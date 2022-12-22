When it comes to Nebraska football recruiting, the 2023 class is just about done. However, the overall work is never done, as Matt Rhule will certainly attest. The continuing work was shown off in an offer late last week to a quarterback who won’t be able to take snaps for the Huskers until 2025, should he commit. However, the offer to Stone Saunders means more than simply that the coaching staff is looking ahead to future classes. The offer was another sign of Rhule and company’s dedication to setting up a pipeline in Pennsylvania.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO