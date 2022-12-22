Read full article on original website
The 10 Best TV Series of 2022, According To Reddit
The year is almost over, but there are still many more movies and TV series to watch. With something new coming out every week, it takes time to sit down and decide what to occupy all your free time with. Luckily, people on Reddit voted in several threads on r/television, where users asked for people's favorite shows of 2022.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Screenwriters Explain the Crucial Difference Between the Sequels
At this point, if you are an Avatar fan, you’ve known for a quite a while that the Na’vi saga has been mapped out all the way through Avatar 5. One thing that you might not know is that there is a little something that separates Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 from Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. In an interview with Variety, screenwriters Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver revealed how the process of writing the story led to some surprises that forced them to expand the story.
From 'The Dark Knight' to 'Harry Potter': The 10 Best Movie Villains Who Were Having Much More Fun Than the Heroes
Movie villains almost always have distinct personalities, even though they all share some common traits. Some might be clumsy, unfortunate, or angry at the world. On the other hand, some movie villains are wholly amused at the situation they've gotten themselves into. Whether or not the villains receive their comeuppance...
James Cameron Confirms Long Standing 'Aliens' Pitch Rumor
While promoting his latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has been dutifully making the media rounds as part of the publicity machine, and in the process of hyping up audiences' return to Pandora for further adventures with Jake Sully and Neytiri, he has confirmed a long-running rumor relating to his original pitch for his 1986 film, Aliens.
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
'There Will Be Blood' Is a Stronger Drama Because It's So Funny
What quite possibly is the apex of cinema in the 21st century, There Will Be Blood, the drama from Paul Thomas Anderson, premiered 15 years ago. Referring to it merely as a "drama" is a discredit. To put it bluntly, the 2007 film is a marvelous, spellbinding, and towering achievement from a filmmaker who had already proven himself as an underground wunderkind with Boogie Nights and Magnolia. Upon the release of There Will Be Blood, though, Anderson joined the likes of Stanley Kubrick, Orson Welles, and Martin Scorsese as one of the great cinematic visionaries of all time. Labelling There Will Be Blood as a drama fails to capture the film's true magnitude. Many directors before and after Paul Thomas Anderson have told stories about complex anti-heroes as allegorical fables of the dangers of capitalism in America, but none have infused the flavor of strange, off-setting, and unnerving humor into their capital "S" serious dramas as remarkably as Anderson did in There Will Be Blood.
The Best De-Aged Characters in Film, From Scorsese to the MCU
In the recently released trailer for this year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we are given a quick glimpse of a de-aged Harrison Ford. According to Empire, the process will be used for one scene at the beginning of the film, which takes place in 1944, 25 years before the action of the main plot. Once considered revolutionary, de-aging has become commonplace, though its results have been mixed. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan looked too wax-like in the early days of de-aging for X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. Still, eleven years later, Johnny Depp looked like a painting in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. As technology continues to advance, however, de-aging has progressed to the point where the lines are almost blurred between what is real and what is created with a computer.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: How Does Jaskier Connect to the Main Series?
With The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix expands the universe of The Witcher into new and exciting directions, showing events that predate the main series by 1200 years. However, the issue with a prequel that takes place long before The Witcher is that Blood Origin cannot use any of the main characters fans love. And since a prequel is only remembered when it connects to the main story, creators Declan De Barra and Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich had to devise a clever solution. Their solution was to use Jaskier (Joey Batey) as a link between Blood Origin and the main series since the whole prequel is about the bard learning the story that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres.
'Miracle on 34th Street' and 9 of the Best Christmas Films Based on Books and Short Stories
Some of the best Christmas films didn’t start from an original script but were instead based on books: starting as a children’s book, short story, or novel; many authors have paved the way for great storytelling during the Christmas season. While film crews brought the words on a...
'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Says Goodbye in Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Video
2022 was one of the best years the horror genre has seen in a very long time. This year saw the return of many beloved franchises, new slasher darlings, and major box office success stories. However, one of the most divisive films to come out of this genre in 2022 was Halloween Ends. This conclusion to Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s saga had the widest range of opinions a film has seen since Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It’s been a couple of months now and, with the dust finally settling on Michael’s coffin, Halloween Ends is making its way to Blu-ray this week. In preparation for the release, Universal has dropped a new behind-the-scenes look at the film highlighting Jamie Lee Curtis’ legacy as Laurie Strode.
New 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Image Shows Genya in Distress
The first season of Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when it first premiered on Netflix, notably among the fans of Leigh Bardugo's YA novel series. Based on the author's best-selling novels, the Netflix fantasy series merged Bardugo's "Grisha" trilogy and "Six of Crows" duology into one series, adding a variety of beloved characters and a more complex plot. With the announcement that the popular series will return for Season 2, fans are—of course—thrilled to see how the saga of Alina Starkov, the Darkling, and the Crows will proceed. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 of next year, TVLine has released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Shadow and Bone season, showing Genya furious about something.
How [SPOILER'S] Death Raises the Stakes in 'Slow Horses' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Slow Horses. Spy drama Slow Horses, which began its second season on Apple+ this month, stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, an ostracized MI5 operative relegated to Slough House, a facility for other intelligence rejects. Slow Horses has proven itself the perfect antidote to traditional espionage dramas like John Le Carré's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012), and glamorous miniseries like The Night Manager (2016) and The Little Drummer Girl (2018). With its grimy London scenes, dark humor, and lovable anti-heroes, though, Slow Horses portrays a contemporary England torn apart by post-Brexit nationalism and nasty internal politics — to the extent that MI5 is seemingly unaware of one of its greatest threats: the Russian spies still living in the U.K. However, the famously inefficient Slough House team soon finds itself threatened by an ugly leftover from the Cold War: "cicadas," or Russian sleeper agents embedded in English society. Though Slough House has been rendered as irrelevant as possible by MI5 boss Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), the agents again get to put their skills to use as they become embroiled in a murder plot executed by Russian intelligence operatives with knowledge of the cicadas.
New 'Willow' Character Posters Highlight Tir Asleen's Heroes and Villains
Disney+ has released new posters for Willow, highlighting the main cast of heroes and villains of the magical land of Tir Asleen. Set many years after the beloved 1988’s movie of the same name, the series follows a new band of heroes as they fight against the forces of darkness.
New 'Last of Us' Image Has Viewers Looking For the Light
Horror and video game fans are less than three weeks away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. In tune with the season of giving, the series based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name has been dropping new images almost every day in December to count down to the premiere in January. Now, even though Christmas is officially over, the latest image for The Last of Us teases one of the franchise’s most important groups of characters and their signature mantra.
The Twins are Not Alright: The True Story Behind David Cronenberg’s 'Dead Ringers'
Any learned viewer of David Cronenberg’s films knows that his latest film, Crimes of the Future, was not his first foray into body horror with an emphasis on psycho-sexual medical theatrics. In his 1988 film Dead Ringers, Cronenberg introduces us to twisted twin brothers Beverly and Elliot Mantle (both played by the brilliant Jeremy Irons) whose unnerving codependency and shared obsession with female anatomy and obstetrics reward them successful careers as gynecologists. We follow the brothers as they pursue devilish fancies only to shatter the equilibrium that steadies their bond, sending them hurtling towards a shared deadly fate. Little do some know, the Mantle brothers were based on real-life twins Stewart and Cyril Marcus, who were also accomplished women’s health professionals in New York City until their mysterious deaths in 1975, both aged 45. The sinister circumstances of their deaths served up the perfect recipe for horror master Cronenberg and co-writer Norman Snider, who used their sordid story to effectively paint one of the most spine-tingling portraits of sibling rivalry on film to date.
'Wednesday' Showrunners Reveal Why They Chose Her as the Protagonist
Right now, Netflix certainly doesn’t regret the decision of making a whole series centered around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). According to the streamer, this week Wednesday managed to remain among the most-watched TV series on the platform, with over a billion view hours clocked in by subscribers. Even though The Addams Family is a pretty powerful IP, series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar knew that focusing the story on one member of the family was a risk, but fortunately it paid off.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $97 Million at IMAX Global Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water has achieved IMAX’s third-highest second weekend at the box office ever. The sequel to Avatar has reached $97 million at the IMAX box office, meeting the high expectations placed on its performance. IMAX’s CEO has claimed Avatar: The Way of Water will continue to...
'What Lies Beneath' Had Harrison Ford Playing Against Type to Marvelous Effect
In the fading summer of 1999, Robert Zemeckis took a break from the filming of Cast Away to make What Lies Beneath, a ghostly thriller set against the banks of Lake Champlain in picturesque Burlington, Vermont. Taking cues from several Old Hollywood classics of the genre but adding a spectral twist to proceedings, Zemeckis went on to craft one of the most underrated and effective offerings from that era (released at a time when there was a lot of competition in flicks like Stir of Echoes and The Sixth Sense). Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford were his first choices for the leads roles -- Claire and Dr. Norman Spencer, an apparently happy couple with demons to spare -- and swiftly made themselves available. Ford reportedly made sure to clear space in his schedule to accommodate Beneath, and for unsuspecting viewers predisposed to seeing a certain heroic brand of Ford, it ended up proving to be one of the most surprising and exciting turns of his illustrious film career.
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Reveals Wolverine and Wade Wilson "Hate Each Other"
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds successfully broke the internet back in September when they casually announced a return for Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The moment was particularly unexpected given that Jackman's clawed companion sang what was expected to be his final swan song in 2017's Logan. Whilst the duo have only given a few vague details on how Wolverine is alive after all, Jackman has compensated excited fans by providing an insight into his character's relationship with Reynold's Merc with the Mouth. It looks like their on-screen counterparts won't be quite as friendly as the pair are off-screen.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Joseph Kosinski Talks Getting Tom Cruise Onboard & Shooting in a Top-Secret Hangar
It’s no secret that we, here at Collider, have had the need for speed since Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick first soared into theaters. Since director, Joseph Kosinski’s, legacy sequel topped the box-office charts and beyond, audiences have been here for the Mach speed, and recently Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, was able to moderate an IMAX showing ahead of the film’s streaming release.
