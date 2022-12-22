ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guests Are Coming! Score a Quality Air Mattress on the Cheap

By Erica Radol
 4 days ago
IDOO/Amazon

Outside of everyday wares, one of the most often used items in my house is my trusty air mattress. Since leaving the big city and moving to an actual two-bedroom home, I can now offer overnight guests the option of their own room. Even still, in the heat of summer, some have preferred staying downstairs, where rooms stay cooler than upstairs. Wherever their preference is, I’ve got a comfortable option for them ready in moments. It’s been fantastic for those with back problems since there are no wicked metal bars, like with a cot or sofa bed.

I plug it in, flip the air switch, and in moments, voila—the bed is ready for linens. I throw a mattress protector over the air mattress, so the sheets are not right on top, and it gives real-bed vibes. Modern air mattresses also hold air well, so they won’t leave your guests waking up on the floor. Admittedly, my air mattress doesn’t have a fancy backrest like this one , but you can take your pick while Amazon has up to 40% off deals. There’s even a little space heater to go with it. Good luck getting rid of your guests!

Levi’s 50% Off End of Season Sale Is Happening Now, Stock Up on Denim Favorites for the Whole Family

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Some things never go out of style, like a great pair of classic jeans. Right now, many of Levi’s styles are marked down by 50% for the end-of-season sale, which means you can stock up on perennial favorites without breaking the bank. Honestly, my Levi’s denim not only holds up for a long time, but the styles are so classic they always feel appropriate. Included in the sale are the gambit of denim styles: straight leg, skinny, and flare, but also sherpa-lined jackets, 501...
