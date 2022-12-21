The Weakest Link presenter Romesh Ranganathan has opened up about the rift he had with his brother, Dinesh, following their dad’s death. When their father passed away in 2011, it brought to light a number of financial problems in the family. At the time, Romesh had just left his job to pursue being a comedian, which led to a huge row with his brother because he thought Romesh wasn’t pulling his weight.

