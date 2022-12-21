Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
JOHN CARLSON LEAVES A TRAIL ON THE ICE AFTER TAKING PUCK TO THE FACE (VIDEO)
A tough night for John Carlson of the Washington Capitals. He was forced to go get repairs after taking a hard shot to the face in his team's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Carlson was clearly bleeding, as you can see two spots of blood in the video below. The other includes a couple of different angles of the incident.
John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best
Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella is known for acerbic comments on the media, on opponents, on anthem debates, and even on his own players. The latter is what he’s in the news for now. On Thursday, after the Flyers’ 4-3 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, Tortorella roasted Philadelphia center Morgan Frost, Read more... The post John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
NHL REPORTEDLY RETURNING TO SWEDEN FOR 2023 GLOBAL SERIES
According to ESPN insider Kevin Weekes, there is a good chance that National Hockey League will be returning to Sweden for the 2023 edition of the Global Series. "Although not final & situation remains fluid ,I'm told there's a good chance that Sweden could be included as one of the host countries for @NHL Global Series games next season." Weekes said in a tweet on Friday.
markerzone.com
NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION FOR WILD'S SHAW
During last night's Sharks versus Wild matchup, Mason Shaw was ejected for kneeing San Jose forward Evgeny Svechnikov. After having a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Friday, it was determined the hit was worthy of a suspension. Shaw will be serving a two-game suspension for the incident,...
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER OVECHKIN TIES GORDIE HOWE FOR SECOND ALL-TIME FOR GOALS IN NHL HISTORY
Alexander Ovechkin has done it. The 37-year-old has tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list with 801. The goal came late in the first period of Washington's game on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Ovechkin skated into the Jets' zone and received a drop pass from Dylan Strome. He then fired the puck past Jets goaltender David Rittich to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.
Gameday info for Bills fans in Chicago: What’s banned due to weather
CHICAGO (WIVB) — The winter storm is not just affecting Western New York, but a large part of the rest of the country as well — including Chicago, where the Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The Bears issued a release on what fans of both teams heading to […]
Breaking: NFL Coach Suspended For Allegedly Betting On Sports
On Thursday night, the New York Jets suffered an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Just a day later, the organization is embroiled in an unfortunate off-field story. According to multiple reports, Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended from the league. NFL Network insider Tom...
Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news
Many Americans across the country are dealing with travel issues and canceled flights ahead of the holiday weekend as they try to make it to their Christmas destinations, and it looks like the Buffalo Bills will be no different than everyone else in that regard. As NFL insider Adam Schefter points outs out, the Buffalo Read more... The post Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes stretches for Chiefs TD that fans think may have wrapped up MVP award
This was an incredible touchdown run by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
When will Bills be able to return to Buffalo from Chicago?
The Buffalo Bills usually return home via airplane a few hours after road games but the conditions back in Western New York made that impossible after Saturday’s 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. Bills general manager Brandon Beane got to work on the team’s exit plan before his team...
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
Suns lose guard Booker in first quarter due to groin injury
Phoenix Suns veteran guard Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, after missing the past three games because of groin soreness.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers maintained control of the NFC South, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime Sunday night. Ryan Succop hit a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in overtime,...
atozsports.com
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
Charting 2022: Sportico’s Best Data Visualization Stories
In Sportico’s third calendar year of existence, the staff took advantage of the numbers accumulated over more than 30 months to present comparisons of data over time that highlight the ever-changing nature of our industry. We also experimented with more colorful ways to present familiar datasets. Here are our favorite data visualizations we’ve published in the past 12 months (not including our franchise valuations wheels). Click on the headers to read the corresponding stories. NFL Games Account for 75 of the 100 Most-Watched Broadcasts of 2021 (Jan. 7) The NFL in 2021 effectively swallowed TV whole, accounting for 41 of the top...
markerzone.com
CAROLINA AND WASHINGTON UNVEIL LOGOS FOR 2023 NHL STADIUM SERIES
On Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals unveiled their primary logos for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series. The game is set to be played on February 18th at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh (North Carolina). Originally, the Hurricanes were supposed to host the game in 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the NHL temporarily re-aligning the divisions for that season, the league decided to move the game to 2023.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS MAKE 441-GAME VETERAN A HEALTHY SCRATCH ON FRIDAY VS DALLAS
When meeting with the media on Friday afternoon, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis announced that forward Michael Pezzetta will return to the lineup on Friday night against the Dallas Stars. To make room in the lineup, St. Louis added that 33-year-old forward Evgenii Dadonov will be a healthy...
markerzone.com
CAPITALS PROVIDE UPDATE ON JOHN CARLSON'S CONDITION FOLLOWING TERRIFYING INCIDENT
The Washington Capitals have issued the following update on defenseman John Carlson's condition after he was struck by a Brendan Dillon slapshot on Friday night:. "#Caps John Carlson was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation following his injury during the third period of Friday's game vs. WPG. Carlson was discharged from the hospital earlier today and remains under the care of team medical personnel. He is out indefinitely."
markerzone.com
WILD'S SHAW EARNS HEARING W/ PLAYER SAFETY FOR KNEEING (VIDEO)
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has summoned Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw to a hearing on Friday. Shaw was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov on Thursday:. A hearing from Player Safety opens the door for a suspension, which...
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID FURIOUS AFTER NO-CALL IN FRIDAY'S DEFEAT TO CANUCKS
In Friday's 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, one play transpired in which Connor McDavid erupted in anger over a call he believed was missed by the referee. Amidst his plea to the official, McDavid's frustration caused him to trip on his way to the bench, with which the internet had a field day.
