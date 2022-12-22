ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year

The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees

The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Puts Loss to Raptors on Starters

“They kicked our ass, to be honest with you,” Mitchell said after the Cavs’ 118-107 loss to the Raptors on Friday, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “You can say you have nights like that, but after a win like we had against Milwaukee, it was kind of upsetting to come out the way we did as a group, especially the starters.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."

Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks Made NBA History On Christmas Day

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers starred in an epic battle on Christmas day. Against all odds, Darvin Ham‘s team had the Mavericks against the wall, leading by double digits after the first two quarters. Then, the Mavs came out of the locker room looking like a bulldozer,...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Warriors get Yuletide revenge on Dillon Brooks

This March, Dillon Brooks said the Grizzlies were building a dynasty. Unfortunately, that dynasty keeps running into the Warriors. Playing without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State upset Memphis on Christmas Day. Once again, Brooks was in the center of the action, especially when Klay Thompson drew a technical for taunting Brooks as he fell after Thompson hit a jumper.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected

The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
PHOENIX, AZ

