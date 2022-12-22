ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

KFOR

Tracking another cold front south across Oklahoma Monday!

Good Morning! A cold front will sweep south across the state today bringing gusty north winds and falling afternoon temps! For OKC highs near 40 around Noon with strong north winds and falling temps into 30s this afternoon. No precipitation with this front!
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

UPDATE: Roads Conditions Risky As Siberian Air Drops Temps

David Payne and Lacey Swope are in the Bob Mills Weather Center with the latest details on the Siberian cold front moving into Oklahoma. Wind chills Thursday will be 5 to 20 degrees below zero. We are also tracking a wintry mix that will transition to all snow as the morning rolls on. The snow totals still look light. Slick spots are possible with blowing snow limiting visibility at times. Folks traveling from Tulsa north will see the worst conditions.
TULSA, OK
southwestledger.news

Cold front moves in late Wednesday; dangerous wind chills expected

Bitterly cold weather is expected to roll in late Wednesday night. According to State Climatologist Gary McManus it won’t be as long or severe as the Feb. 2021 Winter Storm Uri, but we will see very low temperatures and even lower wind-chills. McManus said there probably won’t be much...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KETV.com

Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Storm

The City of Tulsa deployed trucks spraying a saltwater solution on streets Wednesday, in advance of freezing weather. The pre-treatment helps prevent ice and snow from sticking on the streets. It's the first step in a storm response the city expects will last several days. “They’ll stay out until the...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma

An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Meet Felix: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Felix is a 12-year-old 40lb male. Felix isn't great with other dogs, but he loves people. He is old but he still has a lot left in the tank. He loves to play fetch and is super smart. He never makes a mess and listens very well. If you or someone you know is interested in giving this guy a good home in his final chapter, contact the shelter at 918-825-7172 or you can message us on Facebook.
PRYOR, OK
KFOR

Dangerous wind chill coming, some snow too

While we may see some light snow across the state, by far, the biggest impacts weatherwise will be the dangerous combination of winds and low temperatures. Look for the cold front to plow through the state Thursday morning, bringing plummeting temps and winds to 50mph. Wind chill values are set to go as cold as -35 in northern Oklahoma and -20 central.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

This Small Town in Oklahoma Inspired a John Wayne Western

You might be surprised that there's a John Wayne movie that has direct ties to a small town in S.W. Oklahoma. This classic western was inspired by true events and real people that became legends of the American West. If you're a fan of the Dule More than likely you've seen this movie, several times.
OKLAHOMA STATE

