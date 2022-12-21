Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise stars call for more Christmas special episodes
Death in Paradise stars Ginny Holder and Tahj Miles have called for more Christmas special episodes. The second festive special for the BBC’s detective show airs tonight (December 26), with the pair, who play Darlene Curtis and Marlon Pryce respectively, hoping for further holiday episodes in the future. “The...
Call the Midwife Christmas special sheds new light on fan-favourite family
Call the Midwife's Christmas special is hands-down the perfect time to bring back one of the show's most-loved families, the Mullucks clan. After all, aren't the holidays all about welcoming old and new friends?. However in classic Call the Midwife fashion it is a tear-jerker of an episode. Despite the...
Coronation Street reveals Daniel and Daisy's future in Christmas Day special
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street has confirmed a wedding storyline for Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgeley. The couple got engaged in the ITV1 soap's hour-long Christmas special, as some kind help from Ken Barlow and Jenny Connor helped Daniel to salvage his plans for a surprise proposal.
Arlene Phillips discusses if she'd return as a Dancing On Ice judge
Dancing On Ice's return date is getting closer, with ITV recently announcing the full line-up for the 2023 series. Alongside the permanent judges, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, the show often has a number of guest judges. Last year saw former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene...
Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson reveals "very close" friendship with co-star
Celebs Go Dating’s Anna Williamson has opened up about her "close" relationship with co-star and fellow relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson. Reality TV fans recently got to see the duo at work on season 11 of the hit E4 show, offering up dating advice to a wide range of celebrities.
Doc Martin Christmas special fixes series finale's biggest problem
Portwenn is a flurry with festive cheer. Naturally the Doc sits in the centre of this merriment as it swirls over and around him but not quite through him. At least not yet, and understandably so. Martin's apathy towards Christmas runs a little deeper than his natural disposition to shun...
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle gets life-changing shock on Christmas Day
Emmerdale spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Emmerdale's Chas Dingle has come face-to-face with her long-lost brother Caleb in a big Christmas cliffhanger. Former Waterloo Road star Will Ash has been cast in the role of Caleb, who's the secret sibling of Chas and Cain. The ITV1 soap's hour-long...
Strictly Come Dancing announces winners of Christmas special
Strictly Come Dancing has crowned a new winner following its annual Christmas special. Six new celebrities took to the dance floor tonight as part of the Christmas Day episode, performing some festive routines. But it was Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell who lifted the silver star glitter ball with pro...
Drag Race star Divina De Campo shares hopes for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stint
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne will be making Dancing On Ice history in the new year, as she becomes the first drag queen to take to the rink on the ITV show. While admiring her fellow queen, Divina De Campo has suggested she’d be keen to make history in another star-studded competition – Strictly Come Dancing.
EastEnders star Kellie Bright speaks out on Linda's future after Mick's shock exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has spoken out about what's in store for her character Linda Carter after Mick's tragic exit tonight (December 25). Danny Dyer's final scenes aired in the show's much-anticipated Christmas Day episode, as Mick seemingly drowned while trying to save Linda from the water.
EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw explains reason behind Mick's tragic exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has explained the reason behind Mick Carter's tragic exit. Danny Dyer's final scenes aired in the show's much-anticipated Christmas Day episode, as Mick seemingly drowned while trying to save Linda from the water. Dyer's exit was confirmed earlier this year, but Clenshaw revealed...
EastEnders – is Mick dead? 6 huge questions after Christmas Day episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. Have you picked your jaws up from the floor yet? EastEnders just delivered a literal cliffhanger for Mick Carter's much-anticipated exit, along with a festive return, a reunion, some surprising revelations and so many secrets exposed we've lost count. We always knew that we'd be waving goodbye...
Coronation Street star Dolly-Rose Campbell explains Gemma's big protest story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Dolly-Rose Campbell has given fans an insight into her character's big protest storyline. In upcoming scenes, Campbell's Gemma Winter will stage an impromptu sit-in after Joseph gets sent home from school for having used BSL at playtime. "The teacher's reason is that he...
EastEnders boss confirms groundbreaking 2023 story for Linda Carter
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has confirmed a groundbreaking new story for Linda Carter in 2023. Linda has been left facing an uncertain future following Mick's tragic exit in tonight's special Christmas Day episode. While fans had been aware that Danny was bowing out after nine years in...
EastEnders reveals first look at aftermath of Mick's tragic cliffhanger
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has released the first look at the aftermath of Mick Carter’s tragic cliffhanger. In Sunday’s Christmas Day episode, Mick (Danny Dyer) was last seen diving underwater to rescue Linda (Kellie Bright) after their car had plummeted into the sea following a chase with Janine.
Former Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy involved in Boxing Day car crash
Former Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy has been involved in a car crash that took place on Boxing Day. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to share pictures of his wrecked car, writing: "Someone was watching over me today." He also captioned the photos: "Gary nine lives." In the pictures,...
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle left distraught in new Cain prison twist
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Moira Dingle gets upset next week as she fears that her husband Cain could blow his final chance of freedom. Cain is currently awaiting sentencing in prison after confessing to the murder of Al Chapman – a crime which was actually committed by his young son Kyle Winchester.
Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh to be caught with drugs again in sad scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh gives into temptation next week as she makes contact with her drug dealer again. Leyla edges dangerously close to a relapse as she struggles with a combination of work commitments and fresh heartbreak over her estranged husband Liam. In upcoming scenes, Leyla deals with...
EastEnders is the most-watched soap on Christmas Day
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders was the most-watched soap on Christmas Day, with more than 3 million people following Mick Carter's final scenes. In January, actor Danny Dyer announced he would leave the BBC soap after nine years. His character Mick was given a dramatic send-off amidst his love triangle with scheming fiancé Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright).
Celebs Go Dating expert advises Christmas is kept 'small but meaningful' for very important reason
Celebs Go Dating relationship expert Anna Williamson is urging her fans to "focus on what matters" this Christmas. E4 viewers recently watched Anna offer up advice to famous faces looking for love in season 11 of Celebs Go Dating, but now she's sharing some helpful relationship tips for over the festive period.
