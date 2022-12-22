ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signee Spotlight: Nebraska gains an athletic defensive lineman with Elijah Jeudy

By Evan Bland World-Herald Staff Writer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Life in the Red: Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska

Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska, basketball chatter Luke Mullin and Jordan McAlpine give their thoughts on Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska and discuss Husker basketball in the latest episode of Life in the Red. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
LINCOLN, NE
'Just look out for me:' Madi Kubik called her shot with John Cook and then lived the dream

Madi Kubik called her shot — and then achieved it as a Nebraska volleyball player for the past four seasons. Kubik’s college career came to a close earlier this month. The senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, was a four-year starter for the Huskers at outside hitter. Instead of using a fifth season of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 season, she plans to pursue playing professional volleyball.
LINCOLN, NE
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 4, Day: 13, Year: 98. (Month: four; Day: thirteen; Year: ninety-eight) Copyright...
LINCOLN, NE
NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty; White Balls: four, ten) (nine, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
NEBRASKA STATE
Lincoln school celebrates end of semester

Lincoln Elementary School students celebrated the last day of school before winter break on Tuesday. The students participated in “ice skating” in the gym as well as cookie designing and other fun activities throughout the day.
