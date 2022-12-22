Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
The Best De-Aged Characters in Film, From Scorsese to the MCU
In the recently released trailer for this year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we are given a quick glimpse of a de-aged Harrison Ford. According to Empire, the process will be used for one scene at the beginning of the film, which takes place in 1944, 25 years before the action of the main plot. Once considered revolutionary, de-aging has become commonplace, though its results have been mixed. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan looked too wax-like in the early days of de-aging for X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. Still, eleven years later, Johnny Depp looked like a painting in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. As technology continues to advance, however, de-aging has progressed to the point where the lines are almost blurred between what is real and what is created with a computer.
Collider
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
Collider
The Twins are Not Alright: The True Story Behind David Cronenberg’s 'Dead Ringers'
Any learned viewer of David Cronenberg’s films knows that his latest film, Crimes of the Future, was not his first foray into body horror with an emphasis on psycho-sexual medical theatrics. In his 1988 film Dead Ringers, Cronenberg introduces us to twisted twin brothers Beverly and Elliot Mantle (both played by the brilliant Jeremy Irons) whose unnerving codependency and shared obsession with female anatomy and obstetrics reward them successful careers as gynecologists. We follow the brothers as they pursue devilish fancies only to shatter the equilibrium that steadies their bond, sending them hurtling towards a shared deadly fate. Little do some know, the Mantle brothers were based on real-life twins Stewart and Cyril Marcus, who were also accomplished women’s health professionals in New York City until their mysterious deaths in 1975, both aged 45. The sinister circumstances of their deaths served up the perfect recipe for horror master Cronenberg and co-writer Norman Snider, who used their sordid story to effectively paint one of the most spine-tingling portraits of sibling rivalry on film to date.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Passes $253 Million at Domestic Box Office
The Christmas weekend is traditionally a cash cow for the film industry, as Hollywood looks to the holiday season to launch some of its biggest titles of the year. However, while Avatar: The Way of Water continues to shine at the box office, most other movies fell stagnant as brutal winter weather dampened moviegoing expectations.
Collider
From 'The Dark Knight' to 'Harry Potter': The 10 Best Movie Villains Who Were Having Much More Fun Than the Heroes
Movie villains almost always have distinct personalities, even though they all share some common traits. Some might be clumsy, unfortunate, or angry at the world. On the other hand, some movie villains are wholly amused at the situation they've gotten themselves into. Whether or not the villains receive their comeuppance...
Collider
New 'Willow' Character Posters Highlight Tir Asleen's Heroes and Villains
Disney+ has released new posters for Willow, highlighting the main cast of heroes and villains of the magical land of Tir Asleen. Set many years after the beloved 1988’s movie of the same name, the series follows a new band of heroes as they fight against the forces of darkness.
Collider
Diego Luna Reveals How Saving Kino Loy Would Have Changed ‘Andor’
One of the most devastating phrases uttered on screen this year was Andy Serkis' heartbreaking admission of "I can't swim." in the tenth episode of Andor. After being introduced to audiences as Kino Loy, the no-nonsense foreman of Unit 5-2-D in the Imperial prison facility Narkina 5, the character slowly came to terms with the reality of the situation, and with the help of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who he knew as Keef Girgo, he led an uprising against their captors. However, tragedy struck as he and Cassian made their way to escape, and discovered that their one way out involved jumping into the body of water that surrounded the factory facility. In their final moments together, Kino admitted that he couldn't swim—which meant he likely wouldn't survive jumping to freedom—and before Cassian could respond, he was pushed off the ledge.
Collider
'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 2: Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Where Is The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Releasing?. What Is the Release Date of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2?. What Happened In The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1?. Who's Starring in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Cast?. Will The Legend of Vox Machina...
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Reveals Wolverine and Wade Wilson "Hate Each Other"
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds successfully broke the internet back in September when they casually announced a return for Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The moment was particularly unexpected given that Jackman's clawed companion sang what was expected to be his final swan song in 2017's Logan. Whilst the duo have only given a few vague details on how Wolverine is alive after all, Jackman has compensated excited fans by providing an insight into his character's relationship with Reynold's Merc with the Mouth. It looks like their on-screen counterparts won't be quite as friendly as the pair are off-screen.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Screenwriters Explain the Crucial Difference Between the Sequels
At this point, if you are an Avatar fan, you’ve known for a quite a while that the Na’vi saga has been mapped out all the way through Avatar 5. One thing that you might not know is that there is a little something that separates Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 from Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. In an interview with Variety, screenwriters Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver revealed how the process of writing the story led to some surprises that forced them to expand the story.
Collider
'Miracle on 34th Street' and 9 of the Best Christmas Films Based on Books and Short Stories
Some of the best Christmas films didn’t start from an original script but were instead based on books: starting as a children’s book, short story, or novel; many authors have paved the way for great storytelling during the Christmas season. While film crews brought the words on a...
Collider
How [SPOILER'S] Death Raises the Stakes in 'Slow Horses' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Slow Horses. Spy drama Slow Horses, which began its second season on Apple+ this month, stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, an ostracized MI5 operative relegated to Slough House, a facility for other intelligence rejects. Slow Horses has proven itself the perfect antidote to traditional espionage dramas like John Le Carré's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012), and glamorous miniseries like The Night Manager (2016) and The Little Drummer Girl (2018). With its grimy London scenes, dark humor, and lovable anti-heroes, though, Slow Horses portrays a contemporary England torn apart by post-Brexit nationalism and nasty internal politics — to the extent that MI5 is seemingly unaware of one of its greatest threats: the Russian spies still living in the U.K. However, the famously inefficient Slough House team soon finds itself threatened by an ugly leftover from the Cold War: "cicadas," or Russian sleeper agents embedded in English society. Though Slough House has been rendered as irrelevant as possible by MI5 boss Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), the agents again get to put their skills to use as they become embroiled in a murder plot executed by Russian intelligence operatives with knowledge of the cicadas.
Collider
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Showrunner Explains the New Backstory for the Monoliths [Exclusive]
[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.]The Witcher: Blood Origin showrunner Declan De Barra explained how they came up with a brand-new origin story for the Monoliths, which are the huge stone pillars that also play a huge part in The Witcher's main story. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub, De Barra also reflected on expanding the Dwarven mythology of the universe.
Collider
Comparing the Indigenous Cultures of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Black Panther'
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, two of the season’s hottest ticket franchise blockbusters, each utilize the conflict between indigenous cultures and their colonizers as a source of thematic and engaging storytelling. However, the stories of both Wakanda and Pandora depict vastly different expressions of how indigenous people fight and overcome the menace of colonialism.
Collider
'Wednesday' Showrunners Reveal Their Expectations for Season 2
Even though Wednesday hasn’t been officially renewed for Season 2 by Netflix, it’s safe to bet that we’ll return to the Addams Family universe in the coming years. And now that Nevermore is closed, this opens up possibilities for the future of Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar have hinted that the show will keep on bringing new mysteries for the title character to investigate, but what else can we expect from future episodes?
Collider
New 'Last of Us' Image Has Viewers Looking For the Light
Horror and video game fans are less than three weeks away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. In tune with the season of giving, the series based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name has been dropping new images almost every day in December to count down to the premiere in January. Now, even though Christmas is officially over, the latest image for The Last of Us teases one of the franchise’s most important groups of characters and their signature mantra.
Collider
'Spirited' Blooper Reel Shows Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Ruined Takes
When Charles Dickens sat down to write a novella on wealth inequality and the faulty, nay, Scroogey nature of Thomas Malthus' long since debunked theories on global population, do you think he imagined Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell riffing over fudged lines? You'd like to think so, wouldn't you? Regardless, it's happened. Following the release of Spirited, the aptly titled adaptation of the classic Christmas tale, A Christmas Carol, Apple TV+ has just released a new blooper reel from the film.
Collider
Rian Johnson Talks 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' How He Came Up With the Plot, and ‘Knives Out 3’
In 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out spun a modern flair on the classic whodunit with an ensemble cast of stars, including Daniel Craig as the distinguished southern Detective Benoit Blanc. Now, Johnson returns to the universe that earned the filmmaker an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, introducing a whole new stacked cast of suspects when tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his wealthy friends to his Greek island for a puzzling competition.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Joseph Kosinski Talks Getting Tom Cruise Onboard & Shooting in a Top-Secret Hangar
It’s no secret that we, here at Collider, have had the need for speed since Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick first soared into theaters. Since director, Joseph Kosinski’s, legacy sequel topped the box-office charts and beyond, audiences have been here for the Mach speed, and recently Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, was able to moderate an IMAX showing ahead of the film’s streaming release.
Collider
'Training Day's Alonzo Harris Was an Important Role for Black Actors
It's been over 20 years and Training Day remains one of the benchmark roles for Black actors. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the 2001 film follows rookie Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics unit. The morals of the rookie cop will come into play the longer he follows his corrupt commanding officer, Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington). Now, Denzel Washington was an established name before taking one of his more iconic roles as Glory was the film that earned him his first Academy Award. However, in one of the rare moments in cinema, a Black actor got a chance to showcase his talents in a lead villain role, and it helps that Alonzo Harris just so happens to be a corrupt police officer.
Comments / 0