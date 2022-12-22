ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Progress update on the Grand Junction LDS Temple

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— The Grand Junction Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is still under construction, but it’s making progress. Some steel beams can now be seen above the fence line. The church announced that they would build a temple in Grand Junction back in April of last year, it broke ground one year later at horizon and 12th.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Holiday DUI enforcement in Colorado

Dalene Brueggeman, a Grand Junction resident, has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for over 20 years. Four years ago a woman went missing in Grand Junction, this year we found answers and justice for Sylvia Frenz and her loved ones. A Christmas miracle in North Carolina for...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Raised Rent Worries Grand Junction Seniors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— Some Grand Junction seniors are pinching pennies and stretching their fixed incomes as landlords raise rents higher and higher. A local manufactured home community inflicted one painful increase this last year and announced a new one for January. The owner held a packed community meeting where residents protested the increases on […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Multi-day snowfall events this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout our Christmas Day, conditions have stayed dry throughout most of the state. Some areas in the high country and along the Continental Divide had light snow showers, which will continue to become scattered throughout the day. Cloud cover becomes dispersed throughout the Western Slope leading to partly cloudy and sunny skies. We will have a brief clearing during the overnight hours before overcast skies start settling in. Temperatures tonight for Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez will stay settled in the lower 20s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Winter storm kills 17 across country, 4 in Colorado

COLORADO STATE
National Eggnog Day

GRAND JUNCTION, CO
An unseasonable warm Christmas Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Across the country, many are staying dry. Still, off to the Northeast, states like New York, Vermont, and Delaware are getting heavy snowfall and precipitation along with gusty winds that keep wind chill values below zero. For most of us across the Western Slope, temperatures stayed seasonably warm, with Grand Junction and Montrose in the lower 40s to upper 30s. In Delta and Cortez, temperatures stayed warmer, reaching the mid to upper 40s. However, dry conditions persisted throughout the day, and many sat under partly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens for most locations, and sky conditions will remain unchanged.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mini Christmas village fills entire room of GJ woman's home

GRAND JUNCTION, CO
GJ City Council approves management agreement with Clifton Fire Board

Severe winter storm impacts most of U.S. Severe weather leaves blizzards in some areas and major floods in others, while airports across the country shut down just days before Christmas. FDA hopes label change will help change ideas of how Plan B is a form of abortion. Updated: 5 hours...
CLIFTON, CO
Western Colorado Healthcare Leader Appointed to Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees

Colorado Governor Jared Polis appointed local medical professional and business leader to serve as new trustee. On December 16, Colorado Governor Jared Polis designated and appointed local medical professional and business leader Dr. Joyce Sekharan of Grand Junction, Colorado, to serve the state as the newest member of the Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident. Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond. ___. This story is still...
MESA COUNTY, CO

