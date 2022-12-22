Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBAY Green Bay
Christmas memories with the Action 2 News team and Santa
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before the Man in Red got too busy for the holiday season, we had a chance to sit down with him and members of Action 2 News. Sitting with Santa triggered discussions about Christmases past and the wonders of Christmas through the eyes of children and adults.
WBAY Green Bay
Bitterly cold weather spurs urgent need for homeless shelters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the cold weather keeps bearing down on the area, efforts to offer shelter and warmth to people living on the streets are growing. The good news: There are some initiatives protecting people in our community from the cold. And that’s ever so much more...
WBAY Green Bay
Last-minute shoppers brave weather for perfect gift
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The clock is ticking. Shoppers filled Meijer in search of the perfect gift, less than 24 hours to Christmas Day. “Well, we need to get a present for our mother for Christmas,” Reid Westphal from Appleton explained. “We’re doing a big party tonight.”
WBAY Green Bay
Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look like - Christmas? Well, it’s definitely looking and smelling like Christmas here at Seroogy’s Chocolate in De Pere. Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but at Seroogy’s Cnocolate, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocolate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.
WBAY Green Bay
Tow ban in Outagamie County lifted
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department has lifted the tow ban on Interstate 41 and Highway 441. Normal tow operations are permitted to resume as of immediately.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2022
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization has announced Kylene Spanbauer, a 23-year-old Fond du Lac native as Miss Wisconsin 2022. Officials say Spanbauer is an accomplished baton twirler, and her social impact initiative is ‘No Means No: Sexual Assault Education.’. She is the former...
WBAY Green Bay
Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
WBAY Green Bay
All lanes northbound lanes blocked on US 151 at I-41 due to vehicle fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac State Patrol reports that a vehicle fire has blocked all lanes going northbound on US 151 at Interstate 41. Officials say the lanes are expected to be closed for the next two hours.
