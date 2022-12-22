Signee Spotlight: Nebraska gains an athletic defensive lineman with Elijah Jeudy

Madi Kubik called her shot — and then achieved it as a Nebraska volleyball player for the past four seasons. Kubik’s college career came to a close earlier this month. The senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, was a four-year starter for the Huskers at outside hitter. Instead of using a fifth season of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 season, she plans to pursue playing professional volleyball.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO