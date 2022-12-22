Read full article on original website
KFOR
Tracking another cold front south across Oklahoma Monday!
Good Morning! A cold front will sweep south across the state today bringing gusty north winds and falling afternoon temps! For OKC highs near 40 around Noon with strong north winds and falling temps into 30s this afternoon. No precipitation with this front!
Temperature Changes Causing Pipe Bursts Days After Winter Storm
Homes and businesses across Tulsa are experiencing what can happen when pipes freeze over. The Tulsa Fire Department says crews have been out more on Saturday than any time since the winter weather started. That's because as the temperature rises and falls, pipes are expanding and contracting, causing strain and...
Winter Storms Renew The Push To Move Oklahoma’s Power Grid Underground
For the last thirty-six hours of winter storm warning and one heck of a massive arctic blast, Oklahomans across the state are asking questions again about the feasibility of the power grid. While it doesn't seem to be as fragile and inefficient as the Texas grid, many Oklahomans lost power...
KTUL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for 5 northeast Oklahoma counties until Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Portions of northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa and Delaware counties are all included in the advisory. Freezing rain and sleet are likely, NWS...
news9.com
UPDATE: Roads Conditions Risky As Siberian Air Drops Temps
David Payne and Lacey Swope are in the Bob Mills Weather Center with the latest details on the Siberian cold front moving into Oklahoma. Wind chills Thursday will be 5 to 20 degrees below zero. We are also tracking a wintry mix that will transition to all snow as the morning rolls on. The snow totals still look light. Slick spots are possible with blowing snow limiting visibility at times. Folks traveling from Tulsa north will see the worst conditions.
southwestledger.news
Cold front moves in late Wednesday; dangerous wind chills expected
Bitterly cold weather is expected to roll in late Wednesday night. According to State Climatologist Gary McManus it won’t be as long or severe as the Feb. 2021 Winter Storm Uri, but we will see very low temperatures and even lower wind-chills. McManus said there probably won’t be much...
High winds wreak havoc around metro Thursday
Thursday’s blustery winds caused several problems for Oklahomans around the metro.
Thousands Without Power Around NE Oklahoma As Winter Storms Bring Snow, Frigid Temperatures
Winter weather returned to Oklahoma on Thursday, bringing strong winds and some snow to parts of the state. The hazardous conditions have also left thousands without power across northeast Oklahoma. As of 3 p.m.. on Thursday, Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) has reported that around 1,235 customers are without power...
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Storm
The City of Tulsa deployed trucks spraying a saltwater solution on streets Wednesday, in advance of freezing weather. The pre-treatment helps prevent ice and snow from sticking on the streets. It's the first step in a storm response the city expects will last several days. “They’ll stay out until the...
Winter Storm Brings Snow, Freezing Temperatures To Bartlesville
A winter storm brought freezing temperatures and some snow to parts of the state on Thursday morning, making for some dangerous conditions. The heaviest snow is currently expected to hit to the north of Tulsa. For those who don’t have a warm place to go, a warming center is open....
KOCO
TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma
An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow
News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
pryorinfopub.com
KFOR
Dangerous wind chill coming, some snow too
While we may see some light snow across the state, by far, the biggest impacts weatherwise will be the dangerous combination of winds and low temperatures. Look for the cold front to plow through the state Thursday morning, bringing plummeting temps and winds to 50mph. Wind chill values are set to go as cold as -35 in northern Oklahoma and -20 central.
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track for Oklahoma! Here’s a look at the latest snowfall forecast!
Here’s my latest snowfall forecast. The time line is late Wednesday Night through Thursday Morning and ending Thursday Afternoon to the northeast. There’s still some wiggle room for this to change slightly one way or the other. For OKC cold and wind big story but some light snow / flurries is likely Thursday Morning.
WLBT
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
