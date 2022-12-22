Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Menorahs of Defiance
On December 19, 2022, The New York Times published an article about a menorah that was lit in the window of a Jewish home across from a Nazi flag in Germany, in defiance of the edicts to ban Jews from participating in society. The descendants of that German family brought the menorah back to Germany to rekindle it once again.
Rabbi Haim Drukman, Father of Hesder Yeshivas, Settlement Movement, Who Converted Thousands, Dead at 90
Religious Zionism’s Spiritual Leader and Dean of the Ohr Etzion Yeshiva Rabbi Haim Meir Druckman, 90, passed away Sunday evening at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. The rabbi contracted COVID-19 earlier this month for the second time this year, and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care...
Jewish Solidarity, the Ideal and the Reality in the Turmoil of the Shoah
Editor’s Note: Our columnist, Dr. Alex Grobman, has provided his review of the scholarly volume edited by Dan Michman and Robert Rozett, Jewish Solidarity, the Ideal and the Reality in the Turmoil of the Shoah (Jerusalem: The International Institute for Holocaust Research, Yad Vashem, 2022) ISBN 978-965-308-648-7 The essays...
Jesus the Palestinian Terrorist and his 72 Dark-Eyed Virgins
One of the many ways in which the Palestinian Authority distorts history in order to invent a centuries-old Palestinian identity is to turn Jesus the Judean (Jew), who promoted peace on earth, into a Palestinian terrorist who was murdered by the Israelis, thus becoming the first Palestinian “Martyr,” who is now reveling in heaven with Allah, in the arms of 72 dark-eyed virgins.
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Head of US Military’s Middle East Activities Sounds Off on Iranian Drone Threat
(JNS) The head of U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday that the American commitment to the Middle East should be measured by the strength of its partnerships, and not “by boots on the ground,” like in the past. Addressing reporters in a briefing, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, Commander...
“Rabbi” Who Said Kaddish for Hamas Threatens to Boycott Israeli Government
Israel has a new conservative government and its enemies, and by that, I mean anti-Israel leftists, couldn’t be angrier. Ron Kampeas at the JTA has another anti-Israel press release disguised as a news story promoting a push by anti-Israel activists to boycott members of the incoming Israeli government. “More...
Bethlehem: Christianity Dying Where it Began
After noting that there “has been a marked uptick in religiously motivated attacks by Palestinian Muslims on Christians in Bethlehem,” a report from November 21 offers these examples:. “Just over two weeks ago, a Muslim man was accused of harassing young Christian women at a Forefathers Orthodox Church...
Ari Fuld on the Real Miracle of Chanukah
This transcript/article about Chanukah has been adapted from the video of Ari Fuld’s Grill and Torah D’var Torah that Ari gave on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. https://arifuld.org/2019/12/19/the-real-miracle-of-chanukah-5777/. I want to talk to you a little bit about the spiritual meaning of Chanukah. Many people have gotten mixed up...
Defective Chip: RZP MKs Who Know Better Slammed by Leftists and Bibi
MK Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) on Sunday broke the cardinal rule: Thou shalt not answer hypothetical questions. She was later joined by MK Simcha Rothman who should also know better. As expected, this provided all of RZP’s enemies from the left and the right, including Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, with a priceless opportunity to show just how liberal and progressive they are, compared to the settlers from the dark ages.
182,000 Christians Live in Israel and Doing Quite Well, Thank You Very Much
On Christmas eve 2022, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics issued a report on the country’s Christian population. Turns out, it’s not such a bad life. Here are the numbers:. Approximately 182,000 Christians1 live in Israel; they comprise about 1.9% of the State of Israel’s population. Also, the...
President Herzog Rallying Lapid, Netanyahu to Cooperate Against UN’s ICC Recommendation
President Isaac Herzog is working to harness Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid to join together in a move against the United Nations’ initiative asking the International Criminal Court in The Hague to rule whether Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria is considered a permanent annexation, Reshet Bet Radio reported Sunday morning.
IDF Intelligence 2023 Predictions: Iran Meddling in Region, Arab Terrorism Up, Hezbollah Doesn’t want War
IDF Intelligence estimates that next year Iran will continue to try to heat up, arm, and finance terrorism against Israel, but will not break the rules on the nuclear issue; in Gaza and the PA, terrorist activities will increase; Hezbollah is not interested in war; instability will worsen the world over; and the war in Ukraine has convinced smaller countries that they must attain atomic weapons. According to Israel Hayom, this is the gist of the IDF Intelligence report which was compiled in recent weeks and will soon be presented to the political echelon.
Lithuanians vs. Hasidim: Gafni Against Goldknopf’s Membership in Security Cabinet
The Lithuanian Degel HaTorah faction of United Torah Judaism, headed by MK Moshe Gafni, attacked the Chairman of Agudat Israel and UTJ MK Yitzhak Goldknopf who is seeking membership in Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s political-security cabinet for the first time in the history of Haredi participation in Israeli politics.
Shin Bet Foils Arab Bomb Plot and a Suicide Bombing
The Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency announced on Monday that it thwarted an Arab terrorist bomb plot as well as a separate suicide bombing attempt targeting areas inside pre-67 Israel, involving operatives from Judea and Samaria who were being directed by handlers from the Gaza Strip. A working bomb hidden...
United Norishkeit: UN’s Gift to Israel on Chanukah
The United Nations Security Council met on December 19, 2022 during the Jewish holiday of Chanukah which marks Jews rededicating their temple in Jerusalem 2,200 years ago. The council heard from Tor Wennesland, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process (aka Coordinator For Palestinian Demands) about the situation in the region during the period from September 21 to December 7.
Nefesh B’Nefesh Recognizes 9 Inspiring Young Olim from English-Speaking Countries
Nine outstanding young Olim (immigrants to Israel) from English-speaking countries have been recognized for making exceptional contributions to strengthening the State of Israel. The new Nefesh B’Nefesh Maor Youth Prize was established this year to honor our young Olim who have made an impact in the Jewish state and who serve as a guiding light in their local communities.
Unique Sites of Israel: Part III: Jordan River
It happened after the death of Moses…that G-d said to Joshua… “Moses, My servant has died. Now, arise, cross this Jordan (River), you and this entire people, to the land that I give to them, to the Children of Israel (Joshua 1: 1-2) Recap: Last week, we...
Terrorist Discovered to be B’Tzelem Volunteer
A terrorist caught hurling stones in an attack on Israelis has been found to allegedly be a volunteer for the far-left anti-Israel B’Tzelem organization, based on documentation he was carrying, identifying him as a volunteer cameraman for the organization. The terrorist-activist was one of four who were captured by...
Democracy in Israel
A recent visit to Israel revealed matters different from previous visits — and similar to what is happening in the United States. Today’s Israel, like the US, is a deeply divided nation. Israel’s democratic system is based on a unicameral parliament, the Knesset, the members of which are chosen in an election based on nationwide proportional representation. Because no one single political party has ever in the country’s history won a majority of 61 out of 120 Knesset seats, multiple parties — including small ones — need to group together in a coalition to form the government.
