Boothbay, ME

This Over a Century Old Building is for Sale in Harrison, Maine

A former library that was constructed in 1908 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Harrison. The Former Caswell Public Library stands out amongst the slightly more modern buildings along Main Street in Harrison Village today. According to Harrison Village Library, Harrison...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
Bull Moose to Open New Store in Biddeford, Maine

For many communities around Maine and New Hampshire, the joy of sifting through new and used records, books, video games, and more at Bull Moose has been going strong for years. Bull Moose currently operates three stores in New Hampshire and eight stores in Maine, from Bangor to Waterville to Scarborough. Bull Moose is about to add another major city to the list, as they plan to open a new store in Biddeford in 2023.
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire.

