Lewis County, WA

Chronicle

Lewis County Seeks Volunteers for Boundary Review Board

The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking a volunteer to serve on the county’s Boundary Review Board. The Boundary Review Board is a five-member quasi-judicial administrative body that reviews proposals for boundary changes by cities, towns and special-purpose districts (such as fire districts) within Lewis County, including city or district annexations. The actions most commonly seen before the board are annexations.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Elderly Chehalis Man Brings Children Joy by Playing Santa Claus in 1952

Charles Sitton believed himself to be the oldest Santa Claus “helper” in the United States, The Chronicle reported on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1952. Sitton, 81 years old at the time, had been employed by the Chehalis Chamber of Commerce for the previous two years as Santa, a role he said enjoyed, particularly when hearing the Christmas requests of the youngsters.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Toledo City Staff Resign Due to ‘Difficult’ Working Conditions

Any calls or emails to the City of Toledo are currently going unanswered as the city deals with the sudden departure of its office staff following months of tension within the office. After some significant turnover in the city office over the last eight months, both of the city’s remaining...
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Salvation Army Supplies 622 Lewis County Kids With Holiday Gifts

Thanks to donations, a toy drive and a few driven staff members at the Salvation Army, 622 children in Lewis County will each receive three presents this holiday season. For many, this will be the only set of gifts their parents can provide them. “Most of them are working families,”...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
valleyrecord.com

Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive

In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

King County Announces First Residents Moving Into New Health Through Housing Building

King County Executive Dow Constantine recently announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will welcome the first residents later this month and is being operated by Chief Seattle Club, an organization with a local footprint in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Dec. 24, 2022

• RICHARD M. WEBER, 87, Chehalis, died Dec. 19 at his residence. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pe Ell with a celebration of life at Boistfort Community Church at noon and a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Five-Year State of Emergency for Housing, Homelessness Comes to an End in Cowlitz County

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday rescinded the state of emergency in housing and homelessness declared more than five years ago in part to avoid adopting stormwater regulations required by the state. Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he proposed taking the declaration off the books because it has been in place for...
Chronicle

Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon

The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

City of Chehalis Declares Emergency to Pay for New Water Main Line

A water main line break was discovered underneath Interstate 5 at 13th Street on Dec. 14 around 8 a.m. The main line ruptured and caused a leak of an estimated 1,700 gallons per minute. This leak affected Chehalis residents on city water in the surrounding area, including Green Hill School,...
Chronicle

Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High

A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Prosecutors say new move from DSHS could hurt public safety

SEATTLE — Some prosecutors say a new move from Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services could endanger public safety across Washington. In a memo dated Dec. 14, DSHS stated that Eastern and Western State Hospitals will not accept some people whose felony charges are dismissed after they’ve been waiting for mental health treatment.
KING COUNTY, WA
WGAU

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Post Office Closures Are Unethical and Unprofessional

I am a resident of the town of Salkum affected by the postal service issues. In The Chronicle’s article about post office closures, the postal service failed to disclose that there are more problems than just locking the door of the post office and hanging up a sign. The...

