Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Christmas memories with the Action 2 News team and Santa

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before the Man in Red got too busy for the holiday season, we had a chance to sit down with him and members of Action 2 News. Sitting with Santa triggered discussions about Christmases past and the wonders of Christmas through the eyes of children and adults.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bitterly cold weather spurs urgent need for homeless shelters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the cold weather keeps bearing down on the area, efforts to offer shelter and warmth to people living on the streets are growing. The good news: There are some initiatives protecting people in our community from the cold. And that’s ever so much more...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Last-minute shoppers brave weather for perfect gift

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The clock is ticking. Shoppers filled Meijer in search of the perfect gift, less than 24 hours to Christmas Day. “Well, we need to get a present for our mother for Christmas,” Reid Westphal from Appleton explained. “We’re doing a big party tonight.”
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look like - Christmas? Well, it’s definitely looking and smelling like Christmas here at Seroogy’s Chocolate in De Pere. Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but at Seroogy’s Cnocolate, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocolate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Tow ban in Outagamie County lifted

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department has lifted the tow ban on Interstate 41 and Highway 441. Normal tow operations are permitted to resume as of immediately.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2022

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization has announced Kylene Spanbauer, a 23-year-old Fond du Lac native as Miss Wisconsin 2022. Officials say Spanbauer is an accomplished baton twirler, and her social impact initiative is ‘No Means No: Sexual Assault Education.’. She is the former...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

