The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
johnstonsunrise.net
Solar field pitched for Central Avenue neighborhood in Johnston
Another solar project has been pitched for a residential Johnston neighborhood. Now Town Council plans to hold a public hearing on a proposed solar ordinance on the same night as the Planning Board public hearing on the solar field's preliminary plan. The Johnston Planning Board was expected to hold a...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Downtown Providence Apt. Building Wall Appears to Separate - Emergency Response Onsite
The former People Savings Banks Building on Westminster Street in downtown Providence is being examined by emergency response and city officials for damage due to the high winds. The building currently houses luxury apartments. The Providence Fire Department closed off the street in a one-block area on Friday afternoon. City...
What are these vacant lots, buildings in Warwick turning into?
There are a number of new plans on the table for new homes and businesses in the city, specifically along Post Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
nrinow.news
Charter school looks to triple in size, add high school & ‘phase out’ N.S. students
PROVIDENCE – A charter school enrolling students from three northern Rhode Island public school districts has applied to more than triple in size, with an expansion that has been recommended for approval by the Rhode Island Department of Education. RISE Prep Mayoral Academy hopes to enroll 1,450 students in...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
middletownri.com
Middletown Holiday Card Art Celebration 2022
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (DECEMBER 22, 2022) – The Town of Middletown celebrated with the winners of the “Holiday Card Art” contest this week. At an intimate gathering Wednesday afternoon in Town Hall, Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and others applauded everyone who participated in this year’s event, which featured a “Middletown Landmarks” around the holidays theme.
East Providence adding red light cameras, collected $2.8 million so far
Beginning Jan. 2, when drivers run a red light at 10 different intersections in the city, the cameras will snap a photo, and drivers will receive a warning in the mail.
Turnto10.com
Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
newportthisweek.com
Road to Nowhere is Closed, Plan More Time If Using the Pell Bridge
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has opened the new connector road between JT Connell Highway and the new Route 138. The move effectively closes the Road to Nowhere – the section of highway that terminates in front of the entrance to the old Newport Grand when headed into town; and that begins across from the side entrance to the RK Plaza.
Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train
Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early
Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
whatsupnewp.com
Travel restrictions on RITBA bridges lifted
Update: At 9:31 am, RIDOT lifted travel restrictions for the Mt Hope, Newport Pell, and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges. The bridges are open to all traffic. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has announced that due to extreme weather conditions, travel across their bridges may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types.
ABC6.com
Ground breaking for $135 million water front project in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Wednesday morning, Mass DOT officials and state legislators broke ground on a new project, that’ll help expand Fall River’s water front access. The route 79 corridor will be lowered, as well as street scape improvements along Davol Street, expanding bike path access...
ABC6.com
Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence closed for storm
Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence is now closed for the duration of Friday’s storm. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the barrier protects about 280 acres of Downtown Providence from tidal flooding during storms. The barrier is about a mile south of Downtown Providence. When its gates are closed, the barrier prevents floodwaters from entering from the bay.
ABC6.com
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
ABC6.com
VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett
Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
Mysterious Newport Tower shines bright on Winter Solstice
As the oldest structure in Rhode Island, the Newport Tower holds many secrets, including who built it and why.
middletownri.com
Middletown Fire Urges Safety Around The Holidays
Middletown Fire reminds everyone to always unplug Christmas tree lights before going to bed or leaving your home. #MiddletownRI.
