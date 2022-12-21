ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
middletownri.com

Middletown Holiday Card Art Celebration 2022

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (DECEMBER 22, 2022) – The Town of Middletown celebrated with the winners of the “Holiday Card Art” contest this week. At an intimate gathering Wednesday afternoon in Town Hall, Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and others applauded everyone who participated in this year’s event, which featured a “Middletown Landmarks” around the holidays theme.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
middletownri.com

Portion Of Third Beach Road Closed

Due to Friday's storm, a portion of Third Beach Road just north of the former Navy parking lot is closed after the culvert over the Maidford River sustained damage from flooding. #MiddletownRI.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
middletownri.com

Lower Aquidneck Avenue Remains Closed For Cleanup

Middletown public works and emergency crews said lower Aquidneck Avenue remains closed for cleanup following a storm surge earlier that caused flooding in the area. They ask motorists and pedestrians to seek alternate routes and stay safe. #MiddletownRI.
MIDDLETOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy