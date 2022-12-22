Read full article on original website
This is going to be the coldest Christmas in over 20 years for Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Temperatures are tumbling across the region, and as a result, this Christmas weekend will be frigid. Our team of meteorologists here at 13News Now took a look at past weather data from the National Weather Service, and they found that the last time it was even slightly close to being this cold for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day specifically was back in 1999.
Stay prepared: Hampton Roads' coldest holiday weekend in 20 years
This won't be a white Christmas, but this all comes before holiday travels and gatherings, meaning being prepared is key.
Cold, windy winter weather impacts holiday travel rush
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Millions of Americans hit the roads or hopped on a plane to make it to their holiday destinations on Friday. Some arrived late or not all, because of wintry conditions across the U.S. and close to home. "You never know what to expect in Virginia....
Above-normal temperatures return this week
Good news! End of 2022 turns much warmer than average. Another frigid night is on the way. Expect low temperatures in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be about 5-10 degrees colder than the actual air temperature. MONDAY. Our warming trend continues into Monday. Expect most hometowns to...
Bundle up! Experts share tips on staying safe in extreme low temperatures
With temperatures dropping to extreme lows, it's important that people know what they need to do to stay safe from their homes to their families, and even their pets-- Experts say there are little things people can do to make a big difference. Bundle up! Experts share tips on staying...
What is Arctic air and what does it mean for us?
An Arctic front passed through Central Virginia early Friday morning, but what exactly does that mean?
Emergency management crews in Hampton Roads ready to respond to frigid weather
HAMPTON, Va. — On Thursday, all emergency crews across Hampton Roads are ready to respond to sub-freezing temperatures this holiday weekend. The cold blast mixing in with rain and wind caused emergency management crews to stay alert. Hampton spokesperson Robin McCormick said workers are ready if there are major power outages.
Coastal Flooding in Dewey Beach, Cambridge mixed with drop in tempreatures mean slick roads for coastal communities
DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Gusts of wind upwards of 30 miles per hour, flooding, and even snow all slammed into Dewey Beach Friday. Town Manager Bill Zolper tells 47ABC, up to 5 streets flooded on the bayside of the town, with concerns that waters could flood the main road through the beach town.
Hampton Roads last-minute shoppers rush out for Christmas gifts
Christmas Eve means crunch time for a lot of people with last minute holiday shopping. It's a big trend News 3 saw across Hampton Roads Saturday.
VDOT warns of potential hazardous conditions ahead of winter storm
Hampton Roads is expected to be hit with sub-freezing temperatures on Friday and Saturday, with bridges and overpasses typically freezing first.
Your guide to winter weather preparedness as temps expected to drop in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now meteorologists forecast rain in Hampton Roads for parts of Thursday and Friday. However, the weather story is expected to change drastically, with cold air rushing in Friday and the possibility of afternoon temperatures in the 20s. This all comes in tandem with travelers' plans...
NJ weather: Timeline of rain/snow, flash freeze, dangerous cold
Friday is the big "holiday getaway" day, as the Christmas weekend inches closer. It is also going to be a tumultuous weather day, with rapidly changing conditions from morning through afternoon. The big story is the arrival of an arctic cold front, sending temperatures plummeting, from the 50s into the...
Areas of Eastern Shore, Outer Banks flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks were underwater just a day before Christmas Eve. Residents in Onancock tell 10 On Your Side that some docks and yards are underwater as the area continues to be hit by strong gusts of wind. N.C. […]
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures
The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
It's a law in Virginia to bring your animals inside if it's too cold or too hot.
VIRGINIA, USA — With winter beginning to ramp up locally and the temperatures expected to be in the freezing range this weekend, it's a good time to think about your furry friends and their needs. In Virginia, there's a law that says you need to bring your pets indoors...
Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
VDOT warns drivers about potential for black ice as temps plummet
“It can be very dangerous out there, especially when you come across any snow or ice or anything like that,” Kevin Whitt said. “So it really pays to have a little extra time, a little extra patience.”
