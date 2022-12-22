ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

Comments / 1

Related
13News Now

This is going to be the coldest Christmas in over 20 years for Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Temperatures are tumbling across the region, and as a result, this Christmas weekend will be frigid. Our team of meteorologists here at 13News Now took a look at past weather data from the National Weather Service, and they found that the last time it was even slightly close to being this cold for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day specifically was back in 1999.
WDBJ7.com

Above-normal temperatures return this week

Good news! End of 2022 turns much warmer than average. Another frigid night is on the way. Expect low temperatures in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be about 5-10 degrees colder than the actual air temperature. MONDAY. Our warming trend continues into Monday. Expect most hometowns to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
WSLS

Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures

The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy