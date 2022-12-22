What quite possibly is the apex of cinema in the 21st century, There Will Be Blood, the drama from Paul Thomas Anderson, premiered 15 years ago. Referring to it merely as a "drama" is a discredit. To put it bluntly, the 2007 film is a marvelous, spellbinding, and towering achievement from a filmmaker who had already proven himself as an underground wunderkind with Boogie Nights and Magnolia. Upon the release of There Will Be Blood, though, Anderson joined the likes of Stanley Kubrick, Orson Welles, and Martin Scorsese as one of the great cinematic visionaries of all time. Labelling There Will Be Blood as a drama fails to capture the film's true magnitude. Many directors before and after Paul Thomas Anderson have told stories about complex anti-heroes as allegorical fables of the dangers of capitalism in America, but none have infused the flavor of strange, off-setting, and unnerving humor into their capital "S" serious dramas as remarkably as Anderson did in There Will Be Blood.

