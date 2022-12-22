Read full article on original website
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
Phoebe vs. COVID: Nurses lead charge in treating patients
ALBANY — Like most who worked on the front lines at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICU Nurse Shawn Hall admits there was always an underlying amount of fear. But, Hall notes, there was something that kept nurses, physicians and staff at the...
Still no answers, leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety is important ahead of frigid temperatures in South Georgia this holiday weekend.
Phoebe vs. COVID: Survivor recounts 'long journey,' losses, recovery
ALBANY — On March 11, 2020, Laconyea Lynn didn’t feel right. Employed as a care provider for an elderly couple, one of whom had cancer, Lynn usually sat down to eat with them at the table. That day, her intuition told her to break that routine.
Space heater safety a concern during arctic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crew responded to a fire on Wednesday morning in Colquitt County that left an 8-year-old badly burned. Officials believe the fire was caused by a space heater. “We, unfortunately, on the fire side see a lot of space heater calls for structure fires. I understand they...
Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany leaders have declared a state of emergency ahead of plummeting cold temperatures set to hit South Georgia on Friday. The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its emergency operations plan. This also allows the county to open its emergency operations center to open.
Community rallies behind 8-year-old Rhea Mills diagnosed with rare cancer
Friends, family, and co-workers of the Mills Family come together to support Rhea Mills who was recently diagnosed with cancer and received a leg amputation.
One dead, one arrested in Albany racing incident
ALBANY — One Albany man who was taking part in a racing incident has died and another has been arrested after the pair were involved in an early-morning collision. An Albany Police Department release said Jamil Wright, 31, died from injuries that were the result of a collision with Lee Walters, also 31, as the two were racing on the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember
MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
Lowndes Co. preparing for frigid temperatures
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense. Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside. Albany drilling company warns well users, others...
Robert Harvey proves that three Dougherty County schools placed on improvement list can succeed
ALBANY — Along with the recent announcement that three Dougherty County elementary schools were being designated in need of comprehensive support and improvement came the news that another county school had come off that state list. Robert Harvey Elementary School had been previously designated as an underperforming school as...
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
Thomas County deputies need help from community to locate wanted man
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies say that Brandon Leon Hutchins is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information about Hutchins' whereabouts is asked to contact TCSO via Facebook messenger or by calling the Criminal...
1 killed, 1 charged in Albany street race turned fatal
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead and another is behind bars after a street race turned fatal in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department. Albany police say 31-year-old Jamil Wright was killed in a collision during a street race on Oglethorpe Boulevard, which happened early Wednesday morning.
Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Santa Claus has officially come to town. Jay Ridenhower ( also known as Santa) has been decking the halls for 20 years. He transforms into the legendary man for the holidays. To him, it’s his way of giving back to the community. “There are a...
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts.
