Read full article on original website
Related
Can the EXP Share Be Turned Off in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has come out and fans are looking for answers to so many questions. The game certainly has a lot of new additions and some old. But one of the older ones is an EXP Share. Unlike when it originally came out, the game has really leaned into EXP Share as a way to help players not have to grin as much. But for those who want the older grind, is there a way to turn off the EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
What is the Fire Emblem Engage Release Date?
The Fire Emblem series has been one of the most successful JRPGs to make its way to the west. Between the interesting characters, strategy and incredible stories, Fire Emblem has it all. That is why when Fire Emblem Three Houses came out, fans were pleasantly surprised again. The game was very well reviewed and many fans believe it is one of, if not the, best game in the series. Now they will be looking to see if the next game can live up to the lofty expectations. Here’s when the Fire Emblem Engage Release Date should be.
The Game Haus
When is the TFT Set 8.5 Release Date?
With TFT Set 8 Monsters Attack in full swing, fans are already looking toward TFT Set 8.5. Not much has been officially revealed yet about Set 8.5 but many expect news to come at the start of 2023. Now fans may start to wonder, what is the release date for TFT Set 8.5? Here is a look at when it could release.
The Game Haus
Genshin Impact 3.4 Weapon Banner Leaks
Genshin Impact players are currently waiting for the newest 3.4 updates set to launch in mid-January. Before its official launch, there have already been Genshin Impact 3.4 Weapon Banner leaks. Here are the weapons gamers can expect to be showcased in the new update. Weapon Banners. Notorious Genshin Impact leaker...
How To Get a Free Operator In Rainbow Six Siege
The Rainbow Six Siege team is bringing good tidings this holiday season. To celebrate the season Ubisoft is giving away a free operator In Rainbow Six Siege. Every player who can connect to Rainbow Six Siege anytime between December 22nd, 2022, and January 3rd, 2023, will be awarded a free Holiday Pack. The Holiday Pack will be accessible in the Pack section on the home screen. Fun fact, the pack even includes a Naughty List. It’s a cute little easter egg. Once the pack is activated, players will receive one free Operator from Years 1-7. Those Operators are the following:
When Is The Delibird Tera Raid In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
To ring in the holidays Gamefreak will be hosting a Delibird Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. The Delibird Tera Raid event will be running from December 23 to December 25. Delibird Raid Rewards. This Delibird Raid Event will be a 5-star event. Five-star Delibird raids during...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Navi Squad Base Breakdown
Team Star is the newest evil team, introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Well, evil is stretching the English language here. This group of delinquents is holed up in bases all over Paldea to get away from the people that bullied them. They are also hoping their big boss will return. This piece will break down how to take down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Navi Squad.
The Game Haus
Best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Streams to Watch
The Pokemon Community are as connected as they are fanatical (in the best way). No doubt in anyone’s mind that Poketubers and Twitch streamers will be broadcasting their Paldean adventures. Much like Iono, these streamers have their fans caught in their electrowebs. This piece will go over all of the best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet streams to tune into.
Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym Breakdown
Cascarrafa is a city in the mountains. This is the home of the Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym and is one of the Gyms players will need to beat in order to complete the Gym Leader story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is a breakdown of the Alfornada City Pokemon Gym including the Leader, Type of Pokemon, the Leader’s Pokemon and how to complete the Gym Puzzle.
How To Find Ditto In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Skipping out on Pokemon Legends: Arceus Ditto makes its grand return into Pokemon Scarlet. Here’s how to find Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet. Trainers first want to head over a bit east of Porto Marinada top left of the map. Trainers are going to want to position themselves outside the desert area but still in the grass plains. Now if trainers are looking for the Ditto in its base form they’re gonna have a bad time as Ditto is going to be camouflaged. Ditto will be disguising itself as one of the random wildlife in the area. This means that in the overworld Ditto will not be visible.
What Is The One Piece Odyssey Release Date?
Kicking off the brand new year. One Piece Odyssey will be one of anime fans’ most anticipated titles in the first quarter of 2023. Here’s everything gamers should know before the One Piece Odyssey release date on January 12, 2023. The Story. One Piece Odyssey will be the...
All Giannis Fortnite Skins And Accessories
Epic Games is powering forward the rest of the year with the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here are all the Giannis Fortnite skins and accessories gamers can expect. Giannis Fortnite Outfits. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both labeled...
Aurelion Sol Rework Release Date
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Release Date.
Assassins Creed Jade Beta Video Leaks
One of the most popular franchises to ever come out in gaming is Assassins Creed. Starting in the early 2000’s the series focused on a character who could travel back in time as one of their ancestors. While this was an interesting premise by itself, the ancestors were also a part of a long line of assassins. The success of the game from its ability to place itself in historical moments in a fun and interesting way. Well, the series continues on and there are leaks for a new game codenamed Assassins Creed Jade. Here is the latest on the potential new addition to the long-running series.
League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.0
Before the year come to a close, League Of Legends Wild Rift announced its latest update to bring in the new year. League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.0 will be bringing in two new champions, new skins, and much more. Here is what’s included in the newest patch notes when it comes on January 12, 2023.
The Game Haus
Giannis Fortnite Collaboration Announcement
Coming in hot after the My Hero Academia crossover comes the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here’s everything the collab will be including new skins and a creator map. Giannis Fortnite Skins. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both...
How to Evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A Pokemon that may have been forgotten about was Girafarig, the Giraffe-looking Pokemon from Silver and Gold. Now it is getting a brand new evolution. Here is how to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf.
How to Evolve Primape into Anihilape
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Pokemon is Anihilape and it evolves from one of the oldest Pokemon, Primape. Here is how to evolve Primape into Anihilape.
3 Devil Dinosaur Deck Lists to Try Out in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap is a game filled interesting cards and more intricate strategies. The large pool of cards allows players to always innovate and try convoluted combinations. However, sometimes players just want to slam down a big ol’ dinosaur and call it a day. Devil Dinosaur is a powerful card...
The Game Haus
A look at the Fuecoco Final Evolution
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally coming out, and fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the starters will evolve into. This will certainly influence which starter they are going to pick. Here is a look at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fuecoco Final and Middle Evolution. Both are certainly going to have the fans debating for quite some time.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0