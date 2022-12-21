Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson reveals "very close" friendship with co-star
Celebs Go Dating’s Anna Williamson has opened up about her "close" relationship with co-star and fellow relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson. Reality TV fans recently got to see the duo at work on season 11 of the hit E4 show, offering up dating advice to a wide range of celebrities.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise stars call for more Christmas special episodes
Death in Paradise stars Ginny Holder and Tahj Miles have called for more Christmas special episodes. The second festive special for the BBC’s detective show airs tonight (December 26), with the pair, who play Darlene Curtis and Marlon Pryce respectively, hoping for further holiday episodes in the future. “The...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Kellie Bright speaks out on Linda's future after Mick's shock exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has spoken out about what's in store for her character Linda Carter after Mick's tragic exit tonight (December 25). Danny Dyer's final scenes aired in the show's much-anticipated Christmas Day episode, as Mick seemingly drowned while trying to save Linda from the water.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Stephen Reid shares new cover story as his lies are exposed
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Boxing Day episode. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid has spun a new web of lies after arousing suspicion from his half-sister Gail Rodwell. As well as covering up the murder of Leo Thompkins, scheming Stephen has spent the past few months concealing the troubled...
digitalspy.com
Emily In Paris star shares hope for his character in season 4
Emily in Paris season 3 spoilers follow. Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount has shared his hopes for Alfie in the fourth season of the Netflix show. In the season three finale, Camille (Camille Razat) dropped a massive bombshell by backing out of her wedding with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which confused matters for Emily (Lily Collins) and Alfie.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Daniel and Daisy's future in Christmas Day special
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street has confirmed a wedding storyline for Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgeley. The couple got engaged in the ITV1 soap's hour-long Christmas special, as some kind help from Ken Barlow and Jenny Connor helped Daniel to salvage his plans for a surprise proposal.
digitalspy.com
I’m A Celebrity winner Matt Willis on why he hasn’t done any more reality TV
Matt Willis entered the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle back in 2006, instantly becoming a fan favourite and winning the crown. But despite the Busted star loving his time in Oz, he didn’t pop up on any more reality TV following his win. Speaking exclusively...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife Christmas special sheds new light on fan-favourite family
Call the Midwife's Christmas special is hands-down the perfect time to bring back one of the show's most-loved families, the Mullucks clan. After all, aren't the holidays all about welcoming old and new friends?. However in classic Call the Midwife fashion it is a tear-jerker of an episode. Despite the...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Stephen caught out, and 7 more soap spoilers for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Stephen panics over Teddy's discoveries. (Thursday at 8pm and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV1) Stephen's...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Eileen Grimshaw's temporary exit storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street has confirmed Eileen Grimshaw's temporary exit storyline. Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen, took a break from filming to compete in the recent series of ITV1's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Eileen remained on screen when...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders – is Mick dead? 6 huge questions after Christmas Day episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. Have you picked your jaws up from the floor yet? EastEnders just delivered a literal cliffhanger for Mick Carter's much-anticipated exit, along with a festive return, a reunion, some surprising revelations and so many secrets exposed we've lost count. We always knew that we'd be waving goodbye...
digitalspy.com
Emily in Paris star was originally told she was "much too old" to play Sylvie
Emily in Paris' Sylvie Grateu is quite possibly the breakout character for the show, but things could have been very different if Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wasn't cast in the role,. As the actress recently revealed, she was initially told that she wouldn't be considered for the role due to her age.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing announces winners of Christmas special
Strictly Come Dancing has crowned a new winner following its annual Christmas special. Six new celebrities took to the dance floor tonight as part of the Christmas Day episode, performing some festive routines. But it was Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell who lifted the silver star glitter ball with pro...
digitalspy.com
Drag Race's Baga Chipz shares why she was rejected for Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice returns very soon, and the line-up contains the first-ever drag queen contestant, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne. And her pal Baga Chipz said she can’t wait to support her when she takes to the ice. "I’m so proud of her, she’s going to...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street airs outcome of Tyrone and Fiz's wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Stape have finally tied the knot in a romantic Christmas Day episode. The couple have taken centre stage in the ITV1 soap's main festive storyline this year, which saw Tyrone secretly plan a December 25...
digitalspy.com
Celebs Go Dating expert advises Christmas is kept 'small but meaningful' for very important reason
Celebs Go Dating relationship expert Anna Williamson is urging her fans to "focus on what matters" this Christmas. E4 viewers recently watched Anna offer up advice to famous faces looking for love in season 11 of Celebs Go Dating, but now she's sharing some helpful relationship tips for over the festive period.
digitalspy.com
The Weakest Link's Romesh Ranganathan opens up about rift with his brother following dad's death
The Weakest Link presenter Romesh Ranganathan has opened up about the rift he had with his brother, Dinesh, following their dad’s death. When their father passed away in 2011, it brought to light a number of financial problems in the family. At the time, Romesh had just left his job to pursue being a comedian, which led to a huge row with his brother because he thought Romesh wasn’t pulling his weight.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race star Divina De Campo shares hopes for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stint
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne will be making Dancing On Ice history in the new year, as she becomes the first drag queen to take to the rink on the ITV show. While admiring her fellow queen, Divina De Campo has suggested she’d be keen to make history in another star-studded competition – Strictly Come Dancing.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs Janine Butcher exit scenes as Charlie Brooks bows out
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has left the show, after a year back in the role of scheming Janine Butcher. Janine's final scenes aired in the show's Boxing Day special (December 26), which explored the aftermath of Mick's tragic disappearance. As a distraught Linda returned home, she was...
digitalspy.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin star confirms major character is queer
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Francesca Mills has explained her character's relationship to Gwen. Mills, recently seen in Harlots and Pistol, plays Meldof, a foul-mouthed dwarf with vengeance on her mind following Gwen's death. In an exclusive chat with Digital Spy, the actress confirmed Meldof and Gwen were more than friends.
Comments / 0