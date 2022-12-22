2023 Oscars Shortlists Unveiled in 10 Categories With 'All Quiet On the Western Front,' and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Mentions

At this point, if you are an Avatar fan, you’ve known for a quite a while that the Na’vi saga has been mapped out all the way through Avatar 5. One thing that you might not know is that there is a little something that separates Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 from Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. In an interview with Variety, screenwriters Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver revealed how the process of writing the story led to some surprises that forced them to expand the story.

7 HOURS AGO