Belleville, IL

advantagenews.com

Closings for Friday - Dec. 23

-The Brussels Ferry is closed due to ice on the river. -Hayner Public Library - all locations. Due to the holiday weekend, the library will reopen on Tues. Dec. 27 for regular hours. -St. Louis Zoo and the evening Zoo Lights display.
ALTON, IL
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights

Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting?

ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017. How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Chesterfield license office to close permanently this month

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office at 100 Chesterfield Commons East Road in Chesterfield. The last day of operations will be Dec. 27. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR). All license office contracts...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night

(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
HILLSBORO, MO
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: December 11-17, 2022

An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in Benld in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to East Elm Street and Clinton Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North Main Street and Locust Street in Benld...
GILLESPIE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Fire destroys White Rabbit Antique Mall in Pinckneyville

The White Rabbit Antique Mall in downtown Pinckneyville has been destroyed in a Thursday night fire. The fire quickly moved through the building and broke through the roof of the building across the street from the fire department. The 30 below wind chill values brought additional challenges in dealing with...
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
heraldpubs.com

Mascoutah City Engineer Resigns; Search Begins For New Candidate

The Mascoutah City Council held their last meeting of 2022 on Monday, Dec. 19. The meeting was open to in-person and by virtual participation. Mascoutah City Engineer Tom Quirk was not in attendance Monday night but had submitted his final status report to the council. He stated “This will be my final report as City Engineer of Mascoutah. I have accepted a position with another municipality. This decision did not come lightly as I have focused much energy for the past six plus years for the betterment of the City of Mascoutah. Much has been accomplished and many more projects are just getting started. It was my pleasure to serve the citizens of Mascoutah and I wish you all the best.”
MASCOUTAH, IL
wgel.com

Multiple Departments Respond To Keyesport Garage Fire

Multiple Fire Departments responded to a garage fire in the 21000 block of Emerald Road in Keyesport early Wednesday morning. Greenville fire was called for mutual aid around 1:12AM Wednesday morning, Keyesport and Mulberry Grove departments were called earlier, Wheatfield and Highland-Pierron were also called for mutual aid. The garage caught fire along with several items in and around the garage, including multiple older vehicles.
KEYESPORT, IL
5 On Your Side

6 fires set inside Marriott hotel near airport

ST. LOUIS — Multiple fire departments responded to six fires set inside a St. Louis Marriott Hotel Thursday evening. It happened at about 5 p.m. at 10700 Pear Tree Lane, less than a mile from Lambert-St. Louis International Airport. The Pattonville and Community Fire Protection District arrived to help....
SAINT LOUIS, MO

