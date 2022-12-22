Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Skamania County to Gain More Than 23 Acres of Federal Land for Economic Development in Passage of Omnibus Package
Ownership of 23.4 acres of the Wind River Administrative Site will transfer from the U.S. Forest Service to Skamania County for economic development projects in rural Southwest Washington, lawmakers announced Thursday. The change comes as the result of a bill sponsored by outgoing 3rd Congressional District Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler,...
