Read full article on original website
Related
5 Places To Play In "Snow" This Winter in Florida
Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Most people don't associate Florida with snow, equally, a lot of people (ahem, snowbirds) don't want to. That said, there are plenty of Sunshine State natives that have an itch they need to scratch, and it's where to see snow in Florida.
Falling iguanas in Florida: Chilly temperatures could lead to bizarre Christmas scene
Near-freezing temperatures caused by wind chills predicted for Christmas in Florida have the chance to "freeze" green iguanas.
natureworldnews.com
It's Raining Iguanas! Christmas Artic Chill Brings Hard Freeze to Florida, Invasive Reptile Expected to Fall with Temperatures
As an Arctic chill sweeps the US, meteorologists in Florida are alerting residents of falling iguanas as the Sunshine State is likely to experience a "hard freeze" over the Christmas holiday. Northeast Florida could experience lows in the 20s inland and near 30 along the coast on Monday, according to...
Arctic cold front to bring season's coldest temperatures to Florida over Christmas weekend
The cold front is forecast to arrive in Florida Friday. A hard freeze warning was issued for several Panhandle counties. In some areas, temperatures could drop to the lowest in 20 years. An arctic cold front blasting much of the U.S. with dangerously low temperatures is moving closer to Florida.
natureworldnews.com
Coldest Christmas in Florida Brings Freezing Conditions, AAA Warns Flights Canceled
Due to the freezing conditions brought on by what feels to be the coldest Christmas in the State in 33 years, AAA issues a warning to tourists and residents of Florida that flights may be canceled. Northern and central Florida experienced overnight lows in the 20s, and the Big Bend...
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida
Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
North Carolina Woman Hears ‘Dying Dog,’ Discovers Massive Bear Denning in Her Backyard
An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a “dying dog.” But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.
9 Reasons You Should Not Move To Florida, As Told By A Local Born & Raised Here
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. People have been moving to Florida as if their lives depended on it and, as a Floridian born and raised here, I've noticed it has become more than just a destination vacation.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Tennessee
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Tennessee.
Dad collapsed at dinner table before dying. Family’s lawsuit blames supplement Kratom
“I only hope that others won’t go through what we have had to suffer because of kratom,” the man’s widow told McClatchy News
Vacationing family finds massive blue lobster 'walking around on the beach' in Cape Cod
A big blue lobster found on a Cape Cod beach by a visiting family from Pennsylvania leads to memorable effort to return it to the ocean.
How to keep pipes from freezing in the winter and what to do when your pipes are frozen
With temperatures dropping, pipes most susceptible to freezing include those in basements, garages, crawlspaces, and other rooms with outside walls.
allthatsinteresting.com
Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s
Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Massive deer that traveled South, swam a mile across Mississippi River, killed by hunter
A Mississippi deer hunter bagged what is likely the most famous buck in the state. Buck No. 140 crossed the Mississippi River four times.
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
My friend could take The Villages for just one year | Letters
Who would The Villages back in a Trump-DeSantis clash? | Nov. 27. This article had me laughing. My best friend moved to The Villages, and he lasted just a year. Walk around to their village squares and it feels to me as if you’re in “The Stepford Wives.” I went to dinner in a restaurant there during the pandemic and I asked a sweet lady why no one was wearing masks. Her answer told the whole story: Because our president says we don’t have to. After a year, my friend moved back to Tampa, away from the world of make believe.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
A ship that sank mysteriously 86 years ago has resurfaced as Utah's Great Salt Lake continues to dry up
The W.E. Marsh No. 4 sank in Utah's Great Salt Lake in mysterious circumstances in 1936.
Missing boy found dead after falling into Florida lake
The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Outsider.com
619K+
Followers
69K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0