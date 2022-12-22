ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester, GA

WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Space heater safety a concern during arctic blast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crew responded to a fire on Wednesday morning in Colquitt County that left an 8-year-old badly burned. Officials believe the fire was caused by a space heater. “We, unfortunately, on the fire side see a lot of space heater calls for structure fires. I understand they...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany leaders have declared a state of emergency ahead of plummeting cold temperatures set to hit South Georgia on Friday. The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its emergency operations plan. This also allows the county to open its emergency operations center to open.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

One dead, one arrested in Albany racing incident

ALBANY — One Albany man who was taking part in a racing incident has died and another has been arrested after the pair were involved in an early-morning collision. An Albany Police Department release said Jamil Wright, 31, died from injuries that were the result of a collision with Lee Walters, also 31, as the two were racing on the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
MEIGS, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. preparing for frigid temperatures

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense. Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside. Albany drilling company warns well users, others...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Thomas County deputies need help from community to locate wanted man

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies say that Brandon Leon Hutchins is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information about Hutchins' whereabouts is asked to contact TCSO via Facebook messenger or by calling the Criminal...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed, 1 charged in Albany street race turned fatal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead and another is behind bars after a street race turned fatal in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department. Albany police say 31-year-old Jamil Wright was killed in a collision during a street race on Oglethorpe Boulevard, which happened early Wednesday morning.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA

