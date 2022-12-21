The Mascoutah City Council held their last meeting of 2022 on Monday, Dec. 19. The meeting was open to in-person and by virtual participation. Mascoutah City Engineer Tom Quirk was not in attendance Monday night but had submitted his final status report to the council. He stated “This will be my final report as City Engineer of Mascoutah. I have accepted a position with another municipality. This decision did not come lightly as I have focused much energy for the past six plus years for the betterment of the City of Mascoutah. Much has been accomplished and many more projects are just getting started. It was my pleasure to serve the citizens of Mascoutah and I wish you all the best.”

