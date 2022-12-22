Read full article on original website
Linda
4d ago
WHAT??? She was banned from the school when THE SCHOOL is clearly at fault!!! The school would be getting their own letter from my lawyer 😡
Jeff McDonald
4d ago
Whoever made that phone call and authorized that letter, should be arrested, fired and NEVER be in a job that has ANYTHING to do with children...time for a march on that school and the school district that oversees it...time for heads to roll, literally!!!
Angela Dawn Smith
4d ago
that mom needs to get a lawyer!! Why is she banned from the school she is a mother that desperately didn't want her child to be gone forever and gave the paperwork to the school. The school made an error and is taking out on the mom.
WBTV
CMPD investigating death in northeast Charlotte on Christmas morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation on Christmas morning. Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road near the University area in northeast Charlotte where a man was found with life-threatening injuries around 8 a.m. He had appeared to suffer head trauma, police told WBTV.
wpde.com
SC firefighter killed after deadly crash 2 days before Christmas
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A firefighter with the Rock Hill Fire Dept. mourned the loss of one of their own after a deadly crash in York County just before Christmas. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was on his way to work when the crash happened on Friday, Dec. 23, the Rock Hill Fire Dept. said.
New photos released in search for missing NC girl
Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.
WBTV
Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed an Oldsmobile driven by 26-year-old Sequoia...
WBTV
CMPD investigating death in University City area Christmas morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation on Christmas morning. Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road in the University City area where a man was found with life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital...
'God blessed my heart.' 9-year-old loses eye in shooting asks for new one for Christmas, and got it
"Most kids are asking for toys. He's asking for an eye," said his mother, Mary Jackson."
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged After Resisting Police
42-year old Jesse Allen Keller of Hickory was arrested Christmas Day by Hickory Police Officers. He charged with breaking and entering to terrorize and injure, forcible trespass, indecent exposure, intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer. Keller is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $8,500. A December 29th court date is scheduled.
“Devastated” Missing North Carolina girl’s family sends letter to community
The family of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the missing girl in Cornelius, says they’re “devastated” and “heartbroken.”
WBTV
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Christmas Day. The fire was reported on Sunday morning just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dove Meadow Drive near Majolica Road. Fire officials said that damage...
kool1027.com
Arrest Made in October Homicide
According the KC Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in an investigation that started with a missing persons report in Lancaster County. On December 22, 2022, credible information said that the missing person was killed on Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw County. Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office says that through interview, 20 year old Ryan Thomas Edgerton told investigators that he shot the victim and then buried victim in Lee County. Edgerton then took investigators to the burial site, where the victim was discovered. According the KC Coroner David West, an autopsy has been ordered for 18 year old James Arron Dobbs. Ryan Edgerton is in the Kershaw County Detention Center and will be charged with murder.
WBTV
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. According to officials, a fire at Providence Place Church at 4007 York Highway began at 3:04 p.m. on...
NC detectives investigate Christmas Eve homicide near upscale mall
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide in the Providence Division.
‘Heartbreaking’: Gastonia church destroyed after Christmas Day fire
GASTONIA, N.C. — Firefighters with the Gastonia Fire Department responded to a church fire on the 4700 block of York Road on Sunday. The fire started at about 3 p.m. at The Place Church after Christmas Day church services were done. “The last service was a great service,” said...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
Driver flees from single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver that fled on foot after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Woodruff. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shaw Road and Chumley Road. Troopers were told the property owner was out hunting and heard […]
Statesville woman found dead days after car flipped over bridge railing, landed in river, troopers say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 26-year-old woman was found dead two days after her car flipped over a bridge railing and landed in the South Yadkin River in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol said troopers responded to investigate a crash around 3:10 p.m. on December 24 […]
WBTV
Harrisburg Library branch closing temporarily due to water damage
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg branch of the Cabarrus County Library System (201 Sims Pkwy.) sustained water damage on Christmas Day, resulting in a possible lengthy clean-up and forcing the temporary closure of the branch. The flooding was discovered late Sunday afternoon by a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling...
WBTV
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Christmas Eve in southwest Charlotte. Police responded to a shooting on Rexford Road inside the Marriott Hotel. A male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Main...
The Holiday Spirit: Newborns, parents celebrate away from home in Rock Hill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns were in the holiday spirit this weekend with their parents away from home and at an area hospital to celebrate Christmas weekend. Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill hosted the weekend event for families and an opportunity for parents to show off their new additions. “The birth of […]
Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
