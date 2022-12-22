There are countless family traditions when it comes to the holiday season, but one of my favorites has always been cozying up on the couch and watching Christmas movies together. While popcorn might be the typical year-round movie-watching treat, it is fun to mix things up a bit during the holidays. This kid-friendly bright-green punch is the perfect beverage to sip while watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas. With a combination of Kool-Aid, sherbet, and lemon-lime soda, it is a beverage and dessert in one. The best part is when the sherbet combines with the bubbly soda and a flavorful green foam forms on top!

10 DAYS AGO