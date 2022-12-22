Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Related
DJ makes it official, announces his new team
DJ Uiagalelei took to Twitter to announce his new team on Christmas Even. On Friday The Clemson Insider reported that Uiagalelei was headed to Oregon State. Uiagalelei made it official with his Tweet (...)
Former Georgia quarterback talks Stetson Bennett, Bulldogs CFP matchup with Ohio State
Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray spoke with Fox News Digital about the year Stetson Bennett has had and the Bulldogs matchup with Ohio State in the CFP semifinal.
Upstate restaurant owner dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of an Upstate restaurant passed away. Papa’s & Beer owner Javier Gomez was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, 10 years ago. Their Facebook post mentioned he fought the disease with his wife and family by his side until he passed Friday. Gomez never stopped […]
2 dead, including unborn child, 1 injured in South Carolina shooting
Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.
Mr. Grinch taken into custody after trying to steal presents from South Carolina elementary school
A man accused of stealing Christmas presents every year was taken into custody Tuesday in Oconee County.
2 injured in Greenville shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Greenville.
Driver flees from single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver that fled on foot after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Woodruff. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shaw Road and Chumley Road. Troopers were told the property owner was out hunting and heard […]
Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following court appearance
The 12-year-old accused of murder in the death of a fellow student was ordered to stay behind bars after appearing in family court Thursday morning in Greenville County.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Greenwood Co.
One person died in a three-vehicle crash in Greenwood County Monday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
WYFF4.com
Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
FOX Carolina
Arrest made after Greenwood woman shot to death in bedroom
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a woman was found shot to death inside of a bedroom overnight. Police said they were called to an apartment at 315 Cambridge Avenue East just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.
WLOS.com
Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
FOX Carolina
‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
2nd death after Greenwood apartment shooting
The death toll now stands at two in at an apartment shooting in Greenwood. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning just 1:30AM, as man and another woman were getting into a vehicle at the Cardinal Glenn Apartments in Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
Oconee Co. deputies searching for suspect after finding stolen motorcycle
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in information into a stolen motorcycle investigation.
Oconee man arrested after allegedly stabbing family member
An Upstate man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a family member in the face. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says, 24 year old Justin Jacob Engle of Seneca is charged with attempted murder following the incident.
Fox News
911K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1