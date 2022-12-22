ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Upstate restaurant owner dies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of an Upstate restaurant passed away. Papa’s & Beer owner Javier Gomez was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, 10 years ago. Their Facebook post mentioned he fought the disease with his wife and family by his side until he passed Friday. Gomez never stopped […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver flees from single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver that fled on foot after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Woodruff. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shaw Road and Chumley Road. Troopers were told the property owner was out hunting and heard […]
WOODRUFF, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Arrest made after Greenwood woman shot to death in bedroom

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a woman was found shot to death inside of a bedroom overnight. Police said they were called to an apartment at 315 Cambridge Avenue East just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.
GREENWOOD, SC
WLOS.com

Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
FRANKLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
BELTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
