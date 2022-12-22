Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Delayed food benefits in Mesa County part of a spike in demand across Colorado
Hilltop Family Resource Center in Grand Junction helps people apply for federal food benefits known as SNAP, as well as other public assistance. Recently, Christie Higgins at Hilltop says about half the calls they get are from people who have applied for SNAP, wondering why they haven’t gotten the help they need.
westernslopenow.com
Progress update on the Grand Junction LDS Temple
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— The Grand Junction Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is still under construction, but it’s making progress. Some steel beams can now be seen above the fence line. The church announced that they would build a temple in Grand Junction back in April of last year, it broke ground one year later at horizon and 12th.
nbc11news.com
This might be the biggest miniature Christmas Village in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction local Dalene Brueggeman has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for 20 years, and it all comes together to make quite the display of holiday magic. Dalene says her obsession with the small decorative buildings started when her mom gave her...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Your Sidewalks in Grand Junction, Colorado?
That was fairly decent snow we had last week in Grand Junction, Colorado. The National Weather Service says we can expect more on Wednesday night, December 21, 2022. When we get our next snowfall, what do Grand Junction, Colorado's city ordinances say about the clearing of snow from public sidewalks?
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
nbc11news.com
Holiday DUI enforcement in Colorado
Holiday DUI enforcement in Colorado
Raised Rent Worries Grand Junction Seniors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— Some Grand Junction seniors are pinching pennies and stretching their fixed incomes as landlords raise rents higher and higher. A local manufactured home community inflicted one painful increase this last year and announced a new one for January. The owner held a packed community meeting where residents protested the increases on […]
KJCT8
Multi-day snowfall events this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout our Christmas Day, conditions have stayed dry throughout most of the state. Some areas in the high country and along the Continental Divide had light snow showers, which will continue to become scattered throughout the day. Cloud cover becomes dispersed throughout the Western Slope leading to partly cloudy and sunny skies. We will have a brief clearing during the overnight hours before overcast skies start settling in. Temperatures tonight for Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez will stay settled in the lower 20s.
nbc11news.com
Cancelled flights for days in Seattle, only minor delays in Colorado
Cancelled flights for days in Seattle, only minor delays in Colorado
nbc11news.com
Winter storm kills 17 across country, 4 in Colorado
Winter storm kills 17 across country, 4 in Colorado
nbc11news.com
National Eggnog Day
National Eggnog Day
KJCT8
An unseasonable warm Christmas Day
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Across the country, many are staying dry. Still, off to the Northeast, states like New York, Vermont, and Delaware are getting heavy snowfall and precipitation along with gusty winds that keep wind chill values below zero. For most of us across the Western Slope, temperatures stayed seasonably warm, with Grand Junction and Montrose in the lower 40s to upper 30s. In Delta and Cortez, temperatures stayed warmer, reaching the mid to upper 40s. However, dry conditions persisted throughout the day, and many sat under partly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens for most locations, and sky conditions will remain unchanged.
nbc11news.com
Mini Christmas village fills entire room of GJ woman's home
Mini Christmas village fills entire room of GJ woman's home
nbc11news.com
GJ City Council approves management agreement with Clifton Fire Board
Severe winter storm impacts most of U.S. Severe weather leaves blizzards in some areas and major floods in others, while airports across the country shut down just days before Christmas. FDA hopes label change will help change ideas of how Plan B is a form of abortion. Updated: 5 hours...
coloradomesa.edu
Western Colorado Healthcare Leader Appointed to Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees
Colorado Governor Jared Polis appointed local medical professional and business leader to serve as new trustee. On December 16, Colorado Governor Jared Polis designated and appointed local medical professional and business leader Dr. Joyce Sekharan of Grand Junction, Colorado, to serve the state as the newest member of the Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees.
9News
Lawsuit: Nurse at St. Mary's recorded assault
This week we learned a class action lawsuit has been filed against St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. Whitney Traylor talks more about the case.
KJCT8
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident. Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond. ___. This story is still...
