a leak of an estimated 1,700 gallons per minute. This leak affected Chehalis residents on city water in the surrounding area, including Green Hill School,...
Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High
A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
Prosecutors say new move from DSHS could hurt public safety
SEATTLE — Some prosecutors say a new move from Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services could endanger public safety across Washington. In a memo dated Dec. 14, DSHS stated that Eastern and Western State Hospitals will not accept some people whose felony charges are dismissed after they’ve been waiting for mental health treatment.
Thousands left without power after four Pierce County substations attacked
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — At least 17,000 people were left without power after four substations were attacked in Pierce County on Christmas Day. Two Tacoma Power Utilities substations and one Puget Sound Energy substation were vandalized Sunday morning. Another Puget Sound Energy substation was set on fire Sunday evening.
Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
Letter to the Editor: Post Office Closures Are Unethical and Unprofessional
I am a resident of the town of Salkum affected by the postal service issues. In The Chronicle’s article about post office closures, the postal service failed to disclose that there are more problems than just locking the door of the post office and hanging up a sign. The...
