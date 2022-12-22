GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a woman was found shot to death inside of a bedroom overnight. Police said they were called to an apartment at 315 Cambridge Avenue East just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

