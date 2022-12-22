Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Café Louis Named Best New Restaurant in 2022 by the Portland Press Herald
One of South Portland's newest restaurant hot spots received some tremendous accolades to finish out 2022. Congratulations to Café Louis. The Costa Rican-inspired restaurant received high praise from Maine largest newspaper, the Portland Press Herald. The Press Herald's food editor Andrew Ross awarded Café Louis the title of the...
This Over a Century Old Building is for Sale in Harrison, Maine
A former library that was constructed in 1908 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Harrison. The Former Caswell Public Library stands out amongst the slightly more modern buildings along Main Street in Harrison Village today. According to Harrison Village Library, Harrison...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
2022 Saw Many Great New Restaurants Open in Portland, Maine
It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect at the end of the year. Even if wrapped up in holiday madness, there always seems to be time to reminisce. This is strikingly true when it comes to the annual food Odessey here in this great state. It's fun to...
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
This Epic Christmas Tree in Westbrook, Maine, Should be in Monument Square
Every year, we get so hyped up over the Monument Square Christmas tree in Portland that we gather in crowds to watch the lights turn on and even set up a camera so we can watch the tree live at any point in time. I don’t entirely understand the tree’s...
Bull Moose to Open New Store in Biddeford, Maine
For many communities around Maine and New Hampshire, the joy of sifting through new and used records, books, video games, and more at Bull Moose has been going strong for years. Bull Moose currently operates three stores in New Hampshire and eight stores in Maine, from Bangor to Waterville to Scarborough. Bull Moose is about to add another major city to the list, as they plan to open a new store in Biddeford in 2023.
Have You Seen Bob Marley’s Send Off for Portland’s Pat Callaghan Retirement?
Just looking at Portland's king of comedy Bob Marley makes me giggle. But his take on Pat Callaghan leaving News Center Maine after 40 some odd years is priceless. What would be even funnier is if Pat Callaghan actually did exactly what Bob thinks he's going to do. Just go about his life and announce his presence no matter where he is.
Sad News For the Mead Family Lights Display in Westbrook, Maine
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook put up an amazing display of lights set to music that people look forward to year after year. This year, however, after many technical difficulties with the show, the Mead Family Lights display will not continue. The trouble...
20 Stores That Should Replace the Closing Starbucks in Portland, Maine
If you work and play in Portland, then you probably have stopped by the Starbucks at the corner of Middle and Exchange streets at least a handful of times. While I do prefer the local shops, it is my go-to place for a shaken iced espresso. Unfortunately, the Portland location...
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0