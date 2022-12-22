The Guests Are Coming! Score a Quality Air Mattress on the Cheap

IDOO/Amazon

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Outside of everyday wares, one of the most often used items in my house is my trusty air mattress. Since leaving the big city and moving to an actual two-bedroom home, I can now offer overnight guests the option of their own room. Even still, in the heat of summer, some have preferred staying downstairs, where rooms stay cooler than upstairs. Wherever their preference is, I’ve got a comfortable option for them ready in moments. It’s been fantastic for those with back problems since there are no wicked metal bars, like with a cot or sofa bed.

I plug it in, flip the air switch, and in moments, voila—the bed is ready for linens. I throw a mattress protector over the air mattress, so the sheets are not right on top, and it gives real-bed vibes. Modern air mattresses also hold air well, so they won’t leave your guests waking up on the floor. Admittedly, my air mattress doesn’t have a fancy backrest like this one , but you can take your pick while Amazon has up to 40% off deals. There’s even a little space heater to go with it. Good luck getting rid of your guests!

Buy on Amazon, $null

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons , Ashley Furniture coupons , Macy’s coupons , and Overstock coupons .

Read more at The Daily Beast.