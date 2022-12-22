ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDKA News Radio

KDKA Radio Super 7 Basketball Watch List: Week 2

We hit the holiday break in the high school basketball season, and some of the top teams and players in the region appear to be rounding into form. Here is a look at the four players who had great weeks on the hardwood in Week 2 of our coverage.
MyArkLaMiss

Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. The problems were happening Monday in large, troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where residents were required over Christmas to boil water months […]
