Florida State

Evie M.

A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida

Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

North Carolina Woman Hears ‘Dying Dog,’ Discovers Massive Bear Denning in Her Backyard

An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a “dying dog.” But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.
ASHEVILLE, NC
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s

Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Tampa Bay Times

My friend could take The Villages for just one year | Letters

Who would The Villages back in a Trump-DeSantis clash? | Nov. 27. This article had me laughing. My best friend moved to The Villages, and he lasted just a year. Walk around to their village squares and it feels to me as if you’re in “The Stepford Wives.” I went to dinner in a restaurant there during the pandemic and I asked a sweet lady why no one was wearing masks. Her answer told the whole story: Because our president says we don’t have to. After a year, my friend moved back to Tampa, away from the world of make believe.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Missing boy found dead after falling into Florida lake

The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

