Seven dead in Buffalo as winter storm freezes eastern U.S. on Christmas Day

(Reuters) -A deadly blizzard pummeled Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping people in their cars, causing power outages and raising the death toll from a severe winter storm system that has swept the United States. Thirty people have died so far in weather-related incidents across the country, according to...
Canada Winter Weather

Brian Dickie, dressed as Santa Claus, rides his bike through the wintery streets of Carleton Place, Ontario, on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. A major winter storm system continues to affect eastern Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sydney fog delays flights, halts ferries

Heavy fog has caused headaches for travellers on Boxing Day with flights into Sydney Airport delayed and the city's ferry services cancelled. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the fog to clear before the morning is out. A Sydney Airport spokeswoman confirmed some flights had been delayed on Monday morning but...

