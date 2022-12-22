Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Best 5-Star Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Yardbarker
JR Smith's Hilarious Reaction To Derrick Rose's Wife And Baby Mama Wearing The Same Christmas Pajamas
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose made headlines in recent days, as the New York Knicks point guard has been very vocal when discussing a variety of topics regarding his career and his future after the NBA. Right now, he's not having the best time in New York, as the Knicks...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says Michael Jordan Is The Strongest Athlete Ever: "Hang Out 'Till 4 AM, Have Drinks, Play 18 Rounds Of Golf And Get 30 By Halftime"
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time after all the impressive things he did for the Chicago Bulls. His Airness took the league to new heights with his impressive plays and desire to win every single game he played. Besides that fire to win at...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person
Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Yardbarker
New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year
The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes
The Slovenian star then went out and put up 32 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in his Mavericks’ 124-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. When you roll up like that and dress like that, is it any surprise that you’re going to handle business on the court too? Not at all.
How is OKC Thunder's rebuild going? Just check out the NBA clutch statistics
The Thunder is 3-3 heading into the final game of its season-long seven-game homestand, which will conclude Tuesday night against the Spurs. The first six games of the homestand were decided by an average of three points, which was the difference in the Thunder’s 128-125 overtime loss to the Pelicans on Friday. ...
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Believes The Warriors Vs. Cavaliers Rematch In 2016 Is The Greatest Christmas Game In NBA History
Every season, there are a few days on the NBA calendar that stick out more than others. If you're an avid NBA fan, you already know that Christmas is one of the most important days for the league. For many, it's the point of the season when they start watching...
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki Says LeBron James Becoming The All-Time Scoring Leader Would Leave Michael Jordan Out Of Arguments For The GOAT Debate
The LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate has been around for a while now, and many people think it's closer than ever. LeBron James keeps making history with his displays in the league, and many people already call him the greatest of all time. However, not everybody shares that excitement...
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Puts Loss to Raptors on Starters
“They kicked our ass, to be honest with you,” Mitchell said after the Cavs’ 118-107 loss to the Raptors on Friday, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “You can say you have nights like that, but after a win like we had against Milwaukee, it was kind of upsetting to come out the way we did as a group, especially the starters.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."
Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts To Ja Morant Getting His Signature Shoes: "It's A Sad Day Knowing Ja Will Never Hoop In The KD4s Again"
Ja Morant has announced big news today ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The 2022 NBA MIP is playing at a great level right now, leading his team to fight for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. He's ready to take...
Yardbarker
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land Three Toronto Raptors Players In A Proposed Trade By An NBA Analyst
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that need a major revamp if they're going to achieve anything of significance this season. After a mini-resurgence, Anthony Davis getting injured again has tanked the team's record once more and they find themselves toward the bottom of the Western Conference once again.
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks Made NBA History On Christmas Day
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers starred in an epic battle on Christmas day. Against all odds, Darvin Ham‘s team had the Mavericks against the wall, leading by double digits after the first two quarters. Then, the Mavs came out of the locker room looking like a bulldozer,...
Yardbarker
Warriors get Yuletide revenge on Dillon Brooks
This March, Dillon Brooks said the Grizzlies were building a dynasty. Unfortunately, that dynasty keeps running into the Warriors. Playing without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State upset Memphis on Christmas Day. Once again, Brooks was in the center of the action, especially when Klay Thompson drew a technical for taunting Brooks as he fell after Thompson hit a jumper.
Yardbarker
Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected
The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
Yardbarker
Iman Shumpert On How Smart LeBron James Is On The Court: "Everything He Is Saying You Just Watch It Happen"
Iman Shumpert had quite the start to his NBA career, as he was drafted in 2011 by the New York Knicks, who had All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire on the roster. It normally doesn't get much better than that for a young player in the NBA but it did for Shumpert in 2015.
Comments / 0