LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Going deep into Penn State territory for latest QB offer
When it comes to Nebraska football recruiting, the 2023 class is just about done. However, the overall work is never done, as Matt Rhule will certainly attest. The continuing work was shown off in an offer late last week to a quarterback who won’t be able to take snaps for the Huskers until 2025, should he commit. However, the offer to Stone Saunders means more than simply that the coaching staff is looking ahead to future classes. The offer was another sign of Rhule and company’s dedication to setting up a pipeline in Pennsylvania.
Nebraska Football: Malik Hornsby still has Huskers as a top contender
The Nebraska football team already landed one transfer portal quarterback as part of its 2023 class. It looks as though there’s still a chance to get another one. Malik Hornsby has been taking his time regarding what team he’ll be playing for next. He didn’t sign on the dotted line during the early period that ended on Friday. The fact that he didn’t pick the Nebraska football team had some thinking that he’d likely ruled out the Huskers. That doesn’t appear to be the case.
Corn Nation
Wrestling Roundup: Transfer Portal Updates, Huskers Add Another to Impressive 2023 Class
With the 2022 portion of the NCAA wrestling season behind us, there are a few bits of information about the Husker wrestling team that you may want to know. Nebraska saw a former top target enter the portal recently and wasted no time in bringing Tyler Antoniak back to Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice
Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Could another Florida Gator be on the way?
Could Nebraska football recruiting efforts be about to zero in on yet another Florida Gator defensive back? It certainly will if one of the newest Huskers has anything to say about it. Should the Nebraska football recruiting operations actually grab the latest Gator DB to enter the portal, he might...
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola reels in transfer offensive lineman
The Nebraska football team had a great signing day on Wednesday, but the program wasn’t finished. On Friday, Matt Rhule and company got themselves another transfer commit. Ben Scott is an offensive lineman from Arizona State who could actually be the biggest pickup of the transfer portal. That the...
1011now.com
Construction kicks off Westbrook “Renaissance”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, construction began on the Glenn Korff School of Music. The $75 million project will add 75,000 square feet to the school’s buildings. The new Westbrook building will have more collaboration space and updated classrooms, including high quality sound and video. The Kimbal Recital...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
KETV.com
Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
WOWT
New Omaha casino expected to open in 2024, support state with tax revenue
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are getting a better idea about when the new casino at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha will start taking your money or doling it out. Nebraska voters approved the project two years ago. Even on a cold, snowy, winter day in Omaha, construction equipment has...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
klkntv.com
Help needed finding a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman vanished just days before Christmas. They say Monica Helm hasn’t been seen since December 22. The 55-year-old was near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. She’s known...
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
1011now.com
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
Midwestern Twins Have Very Different Reactions to a Curious Cow
While I believe that many that live in the Midwest have at least come to appreciate cows, not everyone loves them. There's proof of that as two twins recently had a confrontation with a curious bovine and they had completely different reactions. This fun viral video moment happened a few...
klin.com
Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day
Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media
FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
Troopers, agencies assist hundreds of stranded motorists, 2 in Dawes Co.
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week’s winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday. In many cases, troopers have used their...
