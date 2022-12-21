MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (DECEMBER 22, 2022) – The Town of Middletown celebrated with the winners of the “Holiday Card Art” contest this week. At an intimate gathering Wednesday afternoon in Town Hall, Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and others applauded everyone who participated in this year’s event, which featured a “Middletown Landmarks” around the holidays theme.

