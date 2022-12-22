Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
God of War Ragnarök announces new mode for 2023
God of War Ragnarök is getting a New Game Plus mode in 2023!. Kratos and Atreus' latest adventure was only released in November, but plenty of players already have their Platinum trophies and high-level equipment and want more to do. Thankfully for them, it appears Sony's Santa Monica Studio has been listening.
Parents can film reindeers in their home this Christmas
If watching a traditional Christmas film or taking part in Elf on the Shelf is already getting the kids mega excited in the buildup to Christmas day, you probably won't want to imagine how they would act if they saw a reindeer in their home. Following the success of its...
This Home Alone Lego set is going to be under so many Christmas trees this year
It’s a classic Christmas movie that, especially for those of us who grew up in the 90s, never gets old. But Home Alone is also something more than just a movie — it was the inspiration for a nearly 4,000-piece Lego set that recreates the McCallister family residence from the original film in painstaking detail, making this perhaps one of the most nostalgic toys likely to be found under Christmas trees this year.
Shocking optical illusion road safety poster is a hit online
While you might think it's the likes of movies and brands that produce the most creative print ads, it seems there's another, more surprising sector churning out brilliant designs. Yes, the unsexy but very important world of road safety has offered some brilliant posters of late – and here's one more.
disneyfoodblog.com
Find Disney Deals Up to 50% Off On Amazon Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s Christmas Eve and you might be feeling all shopped out. If you’ve been spending the past couple of months buying gifts for everyone else, you deserve to...
Grinch Punch
There are countless family traditions when it comes to the holiday season, but one of my favorites has always been cozying up on the couch and watching Christmas movies together. While popcorn might be the typical year-round movie-watching treat, it is fun to mix things up a bit during the holidays. This kid-friendly bright-green punch is the perfect beverage to sip while watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas. With a combination of Kool-Aid, sherbet, and lemon-lime soda, it is a beverage and dessert in one. The best part is when the sherbet combines with the bubbly soda and a flavorful green foam forms on top!
We build a huge Lego display with 400,000 pieces each Christmas — ‘So realistic’
Call it a Christmas block party. A Lego-loving couple from England continued its 27-year holiday tradition of building a massive model with this year’s blockbuster display. Mike Addis, 64, and his wife, Catherine Weightman, 59, erected a 12-foot Lego brick wall, Christmas tree and fireplace — complete with dangling Santa legs. “The nice thing is when people come in and don’t realize the fireplace is Lego because it’s life-size,” Addis told SWNS. “It’s so realistic.” The yearly Christmas scenes, which span from 8 to 21 feet, dominate the lounge of the couple’s Huntingdon home. Addis and Weightman piece together an estimated 400,000 Legos...
ComicBook
Violent Night Gets Surprise Digital Release Ahead of Holidays
As one last present before the holiday break, Universal is giving everyone a nice little treat heading in the latter part of the week. Tuesday, the studio released Violent Night on digital marketplaces, allowing those interested in watching the ability to either rent or purchase the flick right in time for Christmas. The film was released earlier this month and is still netting a sizable amount at the box office.
petapixel.com
Creative Photo Series Imagines Dancers Performing Household Chores
A photographer’s creative series called Dancers at Home explores their grace and skill, even as they perform mundane domestic tasks. Eric Raeber tells PetaPixel that he was inspired by American dance photographer Lois Greenfield. “My daughter took ballet classes, and I had the opportunity to work first with student...
Growing 'kidult' trend takes toy industry by storm
Fox News Digital hears from leading experts on the new "kidulting" trend and how it's impacting the toy industry this holiday shopping season.
Comments / 0