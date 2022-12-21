ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
johnstonsunrise.net

Solar field pitched for Central Avenue neighborhood in Johnston

Another solar project has been pitched for a residential Johnston neighborhood. Now Town Council plans to hold a public hearing on a proposed solar ordinance on the same night as the Planning Board public hearing on the solar field's preliminary plan. The Johnston Planning Board was expected to hold a...
JOHNSTON, RI
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
middletownri.com

Middletown Holiday Card Art Celebration 2022

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (DECEMBER 22, 2022) – The Town of Middletown celebrated with the winners of the “Holiday Card Art” contest this week. At an intimate gathering Wednesday afternoon in Town Hall, Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and others applauded everyone who participated in this year’s event, which featured a “Middletown Landmarks” around the holidays theme.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back

[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
FALL RIVER, MA
newportthisweek.com

Road to Nowhere is Closed, Plan More Time If Using the Pell Bridge

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has opened the new connector road between JT Connell Highway and the new Route 138. The move effectively closes the Road to Nowhere – the section of highway that terminates in front of the entrance to the old Newport Grand when headed into town; and that begins across from the side entrance to the RK Plaza.
NEWPORT, RI
Boston

Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train

Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
BOURNE, MA
Turnto10.com

Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early

Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
SEEKONK, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Travel restrictions on RITBA bridges lifted

Update: At 9:31 am, RIDOT lifted travel restrictions for the Mt Hope, Newport Pell, and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges. The bridges are open to all traffic. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has announced that due to extreme weather conditions, travel across their bridges may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types.
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Ground breaking for $135 million water front project in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Wednesday morning, Mass DOT officials and state legislators broke ground on a new project, that’ll help expand Fall River’s water front access. The route 79 corridor will be lowered, as well as street scape improvements along Davol Street, expanding bike path access...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence closed for storm

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence is now closed for the duration of Friday’s storm. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the barrier protects about 280 acres of Downtown Providence from tidal flooding during storms. The barrier is about a mile south of Downtown Providence. When its gates are closed, the barrier prevents floodwaters from entering from the bay.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett

Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy