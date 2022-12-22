Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Sirens: Criminal Impersonation; Vandalized Park Bathrooms; Unattended Children; Bad Checks
• A minor, non-injury collision was reported at the intersection of East Reynolds Avenue and North Pearl Street just after 1:05 p.m. on Dec. 21. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 22. Theft. • Sakoya L....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Sunday, December 25th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 37-year-old Centralia woman on Saturday for an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending charge of aggravated battery to a person over 60. Nicole Johnson of South Lincoln was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
q13fox.com
Suspect in custody for 2021 Tacoma homicide now charged for second murder
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was already in custody in connection to a September 2021 homicide in Tacoma has been charged for a second murder in that same year. According to Tacoma Police, a 22-year-old suspect is in custody for their alleged involvement in the death of 31-year-old Diego Escalante in September of last year.
2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
Chronicle
Driver Injured After Crashing Car in Grays Harbor County Saturday Night
A 32-year-old Lacey man was hurt Saturday night in a single-vehicle wreck on state Route 8, according to Washington State Patrol. The injured man, who troopers say is suspected of driving under the influence, was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. About 10:40 p.m. Saturday, the man was...
Police make ‘massive’ drug bust, seize drugs & arrest 12
Over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, when detectives in Precinct 4/Burien Police Special Emphasis Team made one final seizure in ‘Operation P-22,’ one of the region’s biggest drug busts. Police – including from SeaTac – served a...
Chronicle
Still No Updates in Investigation of Death of Aron Christensen, Authorities Report
While the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office insists it is still investigating the August deaths of Aron Christensen and his dog in East Lewis County, no new information has been released since the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office sent the case back to the sheriff’s office in early November.
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs, Lying to Law Enforcement
A Centralia woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing her neighbor’s three dogs then lying to both the dogs’ owner and law enforcement about who the dogs belonged to. The dogs’ owner noticed the dogs, which watched over the owner’s livestock on a property on...
KOMO News
Vandalism at 4 Pierce County substations knocks out power to thousands on Christmas
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating after at least four electrical substations were vandalized in the county on Christmas Day, knocking out power to thousands. According to the PCSD, a call was received at 5:26 a.m. reporting a burglary at the Tacoma Public...
4 Pierce County utility substations vandalized, cutting power to more than 14K on Christmas
GRAHAM, Wash. — Over 14,000 people in Pierce County celebrated Christmas in the dark. The Sheriff’s Department says four utility substations were vandalized early Sunday morning. “I woke up and the power was out,” said Thomas Morisada. “We live right over there off of 224th and we...
Car theft epidemic in Pierce County reaches 96% increase
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, 39 cars were reported stolen in Pierce County, 20 of which were Kia or Hyundai models. The increase in car theft in the county has reached 96% due to several factors, including short staffing at the sheriff's department, a law prohibiting officers from chasing car theft suspects, and a priority on investigating violent crimes.
AOL Corp
Vehicle crash leaves Eatonville man dead on SR 7, State Patrol says
UPDATE 5 p.m.: The Washington State Patrol said the person killed was a 42-year-old Eatonville man. The man’s car was stopped on the northbound shoulder of SR 7 near 310th Street when it made a U-turn into the southbound travel lane and was hit by the other car, according to the WSP.
Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment
Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
Chronicle
Roofer Accused of Scamming State Out of $54K in Workers' Comp by Faking Injury
A 63-year-old Lakewood man is facing criminal charges for taking tens of thousands of dollars in workers compensation payments over nearly seven years for a shoulder injury while he allegedly continued to work on roofs. Investigators with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries took photographs of the man,...
q13fox.com
One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478K fentanyl pills
BURIEN, Wash. - One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men on Dec. 21 for their alleged involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.
Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment
TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
Chronicle
Sirens: Snowy Squabble; DUI Arrests; Criminal Impersonation; Possible Animal Abuse; Assault
• A Centralia man was cited for trespassing in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road just before 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 16. • Damage to a windshield caused by a BB was reported in the 1500 block of Windsor Avenue at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 16. Vehicle Accidents. •...
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Making Knives Out of Wheelchair Parts in Lewis County Jail
A Centralia man arrested in October for multiple alleged domestic violence offenses and charged with over 20 witness tampering charges in November now faces an additional felony case for allegedly breaking off pieces of his wheelchair and sharpening them into knives. On Sunday, the Lewis County Jail notified deputies with...
Chronicle
Major Western Washington Drug Bust Nets $10M Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin
BURIEN — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff's detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington.
Comments / 0